Iowa high school football Week 8: Live scores, updates and more

Week 8 of the Iowa high school football season brings a chance for teams to clinch district titles, improve playoff positioning, or just earn a memorable win over a rival.
Here’s everything you need to know.
» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking every game in Eastern Iowa
» Rankings: Who the Top 10 teams in every class face Friday night
» Playoff projections: How the field is shaping up with 2 weeks to go
» Preview: A closer look at 12 area Week 8 games
» ‘It’s going to be packed’: Biggest game in MFL MarMac football history awaits
Live coverage
Follow our reporters for live updates from the stadiums, or scroll through a statewide feed below.
Linn-Mar at Iowa City High » @jtlinder
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg at A No. 4 MFL MarMac » @kjpilcher
Davenport Assumption at Iowa City Liberty » @jeje66
Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Jefferson » @douglasmilesCRG
Center Point-Urbana at 3A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier » @mikecondon