Iowa high school football Week 2: Who the ranked teams face

The showdown in West Des Moines between the top two ranked teams in Class 4A highlights the Week 2 Iowa high school football slate.

Here’s a look at who the other teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll face Friday.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (1-0) at No. 2 West Des Moines Valley (1-0)

No. 3 Cedar Falls (1-0) at Iowa City High (0-1)

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (1-0) at Urbandale (0-1)

No. 5 Waukee (0-1) vs. Southeast Polk (0-1)

No. 6 Bettendorf (1-0) at Iowa City West (0-1)

No. 7 Fort Dodge (1-0) at Ames (0-1)

No. 8 Johnston (1-0) at Ankeny (0-1)

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0) at Linn-Mar (1-0)

No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (0-1)

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (1-0) vs. Williamsburg (1-0)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) at Decorah (0-1)

No. 3 North Scott (1-0) at Davenport Central (1-0)

No. 4 Lewis Central (1-0) vs. Carlisle (1-0)

No. 5 Solon (1-0) vs. West Liberty (0-1)

No. 6 Pella (1-0) at Mount Pleasant (1-0)

No. 7 Independence (1-0) at South Tama (0-1)

No. 8 Harlan (1-0) at No. 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-1)

No. 9 Iowa City Liberty (1-0) at Waterloo East (0-1)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (1-0) at No. 8 Crestwood (1-0)

No. 2 Clear Lake (1-0) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0)

No. 3 Algona (1-0) at Hampton-Dumont (0-1)

No. 4 Greene County (1-0) at Nevada (1-0)

No. 4 Spirit Lake (1-0) at Forest City (0-1)

No. 6 Monroe PCM (1-0) vs. West Marshall (0-1) (at Central College)

No. 7 Waterloo Columbus (1-0) at Hudson (0-1)

No. 9 Benton Community (1-0) at Cascade (0-1)

No. 10 Southeast Valley (1-0) at Pocahontas Area/L-M (1-0)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 West Sioux (1-0) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (0-1)

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (1-0) at Aplington-Parkersburg (1-0)

No. 3 West Branch (1-0) vs. Wapello (1-0)

No. 4 Van Meter (1-0) at Pella Christian (0-1)

No. 5 South Central Calhoun (1-0) vs. Carroll Kuemper (1-0)

No. 5 West Lyon (1-0) vs. Sioux Center (1-0)

No. 7 Treynor (1-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1)

No. 8 Interstate 35 (1-0) vs. No. 9 Mount Ayr (1-0)

No. 10 Underwood (1-0) vs. IKM-Manning (0-1)

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (1-0) at Emmetsburg (1-0)

No. 2 Wapsie Valley (1-0) at Denver (0-1)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (1-0) at Osage (0-1)

No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0) at Starmont (0-1)

No. 5 North Tama (1-0) vs. Belle Plaine (1-1)

No. 6 Alta-Aurelia (1-0) vs. Storm Lake (1-0)

No. 7 Westwood (1-0) at Oakland Riverside (0-1)

No. 8 Durant (1-0) vs. North Cedar (0-1)

No. 9 Hinton (1-0) at Unity Christian (0-1)

No. 10 South O’Brien (1-0) vs. Sheldon (1-0)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (1-0) vs. Baxter (1-1)

No. 2 Fremont-Mills (1-0) at No. 8 Audubon (0-1)

No. 3 Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0) at Boyer Valley (1-0)

No. 4 Turkey Valley (1-0) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-1)

No. 5 New London (1-0) vs. Moravia (1-0)

No. 6 Iowa Valley (1-0) at Southeast Warren (1-1)

No. 7 Newell-Fonda (1-0) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0)

No. 9 Central City (1-0) vs. Tripoli (0-1)

No. 10 Northwood-Kensett (1-0) vs. Harris-Lake Park (1-0)