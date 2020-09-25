Iowa high school football Week 5: Live streams, scores, updates and more

It’s the last Friday night of September and Week 5 of the Iowa high school football season.

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

Live scoreboard

Track every game in the Gazette area with our live scoreboard.

Week 5 preview

» Who the ranked teams face this week

» A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

» West Branch schedules another road game so Maquoketa Valley can honor memory of 2 classmates

Watch live games

You can find just about every game with a live video or audio option on Varsity Bound, but we’ll highlight a few here in case you’re looking for the best neutral options.

Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 4A No. 10 Dubuque Hempstead — Watch Live

3A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier at Oskaloosa — Watch Live

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A No. 10 Lisbon at A No. 2 Iowa City Regina — Watch Live

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West Marshall — Watch Live

State

Fort Dodge at 4A No. 2 Urbandale — Watch Live

4A No. 5 Johnston at 4A No. 7 Waukee — Watch Live

4A No. 4 Ankeny at 4A No. 9 West Des Moines Valley — Watch Live

3A No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake — Watch Live

Mid-Prairie at 2A No. 2 Williamsburg — Watch Live

2A No. 6 Sioux Center at 2A No. 4 Central Lyon-GLR — Watch Live

Algona at Iowa Falls-Alden — Watch Live

A No. 5 South Winneshiek at A No. 4 Wapsie Valley — Watch Live

Pella Christian at Mount Ayr — Watch Live

Lenox at 8P No. 4 Anita CAM — Watch Live

Midland at 8P No. 6 Easton Valley — Watch Live

Busy Saturday in Cedar Rapids Metro

This week isn’t all about Friday night lights in Cedar Rapids and Marion. Three games have been scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Cedar Rapids Washington (3-1) will welcome 3A No. 6 Davenport Assumption (4-0) to Kingston Stadium at 1:15 p.m. The Knights were scheduled to play 3A No. 10 North Scott, which is not holding in-person classes this week due to COVID-19. The Warriors’ lost their game at Iowa City Liberty, which is set to return to the field next week as the school district implements a hybrid learning plan.

Marion (2-1, 1-1) kicks off with Dubuque Wahlert (2-1, 1-0) at 2:30 p.m. in a Class 3A District 4 game. The Indians are playing Saturday afternoon home games at Linn-Mar Stadium this year because Thomas Park Field was damaged by the Aug. 10 derecho.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

And after a two-week quarantine, Linn-Mar (0-2) returns to the field at 3:15 p.m. with a game at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-2).

Live updates