Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 8: Live scores, updates and more

Max Tafolla of Iowa City Liberty celebrates a touchdown during a game earlier this season. (Justin Torner/Freelance)
Max Tafolla of Iowa City Liberty celebrates a touchdown during a game earlier this season. (Justin Torner/Freelance)
The Gazette

Week 8 of the Iowa high school football season brings a chance for teams to clinch district titles, improve playoff positioning, or just earn a memorable win over a rival.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking every game in Eastern Iowa

» Rankings: Who the Top 10 teams in every class face Friday night

» Playoff projections: How the field is shaping up with 2 weeks to go

» Preview: A closer look at 12 area Week 8 games

» ‘It’s going to be packed’: Biggest game in MFL MarMac football history awaits

 

Live coverage

Follow our reporters for live updates from the stadiums, or scroll through a statewide feed below.

Linn-Mar at Iowa City High » @jtlinder

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg at A No. 4 MFL MarMac » @kjpilcher

Davenport Assumption at Iowa City Liberty » @jeje66

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Jefferson » @douglasmilesCRG

Center Point-Urbana at 3A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier » @mikecondon

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Joe Meyer steps in to lead Simpson rush attack

Iowa high school football Week 8: Who the ranked teams face

'It's going to be packed': Biggest game in MFL MarMac football history awaits

Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 8 games

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know now about the RAGBRAI fallout and the future of the ride(s)

Hoover school demolition shouldn't be on Iowa City ballot, Iowa Supreme Court rules

74 years later, Iowa Marine ID'd in iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising World War II photo

In bid for Cedar Rapids school board, Janelle Lund calls for transparency, changes to facilities plan

Past and present University of Iowa presidents recount tragedies as transformative

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.