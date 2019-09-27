Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 5: Who the ranked teams face

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Kennedy players run to their fan section after winning their game at Prairie High School, 35-28, in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy players run to their fan section after winning their game at Prairie High School, 35-28, in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Week 5 means the start of district play for most Iowa high school football teams, essentially the start of a new season in terms of playoff qualifying. Which ranked teams will get off to a good start?

Here’s a look at who our top 10 teams in each class face Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (4-0) vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson (2-2)

No. 2 Cedar Falls (4-0) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (2-2)

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (3-1) at No. 9 Ankeny (2-2)

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (3-1) at Marshalltown (4-0)

No. 5 Bettendorf (3-1) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-4)

No. 6 Southeast Polk (3-1) at No. 8 Fort Dodge (4-0)

No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1) at Davenport West (2-2)

No. 8 Fort Dodge (4-0) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (3-1)

No. 9 Ankeny (2-2) vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (3-1)

No. 10 Johnston (2-2) vs. Des Moines East (1-3)

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (4-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (2-2)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) vs. Maquoketa (2-2)

No. 3 Lewis Central (4-0) vs. Creston/O-M (2-2)

No. 4 Solon (4-0) vs. Fort Madison (3-1)

No. 5 Independence (4-0) at West Delaware (2-2)

No. 6 North Scott (3-1) vs. DeWitt Central (2-2)

No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) vs. Sioux City Heelan (1-3)

No. 7 Washington (3-1) vs. Keokuk (4-0)

No. 9 Carlisle (3-1) at Norwalk (3-1)

No. 10 Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1) vs. Perry (0-4)

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (4-0) at No. 10 Monticello (4-0)

No. 2 Clear Lake (4-0) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-3)

No. 3 Algona (4-0) at Garner GHV (2-2)

No. 4 Greene County (4-0) at Shenandoah (1-3)

No. 4 Waterloo Columbus (4-0) vs. Oelwein (2-2)

No. 6 Benton Community (4-0) vs. Union Community (0-4)

No. 7 Des Moines Christian (4-0) at Centerville (2-2)

No. 8 Ida Grove OABCIG (4-0) vs. Red Oak (0-4)

No. 9 Spirit Lake (3-1) at Estherville-Lincoln Central (2-2)

No. 10 Monticello (4-0) vs. No. 1 Waukon (4-0)

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 West Sioux (4-0) at Sibley-Ocheyedan (3-1)

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (4-0) vs. North Linn (4-0)

No. 3 Van Meter (4-0) vs. Guthrie Center ACGC (4-0)

No. 4 West Branch beat Bellevue, 52-28 (Thursday)

No. 5 West Lyon (4-0) at Emmetsburg (2-2)

No. 6 South Central Calhoun (4-0) vs. Ogden (1-3)

No. 7 Treynor (4-0) at East Sac County (1-3)

No. 8 Mount Ayr (4-0) vs. West Central Valley (0-4)

No. 9 Underwood (4-0) vs. Mapleton MVAOCOU (1-3)

No. 10 Western Christian (4-0) vs. Unity Christian (3-1)

 

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (4-0) at Algona Garrigan (3-1)

No. 2 Saint Ansgar (4-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-4)

No. 3 North Tama (4-0) vs. East Buchanan (2-2)

No. 4 Westwood (4-0) at Logan-Magnolia (1-3)

No. 5 Wapsie Valley (3-1) at South Winneshiek (3-1)

No. 6 South O’Brien (4-0) at Hartley HMS (2-2)

No. 7 Grundy Center (4-0) vs. Garwin GMG (0-4)

No. 8 BGM (4-0) vs. Highland (3-1)

No. 8 Edgewood-Colesburg (3-1) vs. Maquoketa Valley (0-4)

No. 10 MFL MarMac (4-0) vs. Clayton Ridge (0-4)

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (4-0) vs. Tripoli (3-1)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0) vs. Ar-We-Va (1-4)

No. 3 Turkey Valley (4-0) vs. Central City (3-1)

No. 4 Audubon (4-1) vs. Boyer Valley (2-2)

No. 5 Lenox (5-0) vs. Mormon Trail (0-3)

No. 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0) vs. West Harrison (1-3)

No. 7 Harris-Lake Park (4-0) at West Bend-Mallard (2-3)

No. 8 Anita CAM (4-0) at Exira-EHK (2-2)

No. 9 Fremont-Mills (1-1) vs. Griswold (0-5)

No. 10 Montezuma (4-0) at Lone Tree (1-3)

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Is flag football a safer alternative to tackle?

Mount Vernon gets big win over West Liberty in district opener moved up a night

Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 5 games

Iowa high school football Week 5 preview: A closer look at 12 area games

Everyone pitching in for Cedar Rapids Xavier golf

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City school van involved in hit-and-run that hurt of 12-year-old boy

Cocaine deal goes bad, leads to assault and arrest

UI band incident exposes pattern of violence on college campuses

This year, emergency winter shelter already found in Cedar Rapids

Cargill reorganizes animal nutrition unit to better incorporate Cedar Rapids acquisition Diamond V

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.