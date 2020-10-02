Iowa high school football Week 6: Live streams, scores, updates and more

We’re down to two weeks remaining in the Iowa high school football regular season as the calendar flips to October.
And it’s a busy Friday night with Iowa City public schools back on the field (West returned Thursday with a 35-23 win at Dubuque Senior).
Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.
Live scoreboard
Track every game in the Gazette area with our live scoreboard.
Week 6 preview
» A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games
» For the 3 Iowa City public schools, it’s football season again
» Iowa high school ADs work hard to reschedule sports canceled by COVID-19
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
» Aaron Kampman and Brad Meester: Small-town Iowa football to NFL and back
Watch live games
You can find a longer list of games with a live video or audio option on Varsity Bound, but we’ll highlight a few here in case you’re looking for the best neutral options.
Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Iowa City Liberty — Watch Live
Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Watch Live
Iowa City High at Linn-Mar — Watch Live
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 4A No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead — Watch Live
3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier at 3A No. 7 Grinnell — Watch Live
A No. 2 Iowa City Regina at Columbus Community — Watch Live
State
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
4A No. 9 Johnston at 4A No. 4 Ankeny — Watch Live
4A No. 5 Waukee at West Des Moines Valley — Watch Live
Western Dubuque at West Delaware — Watch Live
2A No. 3 West Lyon at Sioux Center — Watch Live
1A No. 10 West Sioux at 1A No. 6 Emmetsburg — Watch Live
A No. 3 Saint Ansgar at Mason City Newman — Watch Live
A No. 10 West Fork at Lake Mills — Watch Live
8P No. 1 Don Bosco at 8P No. 6 Easton Valley — Watch Live