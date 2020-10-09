Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 7: Live streams, scores, updates and more

Nick Pearson of Cedar Rapids Prairie runs for a first down versus Iowa City Liberty during the first half of play at Nor
Nick Pearson of Cedar Rapids Prairie runs for a first down versus Iowa City Liberty during the first half of play at North Liberty on Friday, October 2, 2020. (Justin Torner/Freelance for the Gazette)
The Gazette

It’s a warm October Friday night, not your typical final week of the Iowa high school football regular season. But it hasn’t been a typical year.

The expanded playoffs get started next week, but for Week 7, plenty of teams have one more week to gear up for the postseason, clinch district titles or try to complete an unbeaten regular season.

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

Live scoreboard

Track every game in the Gazette area with our live scoreboard.

Week 7 preview

» Who the ranked teams face

» A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

Watch live games

You can find a longer list of games with a live video or audio option on Varsity Bound, but we’ll highlight a few here in case you’re looking for the best neutral options.

Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 4A No. 6 Iowa City West — Watch Live

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Washington at 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie — Watch Live

Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City High — Watch Live

Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls — Watch Live (subscription)

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson — Watch Live

Benton Community at 3A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier — Watch Live

Highland at A No. 1 Iowa City Regina — Watch Live

State

Johnston at 4A No. 1 Southeast Polk — Watch Live

4A No. 2 Urbandale at 4A No. 5 Waukee — Watch Live

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
College Guide 2020

Ready for the next step? Learn about Iowa Colleges and Universities!

Read Now
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

Indianola at 4A No. 4 Ankeny — Watch Live

3A No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes at Winterset — Watch Live

3A No. 3 Lewis Central at 3A No. 4 Harlan — Watch Live

Western Dubuque at Decorah — Watch Live (subscription)

2A No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR at 2A No. 3 West Lyon — Watch Live

Unity Christian at Sioux Center — Watch Live

Belle Plaine at A No. 1 Grundy Center — Watch Live

Lake Mills at A No. 3 Saint Ansgar — Watch Live

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school football Week 7: Who the ranked teams face

Iowa high school football podcast: Previewing an early final week of the regular season

Iowa high school football Week 7: A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

Gazette area Fab 5: Union volleyball makes debut appearance

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Medical Center staff in Cedar Rapids to have unpaid leave, furloughs

Six University of Iowa Greek chapters on interim suspension following COVID complaints

U.S. House rivals Hart and Miller-Meeks focus on health care, pandemic in second debate

Cedar Rapids launching local climate action plan

Jesup High School FFA students pitch in on derecho cleanup

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.