Iowa high school football Week 3: Live streams, scores, updates and more

It’s a cool, rainy Friday night across much of the state for Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season. In other words, football weather.

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

Thursday: Assumption blasts Marion

There has not been much suspense for Davenport Assumption’s football program the first three weeks. The Knights prefer it that way.

Assumption tallied three touchdowns in the opening quarter and forced three turnovers before halftime on its way to a 42-0 rout over Marion Thursday night in the district opener at a soggy Brady Street Stadium.

In three games against Davenport West, Davenport Central and Marion, Coach Wade King’s squad has outscored them 110-0 in the first half. For the second straight contest, the opponent didn’t collect a first down before intermission.

“These three weeks are all teams we thought we should beat,” Assumption senior Simon Weitz said. “Marion is not that bad of a team and we put a good game together.”

Marion (1-1), five days removed from a 29-20 win over Center Point-Urbana, had only one of its 18 offensive snaps go for more than 3 yards in the opening half. It didn’t collect its initial first down until midway through the third quarter and finished with 47 yards of offense.

Sophomore quarterback Alex Mota, who racked up nearly 300 total yards against CPU, never could get comfortable against Assumption’s defense. Mota had just 7 rushing yards on seven attempts and was 0-of-9 passing with two interceptions.

It is the first 3-0 start for Assumption since 2011.

“We’ve got a real senior-dominated team and they’re just grateful to be able to play,” King said.

The Knights finished with 345 total yards, including 124 through the air.

— Matt Coss, Quad City Times

Postponed games

Field conditions have forced a few Gazette area games to be pushed back to Saturday.

In 8-Player, GMG will host HLV and BGM will host Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 5 p.m. Saturday. Top-ranked Don Bosco’s trip to Central City was moved to 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 1A, No. 9 West Branch and Cascade are still playing Friday, but the game has been moved to the turf field at Solon for a 7 p.m. kickoff.