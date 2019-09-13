Iowa high school football Week 3: Who the ranked teams face

Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season should tell us a lot. With a number of matchups between Central and Eastern Iowa teams — including two top-10 games in Class 4A — we’ll know more about where these teams stand by the end of Friday night.

Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll face Friday.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (2-0) at No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0)

No. 2 Ankeny Centennial (2-0) vs. Waterloo West (2-0)

No. 3 Cedar Falls (2-0) vs. No. 6 Ankeny (1-1)

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (1-1) vs. Johnston (1-1)

No. 5 Bettendorf (2-0) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (1-1)

No. 6 Ankeny (1-1) at No. 3 Cedar Falls (2-0)

No. 7 Fort Dodge (2-0) vs. Indianola (1-1)

No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-0) vs. No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (2-0)

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0) at Waukee (0-2)

No. 10 Southeast Polk (1-1) vs. Iowa City West (0-2)

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (2-0) at Decorah (0-2)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier beat No. 10 Davenport Assumption, 17-0 (Thursday)

No. 3 North Scott (2-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (0-2)

No. 4 Lewis Central (2-0) vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln (1-1)

No. 4 Solon (2-0) at Marion (0-2)

No. 6 Pella (2-0) vs. Norwalk (1-1)

No. 7 Independence (2-0) at Maquoketa (2-0)

No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton beat Sioux City East, 41-0 (Thursday)

No. 9 Iowa City Liberty (2-0) vs. No. 10 Washington (2-0)

No. 10 Davenport Assumption lost to No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 17-0 (Thursday)

No. 10 Washington (2-0) at No. 9 Iowa City Liberty (2-0)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (2-0) vs. New Hampton (1-1)

No. 2 Clear Lake (2-0) at Garner GHV (1-1)

No. 3 Algona (2-0) vs. Emmetsburg (1-1)

No. 4 Spirit Lake (2-0) vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (0-2)

No. 5 Waterloo Columbus (2-0) at East Marshall (1-1)

No. 6 Greene County (2-0) vs. Saydel (0-2)

No. 7 Benton Community (2-0) at Center Point-Urbana (1-1)

No. 8 Crestwood (1-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1)

No. 8 Southeast Valley (2-0) vs. A No. 10 Belmond-Klemme (2-0)

No. 10 Des Moines Christian (2-0) at Ogden (0-2)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 West Sioux (2-0) vs. Sioux Center (1-1)

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (2-0) vs. North Butler (1-1)

No. 3 Van Meter (2-0) vs. Madrid (0-2)

No. 3 West Branch (2-0) at Williamsburg (1-1)

No. 5 West Lyon (2-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-2)

No. 6 South Central Calhoun (2-0) vs. IKM-Manning (0-2)

No. 7 Treynor (2-0) vs. Shenandoah (0-2)

No. 8 Mount Ayr (2-0) vs. Central Decatur (1-2)

No. 9 Underwood (2-0) at Tri-Center (2-0)

No. 10 Mediapolis (2-0) at Pekin (0-2)

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (2-0) vs. Osage (0-2)

No. 2 Wapsie Valley (2-0) at No. 5 North Tama (2-0)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (2-0) vs. Starmont (0-2)

No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0) vs. East Buchanan (2-0)

No. 5 North Tama (2-0) vs. No. 2 Wapsie Valley (2-0)

No. 6 Westwood (2-0) at Avoca AHSTW (1-1)

No. 7 South O’Brien (2-0) at Alta-Aurelia (1-1)

No. 8 BGM (2-0) at North Mahaska (0-2)

No. 9 Grundy Center (2-0) vs. Conrad BCLUW (0-2)

No. 10 Belmond-Klemme (2-0) at 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley (2-0)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (2-0) vs. Rockford (2-0)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (0-2)

No. 3 Turkey Valley (2-0) vs. Midland (2-0)

No. 4 New London (2-0) at WACO (1-1)

No. 5 Audubon (2-1) vs. Exira-EHK (1-1)

No. 5 Iowa Valley (2-0) vs. English Valleys (2-0)

No. 7 Lenox (3-0) vs. Seymour (0-3)

No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0) vs. Woodbine (2-0)

No. 8 Glidden-Ralston (2-0) at Anita CAM (2-0)

No. 10 Fremont-Mills (1-1) is idle