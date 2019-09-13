Iowa high school football Week 3: Live scoreboard, updates and more

Prep Football

It’s Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season and another perfect night at gridirons around the state.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking every game involving area teams

» Preview: A closer look at 12 area games

» Feature: Cedar Rapids Kennedy embraces top-10 showdown with Valley

» Who the ranked teams face Friday night

» Thursday: Linn-Mar weathers lightning delay to beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson

» Thursday: Cedar Rapids Xavier extends win streak to 29

 

Live updates

Follow Gazette reporters on Twitter for in-depth updates from select games, and check out the live blog below for statewide updates.

• 4A No. 1 West Des Moines Valley at 4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy — @kjpilcher

• 3A No. 10 Washington at 3A No. 9 Iowa City Liberty — @jeje66

• 2A No. 7 Benton Community at Center Point-Urbana — @jtlinder

• 3A No. 4 Solon at Marion — @mikecondon

• 1A No. 3 West Branch at Williamsburg — @douglasmilesCRG

