Iowa high school football: Week 3 predictions

Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Max Drish (22) signals touchdown after his team returned a free-kick during a football game at Linn-Mar High School in Marion on Friday, Sep. 6, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)

District play starts for some teams in Week 3, but for most, it’s more non-district play. There are a few intriguing Central Iowa-Eastern Iowa games highlighting the Class 4A slate this week.

Join The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson as they preview and pick 10 area games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

This week's games:

— 4A No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (2-0) at 4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0)

— 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0) at Waukee (0-2)

— Iowa City High (0-2) at Ames (0-2)

— 3A No. 1 Western Dubuque (2-0) at Decorah (0-2)

— 3A No. 7 Independence (2-0) at Maquoketa (2-0)

— 3A No. 10 Washington (2-0) at 3A No. 9 Iowa City Liberty (2-0)

— 2A No. 7 Benton Community (2-0) at Center Point-Urbana (1-1)

— 1A No. 3 West Branch (2-0) at Williamsburg (1-1)

— A No. 2 Wapsie Valley (2-0) at A No. 5 North Tama (2-0)

— East Buchanan (2-0) at A No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0)

