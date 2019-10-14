Iowa high school football rankings: Monona, Jackson Junction are Week 8 hot spots

Two of the biggest football games of Week 8 are in two small towns in Northeast Iowa.

A lot of focus will be on Monona and Jackson Junction on Friday for a pair of top-10 battles.

Class A fourth-ranked MFL MarMac, enjoying its best season in school history, takes a 7-0 mark into Friday’s District 5 showdown at home against No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1). Both teams are 3-0 in district play.

Meanwhile, two of the final five undefeated 8-player teams square off at Jackson Junction; No. 3 Turkey Valley (7-0, 5-0 District 3) entertains No. 6 Easton Valley (7-0, 5-0).

Those are two of the big storylines as the regular season heads into its next-to-last week. There is no change at the top of any of the six classes in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll.

West Des Moines Valley (4A), Western Dubuque (3A), Waukon (2A), Dike-New Hartford (1A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) are No. 1.

After Valley, it’s a tie for second in 4A between Cedar Falls and West Des Moines Dowling. Ankeny Centennial remains at No. 4, and Cedar Rapids Kennedy climbs to fifth after its 28-18 win over Bettendorf last week.

Western Dubuque becomes a unanimous No. 1 in 3A after holding off Cedar Rapids Xavier, 20-14, Friday at Epworth, snapping the Saints’ 32-game winning streak.

Solon is up two spots to No. 2, then its Xavier third and a tie for fourth between Independence and North Scott.

Waukon received all of the No. 1 votes again this week in 2A and is followed by Clear Lake, Algona, Greene County and Des Moines Christian.

Dike-New Hartford and Van Meter remain 1-2 in 1A, and Western Christian continues to climb, moving up two notches this week to No. 3. West Branch is fourth, South Central Calhoun fifth.

Saint Ansgar chipped into West Hancock’s lead a bit in Class A after handling South Winneshiek, 49-14. North Tama remains at No. 3.

The top nine stay the same in 8-Player this week. Don Bosco is followed by Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley, Audubon and Anita CAM.

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley 7-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Council Bluffs Lincoln, 49-6

This week: at Ames 2. Cedar Falls 7-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Waterloo West, 48-17

This week: at Dubuque Senior 2. West Des Moines Dowling 6-1, 60 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Sioux City East, 61-7

This week: vs. Des Moines Hoover 4. Ankeny Centennial 6-1, 48 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Fort Dodge, 56-29

This week: vs. No. 9 Des Moines Roosevelt 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-1, 40 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 5 Bettendorf, 28-18

This week: at Davenport Central 6. Southeast Polk 5-2, 30 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux City West, 75-0

This week: at Marshalltown 7. Bettendorf 5-2, 26 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 28-18

This week: vs. Davenport West 8. Ankeny 4-3, 19 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Des Moines Lincoln, 42-0

This week: at Sioux City North 9. Des Moines Roosevelt 6-1, 15 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Marshalltown, 31-15

This week: at No. 4 Ankeny Centennial 10. Waukee 4-3, 14 points Last week: NR | Beat Ottumwa, 74-12

This week: vs. Indianola

Dropped out: Johnston (9)

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Indianola 1

Class 3A

This week: at Marion 2. Solon 7-0, 57 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Mount Pleasant, 35-14

This week: vs. Keokuk 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1, 56 points Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 1 Western Dubuque, 20-14

This week: vs. Center Point-Urbana 4. Independence 7-0, 45 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Charles City, 30-7

This week: at Waverly-Shell Rock 4. North Scott 6-1, 45 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Clinton, 45-0

This week: vs. Clear Creek Amana 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-1, 34 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Spencer, 35-13

This week: at Denison-Schleswig 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-1, 24 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Boone, 30-6

This week: at Webster City 8. Lewis Central 6-1, 19 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to Harlan, 14-6

This week: vs. Ballard 10. Glenwood 6-1, 8 points Last week: NR | Beat Adel ADM, 54-18

This week: vs. No. 8 Lewis Central

Dropped out: Washington (10)

Others receiving votes: Washington 7, Davenport Assumption 1, Harlan 1

Class 2A

1. Waukon 7-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 5 Waterloo Columbus, 20-7

This week: vs. Anamosa 2. Clear Lake 7-0, 61 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Forest City, 35-0

This week: at New Hampton 3. Algona 7-0, 55 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Estherville-Lincoln Central, 48-7

This week: at Spirit Lake 4. Greene County 7-0, 46 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Atlantic, 26-0

This week: vs. Red Oak 5. Des Moines Christian 7-0, 44 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 9 Monroe PCM, 38-13

This week: vs. Carroll Kuemper 7. Waterloo Columbus 6-1, 32 points Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 1 Waukon, 20-7

This week: vs. North Fayette Valley 8. Sioux Center 5-2, 17 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 21-8

This week: vs. Central Lyon 9. Benton Community 6-1, 11 points Last week: NR | Beat Roland-Story, 42-7

This week: at No. 10 West Marshall 10. West Marshall 5-2, 7 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Nevada, 28-7

This week: vs. No. 9 Benton Community

Dropped out: Nevada (8), Monroe PCM (9)

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 4, Williamsburg 4, Monroe PCM 1

Class 1A

1. Dike-New Hartford 7-0, 66 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Jesup, 50-16

This week: at South Hardin 2. Van Meter 7-0, 59 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Panorama, 20-0

This week: vs. Emmetsburg 4. West Branch 7-0, 47 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat Northeast, 42-0

This week: at Cascade 5. South Central Calhoun 7-0, 42 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Madrid, 39-7

This week: vs. Eagle Grove 6. Treynor 7-0, 35 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Missouri Valley, 36-6

This week: at Mapleton MVAOCOU 7. West Sioux 6-1, 34 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 3 West Lyon, 35-28

This week: vs. Unity Christian 8. West Lyon 6-1, 20 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to No. 8 West Sioux, 35-28

This week: at Sibley-Ocheyedan 9. Sigourney-Keota 7-0, 17 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Columbus Community, 59-6

This week: at Wapello 10. Iowa City Regina 6-1, 13 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat North Linn, 37-28

This week: vs. Jesup

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Underwood 3

Class A

1. West Hancock 7-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat West Fork, 62-0

This week: at Graettinger GTRA 2. Saint Ansgar 7-0, 62 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 9 South Winneshiek, 49-14

This week: vs. Mason City Newman 3. North Tama 7-0, 58 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Garwin GMG, 1-0 (forfeit)

This week: at Postville 4. MFL MarMac 7-0, 44 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Lisbon, 25-16

This week: vs. No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg 5. Edgewood-Colesburg 6-1, 38 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Alburnett, 39-0

This week: at No. 4 MFL MarMac 6. Grundy Center 6-1, 36 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Mason City Newman, 42-0

This week: vs. Hudson 7. Earlham 6-1, 33 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Southwest Valley, 42-6

This week: vs. Lawton-Bronson 9. Hinton 5-2, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat Marcus MMCRU, 47-0

This week: at No. 9 Le Mars Gehlen 9. Le Mars Gehlen 5-2, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 4 South O'Brien, 14-7

This week: vs. No. 9 Hinton

Dropped out: South O'Brien (4), South Winneshiek (9)

Others receiving votes: BGM 4, Westwood 4, South O'Brien 3, South Winneshiek 1

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 7-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Dunkerton, 57-7

This week: at North Iowa 2. Remsen St. Mary's 7-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat West Bend-Mallard, 57-0

This week: vs. Newell-Fonda 3. Turkey Valley 7-0, 55 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat West Central, 68-0

This week: vs. No. 6 Easton Valley 4. Audubon 7-1, 52 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat West Harrison, 55-14

This week: vs. No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6. Easton Valley 7-0, 34 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Lansing Kee, 67-14

This week: at No. 3 Turkey Valley 7. Fremont-Mills 4-1, 23 points Last week: Beat East Mills, 58-21

This week: at Sidney 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 6-1, 20 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Glidden-Ralston, 33-14

This week: at No. 5 Anita CAM 9. Harris-Lake Park 6-1, 18 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 10 Newell-Fonda, 33-0

This week: vs. Siouxland Christian 10. Ackley AGWSR 6-1, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat Baxter, 64-18

This week: at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Dropped out: Newell-Fonda (10)

Others receiving votes: Iowa Valley 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Lenox 2, Lamoni 1