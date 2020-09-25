Iowa high school football Week 5: Live streams, scores, updates and more

It’s the last Friday night of September and Week 5 of the Iowa high school football season.
Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.
Live scoreboard
Track every game in the Gazette area with our live scoreboard.
Week 5 preview
» Who the ranked teams face this week
» A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games
» West Branch schedules another road game so Maquoketa Valley can honor memory of 2 classmates
Watch live games
You can find just about every game with a live video or audio option on Varsity Bound, but we’ll highlight a few here in case you’re looking for the best neutral options.
Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 4A No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead — Watch Live
3A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier at Oskaloosa — Watch Live
A No. 10 Lisbon at A No. 2 Iowa City Regina — Watch Live
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West Marshall — Watch Live
State
Fort Dodge at 4A No. 2 Urbandale — Watch Live
4A No. 5 Johnston at 4A No. 7 Waukee — Watch Live
4A No. 4 Ankeny at 4A No. 9 West Des Moines Valley — Watch Live
3A No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake — Watch Live
Mid-Prairie at 2A No. 2 Williamsburg — Watch Live
2A No. 6 Sioux Center at 2A No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR — Watch Live
Algona at Iowa Falls-Alden — Watch Live
A No. 5 South Winneshiek at A No. 4 Wapsie Valley — Watch Live
Pella Christian at Mount Ayr — Watch Live
Lenox at 8P No. 4 Anita CAM — Watch Live
Midland at 8P No. 6 Easton Valley — Watch Live
Busy Saturday in Cedar Rapids Metro
This week isn’t all about Friday night lights in Cedar Rapids and Marion. Three games have been scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Cedar Rapids Washington (3-1) will welcome 3A No. 6 Davenport Assumption (4-0) to Kingston Stadium at 1:15 p.m. The Knights were scheduled to play 3A No. 10 North Scott, which is not holding in-person classes this week due to COVID-19. The Warriors’ lost their game at Iowa City Liberty, which is set to return to the field next week as the school district implements a hybrid learning plan.
Marion (2-1, 1-1) kicks off with Dubuque Wahlert (2-1, 1-0) at 2:30 p.m. in a Class 3A District 4 game. The Indians are playing Saturday afternoon home games at Linn-Mar Stadium this year because Thomas Park Field was damaged by the Aug. 10 derecho.
And after a two-week quarantine, Linn-Mar (0-2) returns to the field at 3:15 p.m. with a game at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-2).