Iowa high school football rankings: Regina takes district-title hopes on the road to face No. 1 DNH

Iowa City Regina has a district title in its sights.

To see it through, the Regals will have to beat the top-ranked team. On the road.

Dike-New Hartford remains on top of a stacked Class 1A field in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll. The Wolverines are one of seven remaining unbeatens in the class.

The top four teams remain the same in all six classes. West Des Moines Valley (4A), Western Dubuque (3A), Waukon (2A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) join DNH in holding their top spots.

Valley and co-No. 2 Cedar Falls are the only two big-school teams that are 8-0. Cedar Falls shares the No. 2 slot with West Des Moines Dowling; Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Rapids Kennedy are fourth and fifth.

All of the top five teams in 3A are from Eastern Iowa. Western Dubuque has been on top all season and is followed by Solon, Cedar Rapids Xavier, North Scott and Independence.

Waukon has led 2A since the preseason. Clear Lake is second, followed by Algona. No. 4 Greene County plays at No. 5 Ida Grove OABCIG on Friday.

The Regina-DNH battle is one of two in 1A that matches a pair of ranked teams (Regina is No. 10). Eighth-rated West Lyon hosts No. 3 Western Christian was a district title on the line.

Van Meter is No. 2 in 1A; West Branch is fourth, South Central Calhoun fifth.

In Class A, West Hancock is followed by Saint Ansgar, North Tama, MFL MarMac and Grundy Center. MFL MarMac kept its dream season rolling with a 28-23 victory over Edgewood-Colesburg; the Bulldogs are 8-0 for the first time in school history.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Remsen St. Mary’s is second to Don Bosco in 8-Player, then it’s Turkey Valley, Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard. Audubon gets a challenge this week at home against No. 8 Anita CAM.

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley 8-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Ames, 69-7

This week: vs. Des Moines North 2. Cedar Falls 8-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Dubuque Senior, 33-10

This week: vs. No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. West Des Moines Dowling 7-1, 60 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Des Moines Hoover, 47-12

This week: at Sioux City North 4. Ankeny Centennial 7-1, 48 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 10 Des Moines Roosevelt, 28-7

This week: at Sioux City West 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-1, 40 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Davenport Central, 43-14

This week: vs. Burlington 6. Southeast Polk 6-2, 32 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Marshalltown, 49-21

This week: at Des Moines Roosevelt 7. Bettendorf 6-2, 27 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT The Gazette 2019 Business Awards Honoring successful businesses, companies, organizations, and professionals in the Corridor on October 29. PURCHASE TICKETS Everyday Heroes Luncheon Honorees for the Everyday Heroes program will be celebrated at an awards breakfast scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7am-9am at the Hotel Kirkwood. Tickets are now available. Purchase Tickets Last week: No. 7 | Beat Davenport West, 61-0

This week: vs. Davenport Central 8. Ankeny 5-3, 21 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Sioux City North, 90-7

This week: vs. Sioux City East 9. Waukee 5-3, 19 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Indianola, 42-7

This week: at Johnston 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat Waterloo West, 62-13

This week: at No. 2 Cedar Falls

Dropped out: Des Moines Roosevelt (10)

Others receiving votes: Linn-Mar 2, Des Moines Roosevelt 1, Johnston 1

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque 8-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Marion, 48-13

This week: vs. Maquoketa 2. Solon 8-0, 57 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Keokuk, 42-0

This week: at Fairfield 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-1, 56 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 28-0

This week: vs. Marion 4. North Scott 7-1, 45 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 4 | Beat Clear Creek-Amana, 35-7

This week: at Davenport Assumption 5. Independence 8-0, 43 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 35-18

This week: vs. Decorah 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-1, 32 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Denison-Schleswig, 41-14

This week: vs. Storm Lake 7. Lewis Central 7-1, 26 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 10 Glenwood, 21-14

This week: at Adel ADM 8. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1, 24 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Webster City, 41-27

This week: vs. Carroll 9. Norwalk 7-1, 20 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Ballard, 28-7

This week: at Gilbert 10. Washington 6-2, 7 points Last week: NR | Beat Fairfield, 71-6

This week: vs. Mount Pleasant

Dropped out: Glenwood (10)

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 2, Harlan 2, Carlisle 1

Class 2A

1. Waukon 8-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 1 | Beat Anamosa, 66-0

This week: at North Fayette Valley 2. Clear Lake 8-0, 61 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat New Hampton, 21-14

This week: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden 3. Algona 8-0, 54 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Spirit Lake, 34-32

This week: vs. Southeast Valley 4. Greene County 8-0, 50 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Red Oak, 60-8

This week: at No. 5 Ida Grove OABCIG 5. Ida Grove OABCIG 8-0, 41 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 41-0

This week: vs. No. 4 Greene County 6. Waterloo Columbus 7-1, 39 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat North Fayette Valley, 41-15

This week: at Monticello 7. Benton Community 7-1, 27 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 10 West Marshall, 28-12

This week: at Vinton-Shellsburg 8. Des Moines Christian 7-1, 21 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to Chariton, 41-13

This week: vs. Saydel 9. Williamsburg 5-3, 7 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: NR | Beat Albia, 68-7

This week: vs. Eddyville EBF 10. Nevada 6-2, 4 points Last week: NR | Beat Union Community, 35-21

This week: vs. Roland-Story 10. West Marshall 5-3, 4 points Last week: No. 10 | Lost to No. 9 Benton Community, 28-12

This week: at Union Community

Dropped out: Sioux Center (8)

Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM 3, Garner GHV 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 1, Tipton 1

Class 1A

1. Dike-New Hartford 8-0, 66 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat South Hardin, 42-7

This week: vs. No. 10 Iowa City Regina 2. Van Meter 8-0, 59 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mount Ayr, 28-0

This week: vs. Clarinda 3. Western Christian 8-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat Emmetsburg, 28-7

This week: at No. 8 West Lyon 4. West Branch 8-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 4 | Beat Cascade, 26-7

This week: vs. Dyersville Beckman 5. South Central Calhoun 8-0, 43 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 5 | Beat Eagle Grove, 69-0

This week: vs. Pocahontas Area 6. West Sioux 7-1, 35 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Unity Christian, 48-6

This week: at Emmetsburg 7. Treynor 8-0, 34 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 63-0

This week: vs. Cherokee 8. West Lyon 7-1, 21 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Sibley-Ocheyedan, 54-6

This week: vs. No. 3 Western Christian 9. Sigourney-Keota 8-0, 17 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Wapello, 42-6

This week: vs. Mediapolis 10. Iowa City Regina 7-1, 13 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Jesup, 35-6

This week: at No. 1 Dike-New Hartford

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Underwood 3

Class A

1. West Hancock 8-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Graettinger GTRA, 47-0

This week: vs. Belmond-Klemme 2. Saint Ansgar 8-0, 61 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 2 | Beat Mason City Newman, 57-0

This week: at Central Springs 3. North Tama 8-0, 57 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Postville, 47-0

This week: vs. Conrad BCLUW 4. MFL MarMac 8-0, 47 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg, 28-23

This week: at Alburnett 5. Grundy Center 7-1, 40 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Hudson, 13-7

This week: at Wapsie Valley 6. Earlham 7-1, 38 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Oakland Riverside, 47-21

This week: vs. Nodaway Valley 7. Woodbury Central 7-1, 24 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Lawton-Bronson, 24-6

This week: at West Monona 8. Hinton 6-2, 15 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 9 Le Mars Gehlen, 16-6

This week: vs. No. 9 South O'Brien 9. South O'Brien 7-1, 12 points Last week: NR | Beat Akron-Westfield, 35-0

This week: at No. 8 Hinton 10. Edgewood-Colesburg 6-2, 10 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 4 MFL MarMac, 28-23

This week: vs. Clayton Ridge

Dropped out: Le Mars Gehlen (9)

Others receiving votes: BGM 6, Westwood 3, South Winneshiek 2

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 8-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Iowa, 69-0

This week: vs. Riceville 2. Remsen St. Mary's 8-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Newell-Fonda, 50-0

This week: at Siouxland Christian 3. Turkey Valley 8-0, 55 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 6 Easton Valley, 72-62

This week: at Elkader Central 4. Audubon 8-1, 53 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 63-30

This week: vs. No. 8 Anita CAM 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-1, 38 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 5 Anita CAM, 32-26

This week: at Exira-EHK 6. Fremont-Mills 5-1, 33 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sidney, 52-0

This week: at Stanton-Essex 7. Harris-Lake Park 7-1, 26 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 9 | Beat Siouxland Christian, 1-0 (forfeit)

This week: at Kingsley-Pierson 8. Anita CAM 7-1, 22 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 32-26

This week: at No. 4 Audubon 9. Easton Valley 7-1, 20 points Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 3 Turkey Valley, 72-62

This week: vs. West Central 10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-2, 4 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 10 Ackley AGWSR, 40-0

This week: at Colo-Nesco 10. Lamoni 7-1, 4 points Last week: NR | Beat Lenox, 50-14

This week: vs. Southeast Warren

Dropped out: Ackley AGWSR (10)

Others receiving votes: none