Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 1: Live scoreboard, updates and more

The Gazette

Summer is over. Football is back. Welcome to Week 1 of the 2019 Iowa high school football season.

The Gazette is covering a handful games in-depth around the area Friday night and we’ll keep you updated on dozens of other scores.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE scoreboard: Tracking every Gazette area game

» Rankings: Who the Top 10 teams face in every class

» Preseason predictions: Statewide playoff and championship projections

» More preseason predictions: Projecting every Gazette area district

» Feature: The search for more new Iowa high school football referees

FOLLOW OUR REPORTERS

Iowa City Regina at 3A No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier: @kjpilcher

 Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie: @jtlinder

 Washington at Marion: @jeje66

 Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy: @douglasmilesCRG

 3A No. 3 Solon at Mount Vernon: @ryno_plegge

 Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar: @mikecondon

The Gazette

