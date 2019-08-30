Iowa high school football Week 1: Who the ranked teams face

Non-district play always brings a slate of intriguing Iowa high school football games and the first week of the 2019 season is no different.
Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in the preseason Gazette/KGYM poll face Friday night.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling vs. No. 3 Waukee
No. 2 West Des Moines Valley at Southeast Polk
No. 3 Cedar Falls vs. Ames
No. 5 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 7 Ankeny
No. 6 Iowa City West at 3A No. 5 North Scott
No. 8 Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
No. 10 Fort Dodge vs. Mason City
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Western Dubuque at Clinton
No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City Regina
No. 3 Solon at Mount Vernon
No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. No. 7 Lewis Central
No. 5 North Scott vs. 4A No. 6 Iowa City West
No. 6 Pella vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
No. 8 Spencer at 2A No. 9 Spirit Lake
No. 9 Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
No. 10 Clear Creek Amana vs. Mount Pleasant
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Waukon vs. Decorah
No. 2 Clear Lake vs. 1A No. 10 Osage
No. 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at 1A No. 1 West Sioux
No. 4 Algona vs. Humboldt
No. 5 Chariton vs. Creston/O-M
No. 6 Greene County vs. Perry
No. 7 Crestwood at Charles City
No. 8 Waterloo Columbus vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
No. 9 Monroe PCM vs. Newton (at Central College)
No. 9 West Liberty vs. 1A No. 4 West Branch
CLASS 1A
No. 2 Dike-New Hartford vs. Denver
No. 3 Van Meter vs. Earlham
No. 4 West Branch at 2A No. 9 West Liberty
No. 5 West Lyon vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
No. 6 South Central Calhoun at East Sac County
No. 7 Pella Christian at Oskaloosa
No. 8 Treynor at Logan-Magnolia
No. 9 Interstate 35 vs. Central Decatur
No. 10 Bellevue vs. A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg
CLASS A
No. 1 West Hancock at Garner GHV
No. 2 Hudson vs. Jesup
No. 3 Wapsie Valley vs. Clayton Ridge
No. 4 Saint Ansgar vs. West Fork
No. 6 Alta-Aurelia at Lawton-Bronson
No. 7 North Tama vs. North Mahaska
No. 8 Algona Garrigan vs. Emmetsburg
No. 9 Council Bluffs St. Albert at Carroll Kuemper
No. 10 Avoca AHSTW vs. Underwood
No. 10 Westwood vs. Akron-Westfield
8-PLAYER
No. 1 Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
No. 2 Fremont-Mills vs. Exira-EHK
No. 3 Audubon (1-0) at No. 7 Remsen St. Mary’s (0-0)
No. 4 Newell-Fonda vs. Collins-Maxwell
No. 5 Turkey Valley at Ackley AGWSR
No. 6 New London (1-0) is idle
No. 8 Iowa Valley (1-0) is idle
No. 9 Southeast Warren (0-1) vs. Griswold (0-1)
No. 10 Glidden-Ralston vs. West Bend-Mallard