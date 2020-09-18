Iowa high school football Week 4: Live streams, scores, updates and more

There were quarantines, cancellations and last-minute schedule changes again this week in Iowa high school football, but most teams will take the field Friday night for Week 4 of the regular season.

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

Live scoreboard

Track every game in the Gazette area with our live scoreboard.

Week 4 preview

» Who the ranked teams face Friday night

» A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

» Together at English Valleys in the beginning, best friends Curt Ritchie and Tom Wilson forge great coaching careers

Watch live games

You can find just about every game with a live video or audio option on Varsity Bound, but we’ll highlight a few here in case you’re looking for the best neutral options.

Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Metro

4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior — Watch Live

Newton at 3A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier — Watch Live

Wapello at A No. 2 Iowa City Regina — Watch Live

State

4A No. 5 West Des Moines Valley at 4A No. 1 Southeast Polk — Watch Live

4A No. 4 Waukee at 4A No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling — Watch Live

West Fork at A No. 3 Saint Ansgar — Watch Live

A No. 10 Southwest Valley at Council Bluffs St. Albert — Watch Live

8P No. 6 Easton Valley at 8P No. 7 Springville — Watch Live

Lisbon and West Liberty schedule last-minute game

Lisbon was supposed to play a Class A district game at North Cedar on Friday. West Liberty was scheduled to travel to Tipton in a Class 2A district contest. But because of COVID-19 protocols, both North Cedar and Tipton were forced to cancel.

Instead of sitting the night out, Lisbon and West Liberty pulled together a last-minute schedule change that will see the eighth-ranked Lions (3-0) face the Comets (2-1) in West Liberty.

The schools announced the game just after 2 p.m. It kicks off at 7 p.m.

Other schedule changes in the area this week have 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Washington visiting Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead traveling to Cedar Falls. Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Linn-Mar remain in quarantine and are idle. Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty and Iowa City West are off due to online classes. Canceled games Friday include Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott in Class 3A, Crestwood at Independence in Class 2A, Durant at Northeast in Class 1A and Alburnett at Bellevue in Class A.

Meanwhile, Maquoketa will host 2A No. 9 Monticello on Saturday.

Iowa City schools can resume activities Sept. 26

The Iowa City Community School District will shift from online to a hybrid learning model Sept. 28.

The district was also granted permission from the Department of Education to begin in-person co-curricular and athletic activities starting Saturday, Sept. 26. This includes practices and previously scheduled competitions.

The district started in an online learning model on Sept. 8, after receiving a two-week waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to start online. The waiver was granted as COVID-19 numbers climbed in Iowa City when students returned to the University of Iowa in August.

The district received a second two-week waiver for virtual instruction from the state last week. However, with the county’s 14-day positivity rate dropping to 8.2 percent as of Friday, the district announced it felt comfortable transitioning into a hybrid learning model, which also allows it to resume sports.

» Read more from The Gazette’s Grace King