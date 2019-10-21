Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: Regina takes district-title hopes on the road to face No. 1 DNH

Top 4 remain the same this week in all 6 classes in Gazette/KGYM poll

Edgewood-Colesburg's Parker Rochford (left) is sacked by MFL MarMac's J.T. Stocker in the second quarter of their football game at Monona last Friday to improve to 8-0. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 4 this week in the Gazette/KGYM poll. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Edgewood-Colesburg's Parker Rochford (left) is sacked by MFL MarMac's J.T. Stocker in the second quarter of their football game at Monona last Friday to improve to 8-0. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 4 this week in the Gazette/KGYM poll. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa City Regina has a district title in its sights.

To see it through, the Regals will have to beat the top-ranked team. On the road.

Dike-New Hartford remains on top of a stacked Class 1A field in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll. The Wolverines are one of seven remaining unbeatens in the class.

The top four teams remain the same in all six classes. West Des Moines Valley (4A), Western Dubuque (3A), Waukon (2A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) join DNH in holding their top spots.

Valley and co-No. 2 Cedar Falls are the only two big-school teams that are 8-0. Cedar Falls shares the No. 2 slot with West Des Moines Dowling; Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Rapids Kennedy are fourth and fifth.

All of the top five teams in 3A are from Eastern Iowa. Western Dubuque has been on top all season and is followed by Solon, Cedar Rapids Xavier, North Scott and Independence.

Waukon has led 2A since the preseason. Clear Lake is second, followed by Algona. No. 4 Greene County plays at No. 5 Ida Grove OABCIG on Friday.

The Regina-DNH battle is one of two in 1A that matches a pair of ranked teams (Regina is No. 10). Eighth-rated West Lyon hosts No. 3 Western Christian was a district title on the line.

Van Meter is No. 2 in 1A; West Branch is fourth, South Central Calhoun fifth.

In Class A, West Hancock is followed by Saint Ansgar, North Tama, MFL MarMac and Grundy Center. MFL MarMac kept its dream season rolling with a 28-23 victory over Edgewood-Colesburg; the Bulldogs are 8-0 for the first time in school history.

Remsen St. Mary’s is second to Don Bosco in 8-Player, then it’s Turkey Valley, Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard. Audubon gets a challenge this week at home against No. 8 Anita CAM.

Class 4A

1.

West Des Moines Valley

8-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Ames, 69-7
This week: vs. Des Moines North
 
2.

Cedar Falls

8-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Dubuque Senior, 33-10
This week: vs. No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie
 
2.

West Des Moines Dowling

7-1, 60 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Des Moines Hoover, 47-12
This week: at Sioux City North
 
4.

Ankeny Centennial

7-1, 48 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 10 Des Moines Roosevelt, 28-7
This week: at Sioux City West
 
5.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

7-1, 40 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Davenport Central, 43-14
This week: vs. Burlington
 
6.

Southeast Polk

6-2, 32 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Marshalltown, 49-21
This week: at Des Moines Roosevelt
 
7.

Bettendorf

6-2, 27 points

Last week: No. 7 | Beat Davenport West, 61-0
This week: vs. Davenport Central
 
8.

Ankeny

5-3, 21 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Sioux City North, 90-7
This week: vs. Sioux City East
 
9.

Waukee

5-3, 19 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Indianola, 42-7
This week: at Johnston
 
10.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

6-2, 5 points
Last week: NR | Beat Waterloo West, 62-13
This week: at No. 2 Cedar Falls
 
 

Dropped out: Des Moines Roosevelt (10)

Others receiving votes: Linn-Mar 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 1, Johnston 1

 

Class 3A

1.

Western Dubuque

8-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Marion, 48-13
This week: vs. Maquoketa
 
2.

Solon

8-0, 57 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Keokuk, 42-0
This week: at Fairfield
 
3.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

7-1, 56 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 28-0
This week: vs. Marion
 
4.

North Scott

7-1, 45 points

Last week: No. 4 | Beat Clear Creek-Amana, 35-7
This week: at Davenport Assumption
 
5.

Independence

8-0, 43 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 35-18
This week: vs. Decorah
 
6.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

7-1, 32 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Denison-Schleswig, 41-14
This week: vs. Storm Lake
 
7.

Lewis Central

7-1, 26 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 10 Glenwood, 21-14
This week: at Adel ADM
 
8.

Dallas Center-Grimes

7-1, 24 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Webster City, 41-27
This week: vs. Carroll
 
9.

Norwalk

7-1, 20 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Ballard, 28-7
This week: at Gilbert
 
10.

Washington

6-2, 7 points
Last week: NR | Beat Fairfield, 71-6
This week: vs. Mount Pleasant
 
 

Dropped out: Glenwood (10)

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 2, Harlan 2, Carlisle 1

 

Class 2A

1.

Waukon

8-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)

Last week: No. 1 | Beat Anamosa, 66-0
This week: at North Fayette Valley
 
2.

Clear Lake

8-0, 61 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat New Hampton, 21-14
This week: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
 
3.

Algona

8-0, 54 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Spirit Lake, 34-32
This week: vs. Southeast Valley
 
4.

Greene County

8-0, 50 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Red Oak, 60-8
This week: at No. 5 Ida Grove OABCIG
 
5.

Ida Grove OABCIG

8-0, 41 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 41-0
This week: vs. No. 4 Greene County
 
6.

Waterloo Columbus

7-1, 39 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat North Fayette Valley, 41-15
This week: at Monticello
 
7.

Benton Community

7-1, 27 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 10 West Marshall, 28-12
This week: at Vinton-Shellsburg
 
8.

Des Moines Christian

7-1, 21 points
Last week: No. 5 | Lost to Chariton, 41-13
This week: vs. Saydel
 
9.

Williamsburg

5-3, 7 points

Last week: NR | Beat Albia, 68-7
This week: vs. Eddyville EBF
 
10.

Nevada

6-2, 4 points
Last week: NR | Beat Union Community, 35-21
This week: vs. Roland-Story
 
10.

West Marshall

5-3, 4 points
Last week: No. 10 | Lost to No. 9 Benton Community, 28-12
This week: at Union Community
 
 

Dropped out: Sioux Center (8)

Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM 3, Garner GHV 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 1, Tipton 1

 

Class 1A

1.

Dike-New Hartford

8-0, 66 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat South Hardin, 42-7
This week: vs. No. 10 Iowa City Regina
 
2.

Van Meter

8-0, 59 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mount Ayr, 28-0
This week: vs. Clarinda
 
3.

Western Christian

8-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Emmetsburg, 28-7
This week: at No. 8 West Lyon
 
4.

West Branch

8-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Cascade, 26-7
This week: vs. Dyersville Beckman
 
5.

South Central Calhoun

8-0, 43 points

Last week: No. 5 | Beat Eagle Grove, 69-0
This week: vs. Pocahontas Area
 
6.

West Sioux

7-1, 35 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Unity Christian, 48-6
This week: at Emmetsburg
 
7.

Treynor

8-0, 34 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 63-0
This week: vs. Cherokee
 
8.

West Lyon

7-1, 21 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Sibley-Ocheyedan, 54-6
This week: vs. No. 3 Western Christian
 
9.

Sigourney-Keota

8-0, 17 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Wapello, 42-6
This week: vs. Mediapolis
 
10.

Iowa City Regina

7-1, 13 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Jesup, 35-6
This week: at No. 1 Dike-New Hartford
 
 

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Underwood 3

 

Class A

1.

West Hancock

8-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Graettinger GTRA, 47-0
This week: vs. Belmond-Klemme
 
2.

Saint Ansgar

8-0, 61 points

Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mason City Newman, 57-0
This week: at Central Springs
 
3.

North Tama

8-0, 57 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Postville, 47-0
This week: vs. Conrad BCLUW
 
4.

MFL MarMac

8-0, 47 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg, 28-23
This week: at Alburnett
 
5.

Grundy Center

7-1, 40 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Hudson, 13-7
This week: at Wapsie Valley
 
6.

Earlham

7-1, 38 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Oakland Riverside, 47-21
This week: vs. Nodaway Valley
 
7.

Woodbury Central

7-1, 24 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Lawton-Bronson, 24-6
This week: at West Monona
 
8.

Hinton

6-2, 15 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 9 Le Mars Gehlen, 16-6
This week: vs. No. 9 South O'Brien
 
9.

South O'Brien

7-1, 12 points
Last week: NR | Beat Akron-Westfield, 35-0
This week: at No. 8 Hinton
 
10.

Edgewood-Colesburg

6-2, 10 points

Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 4 MFL MarMac, 28-23
This week: vs. Clayton Ridge
 
 

Dropped out: Le Mars Gehlen (9)

Others receiving votes: BGM 6, Westwood 3, South Winneshiek 2

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

8-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Iowa, 69-0
This week: vs. Riceville
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

8-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Newell-Fonda, 50-0
This week: at Siouxland Christian
 
3.

Turkey Valley

8-0, 55 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 6 Easton Valley, 72-62
This week: at Elkader Central
 
4.

Audubon

8-1, 53 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 63-30
This week: vs. No. 8 Anita CAM
 
5.

Coon Rapids-Bayard

7-1, 38 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 5 Anita CAM, 32-26
This week: at Exira-EHK
 
6.

Fremont-Mills

5-1, 33 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sidney, 52-0
This week: at Stanton-Essex
 
7.

Harris-Lake Park

7-1, 26 points

Last week: No. 9 | Beat Siouxland Christian, 1-0 (forfeit)
This week: at Kingsley-Pierson
 
8.

Anita CAM

7-1, 22 points
Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 32-26
This week: at No. 4 Audubon
 
9.

Easton Valley

7-1, 20 points
Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 3 Turkey Valley, 72-62
This week: vs. West Central
 
10.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck

6-2, 4 points
Last week: NR | Beat No. 10 Ackley AGWSR, 40-0
This week: at Colo-Nesco
 
10.

Lamoni

7-1, 4 points
Last week: NR | Beat Lenox, 50-14
This week: vs. Southeast Warren
 
 

Dropped out: Ackley AGWSR (10)

Others receiving votes: none

