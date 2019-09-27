Iowa high school football Week 5: Who the ranked teams face

Week 5 means the start of district play for most Iowa high school football teams, essentially the start of a new season in terms of playoff qualifying. Which ranked teams will get off to a good start?

Here’s a look at who our top 10 teams in each class face Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (4-0) vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson (2-2)

No. 2 Cedar Falls (4-0) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (2-2)

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (3-1) at No. 9 Ankeny (2-2)

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (3-1) at Marshalltown (4-0)

No. 5 Bettendorf (3-1) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-4)

No. 6 Southeast Polk (3-1) at No. 8 Fort Dodge (4-0)

No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1) at Davenport West (2-2)

No. 10 Johnston (2-2) vs. Des Moines East (1-3)

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (4-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (2-2)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0) vs. Maquoketa (2-2)

No. 3 Lewis Central (4-0) vs. Creston/O-M (2-2)

No. 4 Solon (4-0) vs. Fort Madison (3-1)

No. 5 Independence (4-0) at West Delaware (2-2)

No. 6 North Scott (3-1) vs. DeWitt Central (2-2)

No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) vs. Sioux City Heelan (1-3)

No. 7 Washington (3-1) vs. Keokuk (4-0)

No. 9 Carlisle (3-1) at Norwalk (3-1)

No. 10 Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1) vs. Perry (0-4)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (4-0) at No. 10 Monticello (4-0)

No. 2 Clear Lake (4-0) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-3)

No. 3 Algona (4-0) at Garner GHV (2-2)

No. 4 Greene County (4-0) at Shenandoah (1-3)

No. 4 Waterloo Columbus (4-0) vs. Oelwein (2-2)

No. 6 Benton Community (4-0) vs. Union Community (0-4)

No. 7 Des Moines Christian (4-0) at Centerville (2-2)

No. 8 Ida Grove OABCIG (4-0) vs. Red Oak (0-4)

No. 9 Spirit Lake (3-1) at Estherville-Lincoln Central (2-2)

No. 10 Monticello (4-0) vs. No. 1 Waukon (4-0)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 West Sioux (4-0) at Sibley-Ocheyedan (3-1)

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (4-0) vs. North Linn (4-0)

No. 3 Van Meter (4-0) vs. Guthrie Center ACGC (4-0)

No. 4 West Branch beat Bellevue, 52-28 (Thursday)

No. 5 West Lyon (4-0) at Emmetsburg (2-2)

No. 6 South Central Calhoun (4-0) vs. Ogden (1-3)

No. 7 Treynor (4-0) at East Sac County (1-3)

No. 8 Mount Ayr (4-0) vs. West Central Valley (0-4)

No. 9 Underwood (4-0) vs. Mapleton MVAOCOU (1-3)

No. 10 Western Christian (4-0) vs. Unity Christian (3-1)

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (4-0) at Algona Garrigan (3-1)

No. 2 Saint Ansgar (4-0) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-4)

No. 3 North Tama (4-0) vs. East Buchanan (2-2)

No. 4 Westwood (4-0) at Logan-Magnolia (1-3)

No. 5 Wapsie Valley (3-1) at South Winneshiek (3-1)

No. 6 South O’Brien (4-0) at Hartley HMS (2-2)

No. 7 Grundy Center (4-0) vs. Garwin GMG (0-4)

No. 8 BGM (4-0) vs. Highland (3-1)

No. 8 Edgewood-Colesburg (3-1) vs. Maquoketa Valley (0-4)

No. 10 MFL MarMac (4-0) vs. Clayton Ridge (0-4)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (4-0) vs. Tripoli (3-1)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0) vs. Ar-We-Va (1-4)

No. 3 Turkey Valley (4-0) vs. Central City (3-1)

No. 4 Audubon (4-1) vs. Boyer Valley (2-2)

No. 5 Lenox (5-0) vs. Mormon Trail (0-3)

No. 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0) vs. West Harrison (1-3)

No. 7 Harris-Lake Park (4-0) at West Bend-Mallard (2-3)

No. 8 Anita CAM (4-0) at Exira-EHK (2-2)

No. 9 Fremont-Mills (1-1) vs. Griswold (0-5)

No. 10 Montezuma (4-0) at Lone Tree (1-3)