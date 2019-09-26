Prep Football

Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 5 games

Cedar Rapids Prairie's Nick Pearson (43) runs in a 9-yard touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
District play is now in full swing around Iowa high school football, other than a couple non-district games in the smaller classes each week.

The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson preview Week 5 and make their picks for 10 of Friday’s games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

This week’s games:

— 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0) at Davenport West (2-2)

— Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-2) at Dubuque Senior (3-1)

— Davenport North (3-1) at Linn-Mar (2-2)

— Maquoketa (2-2) at 3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0)

— 3A No. 5 Independence (4-0) at West Delaware (2-2)

— Keokuk (4-0) at 3A No. 7 Washington (4-0)

— Clear Creek Amana (3-1) at Iowa City Liberty (3-1)

— 2A No. 1 Waukon (4-0) at 2A No. 10 Monticello (4-0)

— North Linn (4-0) at 1A No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (4-0)

— A No. 5 Wapsie Valley (3-1) at South Winneshiek (3-1)

