Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 6: Live streams, scores, updates and more

Cedar Rapids Prairie's Ceondae Adams (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown after recovering a blocked Linn-Mar punt with te
Cedar Rapids Prairie's Ceondae Adams (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown after recovering a blocked Linn-Mar punt with teammeates (from left) Isaiah Harrison (55), Nick Fetters (30) and Cade Hahlen (33) during the first half of a game at John Wall Stadium at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, September 26, 2020. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)
The Gazette

We’re down to two weeks remaining in the Iowa high school football regular season as the calendar flips to October.

And it’s a busy Friday night with Iowa City public schools back on the field (West returned Thursday with a 35-23 win at Dubuque Senior).

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

Live scoreboard

Track every game in the Gazette area with our live scoreboard.

Week 6 preview

» Who the ranked teams face

» A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

» For the 3 Iowa City public schools, it’s football season again

» Iowa high school ADs work hard to reschedule sports canceled by COVID-19

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

» Aaron Kampman and Brad Meester: Small-town Iowa football to NFL and back

Watch live games

You can find a longer list of games with a live video or audio option on Varsity Bound, but we’ll highlight a few here in case you’re looking for the best neutral options.

Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Iowa City Liberty — Watch Live

Waterloo West at Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Watch Live

Iowa City High at Linn-Mar — Watch Live

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 4A No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead — Watch Live

3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier at 3A No. 7 Grinnell — Watch Live

A No. 2 Iowa City Regina at Columbus Community — Watch Live

State

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
College Guide 2020

Ready for the next step? Learn about Iowa Colleges and Universities!

Read Now
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

4A No. 9 Johnston at 4A No. 4 Ankeny — Watch Live

4A No. 5 Waukee at West Des Moines Valley — Watch Live

Western Dubuque at West Delaware — Watch Live

2A No. 3 West Lyon at Sioux Center — Watch Live

1A No. 10 West Sioux at 1A No. 6 Emmetsburg — Watch Live

A No. 3 Saint Ansgar at Mason City Newman — Watch Live

A No. 10 West Fork at Lake Mills — Watch Live

8P No. 1 Don Bosco at 8P No. 6 Easton Valley — Watch Live

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school football Week 6: Who the ranked teams face

No. 6 Iowa City West beats No. 10 Dubuque Senior in return from 3-week hiatus

Cedar Falls puts up 41-point first half, rolls past Cedar Rapids Washington

Photos: Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school football Week 6

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Reynolds says Johnson and Story county bars can reopen Monday

Collins Aerospace in search of 'game-changing solutions'

Marion Public Library breaks ground on new location

Iowa Supreme Court approves federal order banning evictions

Cedar Rapids works to repair hundreds of properties damaged in derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.