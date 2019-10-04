Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 6: Live scoreboard, updates and more

The Gazette

It’s a chilly Friday night around the state for Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season. Follow along here with live score updates and postgame coverage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking every game in Eastern Iowa

» Preview capsules: A closer look at 12 area games

» Rankings: Who the Top 10 teams face in every class

» Feature: Josh Volk’s road to recovery leads back to Xavier’s starting lineup

 

Live updates

Follow our reporters for live updates, or scroll down for a statewide feed.

Cedar Rapids Washington vs. 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy » @jeje66

Linn-Mar at Iowa City West » @jtlinder

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Prairie » @kjpilcher

A No. 7 MFL MarMac at Maquoketa Valley » @douglasmilesCRG

A No. 9 Edgewood-Colesburg at Lisbon » @mikecondon

3A No. 4 Solon at 3A No. 8 Washington » @UnionSportsPage

The Gazette

