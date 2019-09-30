Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: Little movement (again) in Gazette/KGYM poll

Valley, Western Dubuque, Waukon, West Sioux, West Hancock, Don Bosco hold steady at No. 1

Independence's Kaleb Lamphier (4) turns wide to avoid a hit by West Delaware's Kieran Monaghan (52) during the their game at Manchester on Friday. Indee won, 33-0, improved to 5-0 and stayed at No. 5 in Class 3A in this week's Gazette/KGYM football poll. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Independence's Kaleb Lamphier (4) turns wide to avoid a hit by West Delaware's Kieran Monaghan (52) during the their game at Manchester on Friday. Indee won, 33-0, improved to 5-0 and stayed at No. 5 in Class 3A in this week's Gazette/KGYM football poll. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

It’s another non-volatile week at the top of the Gazette/KGYM Iowa high school football poll.

The top three teams in each class remain the same after victories last week. West Des Moines Valley, Western Dubuque, Waukon, West Sioux, West Hancock and Don Bosco still are No. 1, with Waukon and West Hancock remaining unanimous.

Valley routed Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 73-0, Friday. Cedar Falls and West Des Moines Dowling, both of which had their hands full before winning last week, are tied for second.

Cedar Falls needed a late stop near the goal line to hold off Dubuque Hempstead, 21-17; Dowling downed Ankeny, 24-14.

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial faces No. 5 Southeast Polk this week at Pleasant Hill.

The 3A regular-season game of the year is less than two weeks away; No. 1 Western Dubuque hosts No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier on Oct. 11. This week, Western Dubuque is at Center Point-Urbana while Xavier is at Dubuque Wahlert.

Xavier won its 31st straight game, 52-20, over Maquoketa last week.

Lewis Central, Solon and Independence round out the 3A top five. Solon is at No. 8 Washington (Iowa) this week.

Waukon went to 5-0 with a 52-7 rout of Monticello next week. The Indians are followed by Clear Lake, Algona, Greene County and Waterloo Columbus.

All of the 1A top 10 consists of unbeatens, led by defending-champion West Sioux, a 58-0 winner at Sibley-Ocheyedan. Dike-New Hartford, Van Meter, West Branch and West Lyon continue to round out the top five. West Sioux is at No. 9 Western Christian on Friday.

West Hancock, Saint Ansgar and North Tama hold on to their top three spots in Class A. South O’Brien is up two notches to No. 4, then it’s Westwood at No. 5. North Tama plays at No. 6 Grundy Center on Friday.

The top four are the same in 8-Player — Don Bosco, Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and Audubon. Coon Rapids-Bayard leapfrogged Lenox to move into the top five. Key matchups in 8-Player this week are No. 7 Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s and Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon.

Class 4A

1.

West Des Moines Valley

5-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 73-0
This week: at Urbandale
 
2.

Cedar Falls

5-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 21-17
This week: at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
 
2.

West Des Moines Dowling

4-1, 60 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 9 Ankeny, 24-14
This week: vs. Des Moines Lincoln
 
4.

Ankeny Centennial

4-1, 42 points

Last week: No. 4 | Beat Marshalltown, 42-7
This week: at No. 5 Southeast Polk
 
5.

Southeast Polk

4-1, 39 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 8 Fort Dodge, 24-21
This week: vs. No. 4 Ankeny Centennial
 
6.

Bettendorf

4-1, 38 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 45-7
This week: vs. Burlington
 
7.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

4-1, 32 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Davenport West, 64-0
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
 
8.

Ankeny

2-3, 15 points
Last week: No. 9 | Lost to No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling, 24-14
This week: vs. Des Moines Hoover
 
8.

Fort Dodge

4-1, 15 points
Last week: No. 8 | Lost to No. 6 Southeast Polk, 24-21
This week: at Des Moines Roosevelt
 
10.

Johnston

3-2, 8 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Des Moines East, 35-0
This week: at Ottumwa
 
 

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Waukee 3, Urbandale 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Des Moines Roosevelt 1

 

Class 3A

1.

Western Dubuque

5-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)

Last week: No. 1 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 40-7
This week: at Center Point-Urbana
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

5-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Maquoketa, 52-20
This week: at Dubuque Wahlert
 
3.

Lewis Central

5-0, 56 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Creston/O-M, 48-8
This week: vs. Winterset
 
4.

Solon

5-0, 48 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Fort Madison, 45-7
This week: at No. 8 Washington
 
5.

Independence

5-0, 37 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat West Delaware, 33-0
This week: at Waterloo East
 
6.

North Scott

4-1, 32 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat DeWitt Central, 42-21
This week: vs. Iowa City Liberty
 
7.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

4-1, 26 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux City Heelan, 29-16
This week: at Le Mars
 
8.

Washington

4-1, 25 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Keokuk, 49-6
This week: vs. No. 4 Solon
 
9.

Dallas Center-Grimes

4-1, 12 points

Last week: No. 10 | Beat Perry, 41-0
This week: at Humboldt
 
10.

Norwalk

4-1, 7 points
Last week: NR | Beat No. 9 Carlisle, 41-30
This week: at North Polk
 
 

Dropped out: Carlisle (9)

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 5, Davenport Assumption 3

 

Class 2A

1.

Waukon

5-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 10 Monticello, 52-7
This week: vs. Oelwein
 
2.

Clear Lake

5-0, 60 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Hampton-Dumont, 42-0
This week: vs. Crestwood
 
3.

Algona

5-0, 53 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Garner GHV, 35-7
This week: vs. Clarion CGD
 
4.

Greene County

5-0, 45 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Shenandoah, 49-7
This week: vs. Carroll Kuemper
 
5.

Waterloo Columbus

5-0, 42 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Oelwein, 40-22
This week: at Anamosa
 
6.

Benton Community

5-0, 36 points

Last week: No. 6 | Beat Union Community, 41-0
This week: at No. 10 Nevada
 
7.

Des Moines Christian

4-0, 33 points
Last week: No. 7 | at Centerville, PPD to Monday
This week: vs. Clarke
 
8.

Ida Grove OABCIG

5-0, 21 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Red Oak, 64-7
This week: vs. Atlantic
 
9.

Southeast Valley

4-1, 7 points
Last week: NR | Beat Clarion CGD, 34-6
This week: at Spirit Lake
 
10.

Monroe PCM

4-1, 6 points
Last week: NR | Beat Chariton, 38-14
This week: vs. Saydel
 
10.

Nevada

4-1, 6 points
Last week: NR | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 28-27
This week: vs. No. 6 Benton Community
 
 

Dropped out: Spirit Lake (9), Monticello (10)

Others receiving votes: Sioux Center 5, Crestwood 1

 

Class 1A

1.

West Sioux

5-0, 64 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Sibley-Ocheyedan, 58-0
This week: at No. 9 Western Christian
 
2.

Dike-New Hartford

5-0, 59 points

Last week: No. 2 | Beat North Linn, 62-14
This week: vs. East Marshall
 
3.

Van Meter

5-0, 51 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Guthrie Center ACGC, 42-8
This week: vs. West Central Valley
 
4.

West Branch

5-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Bellevue, 52-28
This week: at North Cedar
 
5.

West Lyon

5-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Emmetsburg, 43-0
This week: vs. Unity Christian
 
6.

South Central Calhoun

5-0, 43 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Ogden, 61-8
This week: vs. South Hamilton
 
7.

Treynor

5-0, 30 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat East Sac County, 35-14
This week: vs. No. 10 Underwood
 
8.

Mount Ayr

5-0, 14 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Central Valley, 41-0
This week: at Panorama
 
9.

Western Christian

5-0, 10 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Unity Christian, 34-6
This week: vs. No. 1 West Sioux
 
10.

Underwood

5-0, 8 points

Last week: No. 9 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 62-8
This week: at No. 7 Treynor
 
 

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 7, Iowa City Regina 4

 

Class A

1.

West Hancock

5-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Algona Garrigan, 54-20
This week: at North Union
 
2.

Saint Ansgar

5-0, 59 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 59-0
This week: vs. Hudson
 
3.

North Tama

5-0, 50 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat East Buchanan, 27-6
This week: at No. 6 Grundy Center
 
4.

South O'Brien

5-0, 44 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Hartley HMS, 28-7
This week: vs. Marcus MMCRU
 
5.

Westwood

5-0, 43 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Logan-Magnolia, 14-10
This week: vs. Woodbury Central
 
6.

Grundy Center

5-0, 33 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Garwin GMG, 55-0
This week: vs. No. 3 North Tama
 
7.

MFL MarMac

5-0, 27 points

Last week: No. 10 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 56-8
This week: at Maquoketa Valley
 
8.

BGM

5-0, 25 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Highland, 28-7
This week: at Belle Plaine
 
9.

Edgewood-Colesburg

4-1, 18 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 14-0
This week: at Lisbon
 
10.

South Winneshiek

4-1, 9 points
Last week: NR | Beat No. 5 Wapsie Valley, 28-26 (OT)
This week: at Nashua-Plainfield
 
 

Dropped out: Wapsie Valley (5)

Others receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia 3, Earlham 2

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

5-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Tripoli, 56-0
This week: at Northwood-Kensett
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

5-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Ar-We-Va, 59-0
This week: at No. 7 Harris-Lake Park
 
3.

Turkey Valley

5-0, 55 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Central City, 48-10
This week: vs. Lansing Kee
 
4.

Audubon

5-1, 48 points

Last week: No. 4 | Beat Boyer Valley, 60-0
This week: vs. No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard
 
5.

Coon Rapids-Bayard

5-0, 32 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat West Harrison, 65-13
This week: at No. 4 Audubon
 
6.

Lenox

6-0, 30 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Mormon Trail, 68-13
This week: at Southeast Warren
 
7.

Harris-Lake Park

5-0, 26 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat West Bend-Mallard, 58-20
This week: vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's
 
8.

Anita CAM

5-0, 24 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Exira-EHK, 56-0
This week: at Woodbine
 
9.

Easton Valley

5-0, 14 points
Last week: NR | Beat Springville, 68-30
This week: at Central City
 
9.

Fremont-Mills

2-1, 14 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Griswold, 75-12
This week: at Bedford
 
 

Dropped out: New London (5)

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 10, New London 7, Newell-Fonda 5, Iowa Valley 4

