Iowa high school football Week 2: Live streams, scores, updates and more

Cedar Rapids Xavier running back Jack Lux (36) looks back as he carries for a touchdown against Western Dubuque in the f
Cedar Rapids Xavier running back Jack Lux (36) looks back as he carries for a touchdown against Western Dubuque in the first half of their prep football game at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Labor Day weekend may be missing its usual packed slate of college football this year, but Friday still has a full night of Iowa high school football scheduled.

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

Live scoreboard

Track every game in the Gazette area with our live scoreboard.

Week 2 preview

» A closer look at the top Gazette area games

» Who the ranked teams face this week

» Fewer fans to be allowed at Kingston Stadium this week

» Hlas column: Iowa City Regina, Clear Lake meet after midweek scheduling scramble

Watch live games

You can find just about every game with a live video or audio option on Varsity Bound, but we’ll highlight a few here in case you’re looking for the best neutral options.

Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro

Cedar Rapids Washington vs. 4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Watch Live

A No. 2 Iowa City Regina at 2A No. 3 Clear Lake — Watch Live (subscription)

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Senior — Watch Live

Iowa City High at 4A No. 9 Iowa City West — Watch Live

3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier at Linn-Mar — Watch Live

State

3A No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 3A No. 6 Lewis Central — Watch Live

3A No. 3 Harlan at 3A No. 10 Pella — Watch Live

3A No. 4 Washington at 2A No. 9 Solon — Watch Live

Ankeny Centennial at 4A No. 5 Southeast Polk — Watch Live

4A No. 4 Cedar Falls at Waterloo West — Watch Live

4A No. 2 Ankeny at 4A No. 9 Waukee — Watch Live

4A No. 3 West Des Moines Valley vs. 4A No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling — Watch Live

 

Lisbon at Wilton postponed

Friday’s game between A No. 8 Lisbon and host Wilton has been postponed to 7 p.m Saturday, pending COVID-19 test results.

 

Wilton announced there is a potential COVID-19 case and further exposure and the Muscatine County Department of Public Health recommended not playing Friday. A decision on whether the game will be played Saturday will be made by 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be canceled if the test results are not in.

