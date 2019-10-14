Iowa high school football rankings: Monona, Jackson Junction are Week 8 hot spots

Two of the biggest football games of Week 8 are in two small towns in Northeast Iowa.
A lot of focus will be on Monona and Jackson Junction on Friday for a pair of top-10 battles.
Class A fourth-ranked MFL MarMac, enjoying its best season in school history, takes a 7-0 mark into Friday’s District 5 showdown at home against No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1). Both teams are 3-0 in district play.
Meanwhile, two of the final five undefeated 8-player teams square off at Jackson Junction; No. 3 Turkey Valley (7-0, 5-0 District 3) entertains No. 6 Easton Valley (7-0, 5-0).
Those are two of the big storylines as the regular season heads into its next-to-last week. There is no change at the top of any of the six classes in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll.
West Des Moines Valley (4A), Western Dubuque (3A), Waukon (2A), Dike-New Hartford (1A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) are No. 1.
After Valley, it’s a tie for second in 4A between Cedar Falls and West Des Moines Dowling. Ankeny Centennial remains at No. 4, and Cedar Rapids Kennedy climbs to fifth after its 28-18 win over Bettendorf last week.
Western Dubuque becomes a unanimous No. 1 in 3A after holding off Cedar Rapids Xavier, 20-14, Friday at Epworth, snapping the Saints’ 32-game winning streak.
Solon is up two spots to No. 2, then its Xavier third and a tie for fourth between Independence and North Scott.
Waukon received all of the No. 1 votes again this week in 2A and is followed by Clear Lake, Algona, Greene County and Des Moines Christian.
Dike-New Hartford and Van Meter remain 1-2 in 1A, and Western Christian continues to climb, moving up two notches this week to No. 3. West Branch is fourth, South Central Calhoun fifth.
Saint Ansgar chipped into West Hancock’s lead a bit in Class A after handling South Winneshiek, 49-14. North Tama remains at No. 3.
The top nine stay the same in 8-Player this week. Don Bosco is followed by Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley, Audubon and Anita CAM.
Class 4A
|1.
|
West Des Moines Valley
7-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Council Bluffs Lincoln, 49-6
This week: at Ames
|2.
|
Cedar Falls
7-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Waterloo West, 48-17
This week: at Dubuque Senior
|2.
|
West Des Moines Dowling
6-1, 60 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Sioux City East, 61-7
This week: vs. Des Moines Hoover
|4.
|
Ankeny Centennial
6-1, 48 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Fort Dodge, 56-29
This week: vs. No. 9 Des Moines Roosevelt
|5.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
6-1, 40 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 5 Bettendorf, 28-18
This week: at Davenport Central
|6.
|
Southeast Polk
5-2, 30 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux City West, 75-0
This week: at Marshalltown
|7.
|
Bettendorf
5-2, 26 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 28-18
This week: vs. Davenport West
|8.
|
Ankeny
4-3, 19 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Des Moines Lincoln, 42-0
This week: at Sioux City North
|9.
|
Des Moines Roosevelt
6-1, 15 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Marshalltown, 31-15
This week: at No. 4 Ankeny Centennial
|10.
|
Waukee
4-3, 14 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Ottumwa, 74-12
This week: vs. Indianola
Dropped out: Johnston (9)
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Indianola 1
Class 3A
|1.
|
Western Dubuque
7-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 points)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 20-14
This week: at Marion
|2.
|
Solon
7-0, 57 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Mount Pleasant, 35-14
This week: vs. Keokuk
|3.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
6-1, 56 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 1 Western Dubuque, 20-14
This week: vs. Center Point-Urbana
|4.
|
Independence
7-0, 45 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Charles City, 30-7
This week: at Waverly-Shell Rock
|4.
|
North Scott
6-1, 45 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Clinton, 45-0
This week: vs. Clear Creek Amana
|6.
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
6-1, 34 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Spencer, 35-13
This week: at Denison-Schleswig
|7.
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
6-1, 24 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Boone, 30-6
This week: at Webster City
|8.
|
Lewis Central
6-1, 19 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Lost to Harlan, 14-6
This week: at No. 10 Glenwood
|9.
|
Norwalk
6-1, 18 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Bondurant-Farrar, 24-3
This week: vs. Ballard
|10.
|
Glenwood
6-1, 8 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Adel ADM, 54-18
This week: vs. No. 8 Lewis Central
Dropped out: Washington (10)
Others receiving votes: Washington 7, Davenport Assumption 1, Harlan 1
Class 2A
|1.
|
Waukon
7-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 5 Waterloo Columbus, 20-7
This week: vs. Anamosa
|2.
|
Clear Lake
7-0, 61 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Forest City, 35-0
This week: at New Hampton
|3.
|
Algona
7-0, 55 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Estherville-Lincoln Central, 48-7
This week: at Spirit Lake
|4.
|
Greene County
7-0, 46 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Atlantic, 26-0
This week: vs. Red Oak
|5.
|
Des Moines Christian
7-0, 44 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 9 Monroe PCM, 38-13
This week: at Chariton
|6.
|
Ida Grove OABCIG
7-0, 33 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Shenandoah, 54-7
This week: vs. Carroll Kuemper
|7.
|
Waterloo Columbus
6-1, 32 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 1 Waukon, 20-7
This week: vs. North Fayette Valley
|8.
|
Sioux Center
5-2, 17 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 21-8
This week: vs. Central Lyon
|9.
|
Benton Community
6-1, 11 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Roland-Story, 42-7
This week: at No. 10 West Marshall
|10.
|
West Marshall
5-2, 7 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Nevada, 28-7
This week: vs. No. 9 Benton Community
Dropped out: Nevada (8), Monroe PCM (9)
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 4, Williamsburg 4, Monroe PCM 1
Class 1A
|1.
|
Dike-New Hartford
7-0, 66 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Jesup, 50-16
This week: at South Hardin
|2.
|
Van Meter
7-0, 59 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Panorama, 20-0
This week: at Mount Ayr
|3.
|
Western Christian
7-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Sibley-Ocheyedan, 21-0
This week: vs. Emmetsburg
|4.
|
West Branch
7-0, 47 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Northeast, 42-0
This week: at Cascade
|5.
|
South Central Calhoun
7-0, 42 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Madrid, 39-7
This week: vs. Eagle Grove
|6.
|
Treynor
7-0, 35 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Missouri Valley, 36-6
This week: at Mapleton MVAOCOU
|7.
|
West Sioux
6-1, 34 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 3 West Lyon, 35-28
This week: vs. Unity Christian
|8.
|
West Lyon
6-1, 20 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 8 West Sioux, 35-28
This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan
|9.
|
Sigourney-Keota
7-0, 17 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Columbus Community, 59-6
This week: at Wapello
|10.
|
Iowa City Regina
6-1, 13 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat North Linn, 37-28
This week: vs. Jesup
Dropped out: none
Others receiving votes: Underwood 3
Class A
|1.
|
West Hancock
7-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat West Fork, 62-0
This week: at Graettinger GTRA
|2.
|
Saint Ansgar
7-0, 62 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 9 South Winneshiek, 49-14
This week: vs. Mason City Newman
|3.
|
North Tama
7-0, 58 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Garwin GMG, 1-0 (forfeit)
This week: at Postville
|4.
|
MFL MarMac
7-0, 44 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Lisbon, 25-16
This week: vs. No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg
|5.
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
6-1, 38 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Alburnett, 39-0
This week: at No. 4 MFL MarMac
|6.
|
Grundy Center
6-1, 36 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Mason City Newman, 42-0
This week: vs. Hudson
|7.
|
Earlham
6-1, 33 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Southwest Valley, 42-6
This week: at Oakland Riverside
|8.
|
Woodbury Central
6-1, 23 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Logan-Magnolia, 27-0
This week: vs. Lawton-Bronson
|9.
|
Hinton
5-2, 5 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Marcus MMCRU, 47-0
This week: at No. 9 Le Mars Gehlen
|9.
|
Le Mars Gehlen
5-2, 5 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 4 South O'Brien, 14-7
This week: vs. No. 9 Hinton
Dropped out: South O'Brien (4), South Winneshiek (9)
Others receiving votes: BGM 4, Westwood 4, South O'Brien 3, South Winneshiek 1
8-Player
|1.
|
Don Bosco
7-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Dunkerton, 57-7
This week: at North Iowa
|2.
|
Remsen St. Mary's
7-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat West Bend-Mallard, 57-0
This week: vs. Newell-Fonda
|3.
|
Turkey Valley
7-0, 55 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat West Central, 68-0
This week: vs. No. 6 Easton Valley
|4.
|
Audubon
7-1, 52 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat West Harrison, 55-14
This week: at Glidden-Ralston
|5.
|
Anita CAM
7-0, 39 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Boyer Valley, 68-14
This week: vs. No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard
|6.
|
Easton Valley
7-0, 34 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Lansing Kee, 67-14
This week: at No. 3 Turkey Valley
|7.
|
Fremont-Mills
4-1, 23 points
|Last week: Beat East Mills, 58-21
This week: at Sidney
|8.
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
6-1, 20 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 33-14
This week: at No. 5 Anita CAM
|9.
|
Harris-Lake Park
6-1, 18 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 10 Newell-Fonda, 33-0
This week: vs. Siouxland Christian
|10.
|
Ackley AGWSR
6-1, 5 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Baxter, 64-18
This week: at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Dropped out: Newell-Fonda (10)
Others receiving votes: Iowa Valley 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Lenox 2, Lamoni 1