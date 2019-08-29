Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 1: Picks for 10 area games

Iowa City Liberty's Kaleb Williams (17) celebrates a touchdown run versus the Iowa City High Little Hawks during the second half of play in the Bolt's inaugural varsity football game at Bates Field in Iowa City on Friday, August 24, 2018. City High scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 38-21 win. (Justin Torner/Freelance for the Gazette)
Football Friday nights are back! Tune in every week to Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems as The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson preview 10 area games.

This week’s games:

— Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

— Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie

— Iowa City High at Iowa City Liberty

— 4A No. 6 Iowa City West at 3A No. 5 North Scott

— Iowa City Regina at 3A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier

— Washington at Marion

— 3A No. 3 Solon at Mount Vernon

— Decorah at 2A No. 1 Waukon

— 1A No. 4 West Branch at 2A No. 9 West Liberty

— A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg at 1A No. 10 Bellevue

