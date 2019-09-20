Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 4: Live scoreboard, updates and more

Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season features three top-10 matchups in Class 4A, plus a handful of intriguing non-district games around the Gazette area. District play is underway for some teams in 8-Player in Class A.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking every game in the Gazette area

» Rankings: Who the ranked teams face Friday night

» Preview: A closer look at 12 Metro and area games

» Feature: Off to 3-0 start, MFL MarMac seeks first winning season in 26 years

 

Scroll down for updates from around the state and follow our Gazette reporters at the following games.

4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie » @jtlinder

Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Cedar Rapids Washington » @douglasmilesCRG

A No. 3 Edgewood-Colesburg at North Linn » @jeje66

8P No. 3 Turkey Valley at Springville » @kjpilcher

West Delaware at 3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier » @mikecondon

