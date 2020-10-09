Iowa high school football Week 7: Live streams, scores, updates and more

It’s a warm October Friday night, not your typical final week of the Iowa high school football regular season. But it hasn’t been a typical year.

The expanded playoffs get started next week, but for Week 7, plenty of teams have one more week to gear up for the postseason, clinch district titles or try to complete an unbeaten regular season.

Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 4A No. 6 Iowa City West — Watch Live

Cedar Rapids Washington at 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie — Watch Live

Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City High — Watch Live

Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls — Watch Live (subscription)

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson — Watch Live

Benton Community at 3A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier — Watch Live

Highland at A No. 1 Iowa City Regina — Watch Live

State

Johnston at 4A No. 1 Southeast Polk — Watch Live

4A No. 2 Urbandale at 4A No. 5 Waukee — Watch Live

Indianola at 4A No. 4 Ankeny — Watch Live

3A No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes at Winterset — Watch Live

3A No. 3 Lewis Central at 3A No. 4 Harlan — Watch Live

Western Dubuque at Decorah — Watch Live (subscription)

2A No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR at 2A No. 3 West Lyon — Watch Live

Unity Christian at Sioux Center — Watch Live

Belle Plaine at A No. 1 Grundy Center — Watch Live

Lake Mills at A No. 3 Saint Ansgar — Watch Live

