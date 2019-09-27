Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 5: Live scoreboard, updates and more

The Gazette
West Delaware's Logan Woellert carries the ball against Marion in Manchester on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
West Delaware's Logan Woellert carries the ball against Marion in Manchester on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

It could be a stormy night in parts of the state with most Iowa high school football teams scheduled to open district play. We’ll keep you updated on the latest scores and developments here.

Here’s everything you need to know about Week 5.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking every game in Eastern Iowa

» Preview: A closer look at 12 area Week 5 games

» Rankings: Who the Top 10 teams in every class face tonight

» Thursday: Mount Vernon gets a head start on district play with a big win over West Liberty

Follow our reporters:

Clear Creek Amana (3-1) at Iowa City Liberty (3-1) » @kjpilcher

2A No. 1 Waukon (4-0) at 2A No. 10 Monticello (4-0) » @jtlinder

3A No. 5 Independence (4-0) at West Delaware (2-2) » @douglasmilesCRG

Davenport North (3-1) at Linn-Mar (2-2) » @mikecondon

Maquoketa (2-2) at 3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) » @ryno_plegge

