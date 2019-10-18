Iowa high school football Week 8: Live scores, updates and more

Week 8 of the Iowa high school football season brings a chance for teams to clinch district titles, improve playoff positioning, or just earn a memorable win over a rival.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking every game in Eastern Iowa

» Rankings: Who the Top 10 teams in every class face Friday night

» Playoff projections: How the field is shaping up with 2 weeks to go

» Preview: A closer look at 12 area Week 8 games

» ‘It’s going to be packed’: Biggest game in MFL MarMac football history awaits

Live coverage

Follow our reporters for live updates from the stadiums, or scroll through a statewide feed below.

Linn-Mar at Iowa City High » @jtlinder

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg at A No. 4 MFL MarMac » @kjpilcher

Davenport Assumption at Iowa City Liberty » @jeje66

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Jefferson » @douglasmilesCRG

Center Point-Urbana at 3A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier » @mikecondon