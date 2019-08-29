Iowa high school football Week 1: Picks for 10 area games

Football Friday nights are back! Tune in every week to Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems as The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson preview 10 area games.

Subscribe on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

This week’s games:

— Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

— Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie

— Iowa City High at Iowa City Liberty

— 4A No. 6 Iowa City West at 3A No. 5 North Scott

— Iowa City Regina at 3A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier

— Washington at Marion

— 3A No. 3 Solon at Mount Vernon

— Decorah at 2A No. 1 Waukon

— 1A No. 4 West Branch at 2A No. 9 West Liberty

— A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg at 1A No. 10 Bellevue