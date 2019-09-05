Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 2: Picks for 10 area games

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Jefferson's DeMarco Smith (2) pumps up the crowd in their prep football game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Jefferson's DeMarco Smith (2) pumps up the crowd in their prep football game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Week 2 brings another round of non-district games on the Iowa high school football schedule. The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson preview and pick 10 area games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems with guest picker Parker Libolt.

This week’s games:

— 4A No. 6 Bettendorf at Iowa City West

— 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar

— 4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie at Pleasant Valley

— Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

— 3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier at Decorah

— Marion at West Delaware

— Williamsburg at 3A No. 1 Western Dubuque

— 2A No. 8 Crestwood at 2A No. 1 Waukon

— HLV at Springville

The Gazette

