Iowa high school football rankings: Little movement (again) in Gazette/KGYM poll

It’s another non-volatile week at the top of the Gazette/KGYM Iowa high school football poll.

The top three teams in each class remain the same after victories last week. West Des Moines Valley, Western Dubuque, Waukon, West Sioux, West Hancock and Don Bosco still are No. 1, with Waukon and West Hancock remaining unanimous.

Valley routed Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 73-0, Friday. Cedar Falls and West Des Moines Dowling, both of which had their hands full before winning last week, are tied for second.

Cedar Falls needed a late stop near the goal line to hold off Dubuque Hempstead, 21-17; Dowling downed Ankeny, 24-14.

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial faces No. 5 Southeast Polk this week at Pleasant Hill.

The 3A regular-season game of the year is less than two weeks away; No. 1 Western Dubuque hosts No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier on Oct. 11. This week, Western Dubuque is at Center Point-Urbana while Xavier is at Dubuque Wahlert.

Xavier won its 31st straight game, 52-20, over Maquoketa last week.

Lewis Central, Solon and Independence round out the 3A top five. Solon is at No. 8 Washington (Iowa) this week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Waukon went to 5-0 with a 52-7 rout of Monticello next week. The Indians are followed by Clear Lake, Algona, Greene County and Waterloo Columbus.

All of the 1A top 10 consists of unbeatens, led by defending-champion West Sioux, a 58-0 winner at Sibley-Ocheyedan. Dike-New Hartford, Van Meter, West Branch and West Lyon continue to round out the top five. West Sioux is at No. 9 Western Christian on Friday.

West Hancock, Saint Ansgar and North Tama hold on to their top three spots in Class A. South O’Brien is up two notches to No. 4, then it’s Westwood at No. 5. North Tama plays at No. 6 Grundy Center on Friday.

The top four are the same in 8-Player — Don Bosco, Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and Audubon. Coon Rapids-Bayard leapfrogged Lenox to move into the top five. Key matchups in 8-Player this week are No. 7 Harris-Lake Park at St. Mary’s and Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon.

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley 5-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Council Bluffs Jefferson, 73-0

This week: at Urbandale 2. Cedar Falls 5-0, 60 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 21-17

This week: at Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2. West Des Moines Dowling 4-1, 60 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat No. 9 Ankeny, 24-14

This week: vs. Des Moines Lincoln 4. Ankeny Centennial 4-1, 42 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT HER Women in Business Luncheon Series Join us in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, October 10, 2019 for the Fall HER Women in Business Luncheon featuring keynote speaker Courtney Smock Get your ticket now Iowa Ideas Conference Iowa Ideas Conference 2019! October 3rd - 4th downtown Cedar Rapids. Full schedule including keynotes, sessions and panelists are ready to view. Read More Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now Last week: No. 4 | Beat Marshalltown, 42-7

This week: at No. 5 Southeast Polk 5. Southeast Polk 4-1, 39 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 8 Fort Dodge, 24-21

This week: vs. No. 4 Ankeny Centennial 6. Bettendorf 4-1, 38 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 45-7

This week: vs. Burlington 7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1, 32 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Davenport West, 64-0

This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington 8. Ankeny 2-3, 15 points Last week: No. 9 | Lost to No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling, 24-14

This week: vs. Des Moines Hoover 8. Fort Dodge 4-1, 15 points Last week: No. 8 | Lost to No. 6 Southeast Polk, 24-21

This week: at Des Moines Roosevelt 10. Johnston 3-2, 8 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Des Moines East, 35-0

This week: at Ottumwa

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Waukee 3, Urbandale 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Des Moines Roosevelt 1

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque 5-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 1 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 40-7

This week: at Center Point-Urbana 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Maquoketa, 52-20

This week: at Dubuque Wahlert 3. Lewis Central 5-0, 56 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Creston/O-M, 48-8

This week: vs. Winterset 4. Solon 5-0, 48 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Fort Madison, 45-7

This week: at No. 8 Washington 5. Independence 5-0, 37 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat West Delaware, 33-0

This week: at Waterloo East 6. North Scott 4-1, 32 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat DeWitt Central, 42-21

This week: vs. Iowa City Liberty 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1, 26 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux City Heelan, 29-16

This week: at Le Mars 8. Washington 4-1, 25 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Keokuk, 49-6

This week: vs. No. 4 Solon 9. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1, 12 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 10 | Beat Perry, 41-0

This week: at Humboldt 10. Norwalk 4-1, 7 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 9 Carlisle, 41-30

This week: at North Polk

Dropped out: Carlisle (9)

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 5, Davenport Assumption 3

Class 2A

1. Waukon 5-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 10 Monticello, 52-7

This week: vs. Oelwein 2. Clear Lake 5-0, 60 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Hampton-Dumont, 42-0

This week: vs. Crestwood 3. Algona 5-0, 53 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Garner GHV, 35-7

This week: vs. Clarion CGD 4. Greene County 5-0, 45 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Shenandoah, 49-7

This week: vs. Carroll Kuemper 5. Waterloo Columbus 5-0, 42 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Oelwein, 40-22

This week: at Anamosa 6. Benton Community 5-0, 36 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 6 | Beat Union Community, 41-0

This week: at No. 10 Nevada 7. Des Moines Christian 4-0, 33 points Last week: No. 7 | at Centerville, PPD to Monday

This week: vs. Clarke 8. Ida Grove OABCIG 5-0, 21 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Red Oak, 64-7

This week: vs. Atlantic 9. Southeast Valley 4-1, 7 points Last week: NR | Beat Clarion CGD, 34-6

This week: at Spirit Lake 10. Monroe PCM 4-1, 6 points Last week: NR | Beat Chariton, 38-14

This week: vs. Saydel 10. Nevada 4-1, 6 points Last week: NR | Beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 28-27

This week: vs. No. 6 Benton Community

Dropped out: Spirit Lake (9), Monticello (10)

Others receiving votes: Sioux Center 5, Crestwood 1

Class 1A

1. West Sioux 5-0, 64 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Sibley-Ocheyedan, 58-0

This week: at No. 9 Western Christian 2. Dike-New Hartford 5-0, 59 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 2 | Beat North Linn, 62-14

This week: vs. East Marshall 3. Van Meter 5-0, 51 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Guthrie Center ACGC, 42-8

This week: vs. West Central Valley 4. West Branch 5-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 4 | Beat Bellevue, 52-28

This week: at North Cedar 5. West Lyon 5-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 5 | Beat Emmetsburg, 43-0

This week: vs. Unity Christian 6. South Central Calhoun 5-0, 43 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Ogden, 61-8

This week: vs. South Hamilton 7. Treynor 5-0, 30 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat East Sac County, 35-14

This week: vs. No. 10 Underwood 8. Mount Ayr 5-0, 14 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Central Valley, 41-0

This week: at Panorama 9. Western Christian 5-0, 10 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Unity Christian, 34-6

This week: vs. No. 1 West Sioux 10. Underwood 5-0, 8 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 9 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 62-8

This week: at No. 7 Treynor

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 7, Iowa City Regina 4

Class A

1. West Hancock 5-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Algona Garrigan, 54-20

This week: at North Union 2. Saint Ansgar 5-0, 59 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 59-0

This week: vs. Hudson 3. North Tama 5-0, 50 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat East Buchanan, 27-6

This week: at No. 6 Grundy Center 4. South O'Brien 5-0, 44 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Hartley HMS, 28-7

This week: vs. Marcus MMCRU 5. Westwood 5-0, 43 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Logan-Magnolia, 14-10

This week: vs. Woodbury Central 6. Grundy Center 5-0, 33 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Garwin GMG, 55-0

This week: vs. No. 3 North Tama 7. MFL MarMac 5-0, 27 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 10 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 56-8

This week: at Maquoketa Valley 8. BGM 5-0, 25 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Highland, 28-7

This week: at Belle Plaine 9. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1, 18 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Maquoketa Valley, 14-0

This week: at Lisbon 10. South Winneshiek 4-1, 9 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 5 Wapsie Valley, 28-26 (OT)

This week: at Nashua-Plainfield

Dropped out: Wapsie Valley (5)

Others receiving votes: Alta-Aurelia 3, Earlham 2

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 5-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Tripoli, 56-0

This week: at Northwood-Kensett 2. Remsen St. Mary's 5-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Ar-We-Va, 59-0

This week: at No. 7 Harris-Lake Park 3. Turkey Valley 5-0, 55 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Central City, 48-10

This week: vs. Lansing Kee 4. Audubon 5-1, 48 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 4 | Beat Boyer Valley, 60-0

This week: vs. No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0, 32 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat West Harrison, 65-13

This week: at No. 4 Audubon 6. Lenox 6-0, 30 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Mormon Trail, 68-13

This week: at Southeast Warren 7. Harris-Lake Park 5-0, 26 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat West Bend-Mallard, 58-20

This week: vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's 8. Anita CAM 5-0, 24 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Exira-EHK, 56-0

This week: at Woodbine 9. Easton Valley 5-0, 14 points Last week: NR | Beat Springville, 68-30

This week: at Central City 9. Fremont-Mills 2-1, 14 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Griswold, 75-12

This week: at Bedford

Dropped out: New London (5)

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 10, New London 7, Newell-Fonda 5, Iowa Valley 4