Iowa high school football Week 1: Who the ranked teams face

Western Dubuque quarterback Calvin Harris (4) is tackled by Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ethan Hurkett (49) during a game last season. The top-ranked Bobcats face Clinton on Friday, while the No. 2 Saints host Iowa City Regina. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Non-district play always brings a slate of intriguing Iowa high school football games and the first week of the 2019 season is no different.

Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in the preseason Gazette/KGYM poll face Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling vs. No. 3 Waukee

No. 2 West Des Moines Valley at Southeast Polk

No. 3 Cedar Falls vs. Ames

No. 3 Waukee at No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling

No. 5 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 7 Ankeny

No. 6 Iowa City West at 3A No. 5 North Scott

» West still has high expectations despite smaller roster

No. 7 Ankeny at No. 5 Ankeny Centennial

No. 8 Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

» Kennedy setting the bar high for 2019 season

No. 10 Fort Dodge vs. Mason City

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque at Clinton

» Bobcats fueled by 2018 state championship game disappointment

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City Regina

» Saints look to reload following back-to-back state titles

No. 3 Solon at Mount Vernon

» Spartans have high-powered offense with 3 D-I recruits

No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. No. 7 Lewis Central

No. 5 North Scott vs. 4A No. 6 Iowa City West

No. 6 Pella vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

No. 7 Lewis Central at No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

No. 8 Spencer at 2A No. 9 Spirit Lake

No. 9 Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

No. 10 Clear Creek Amana vs. Mount Pleasant

» Clippers out to prove last season wasn't a fluke

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon vs. Decorah

» Waukon's expectations run higher after state semifinal trip

No. 2 Clear Lake vs. 1A No. 10 Osage

No. 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at 1A No. 1 West Sioux

No. 4 Algona vs. Humboldt

No. 5 Chariton vs. Creston/O-M

No. 6 Greene County vs. Perry

No. 7 Crestwood at Charles City

No. 8 Waterloo Columbus vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

No. 9 Monroe PCM vs. Newton (at Central College)

No. 9 Spirit Lake vs. 3A No. 8 Spencer

No. 9 West Liberty vs. 1A No. 4 West Branch

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 West Sioux vs. 2A No. 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford vs. Denver

No. 3 Van Meter vs. Earlham

No. 4 West Branch at 2A No. 9 West Liberty

» Bears expect to field another stout defense in 2019

No. 5 West Lyon vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

No. 6 South Central Calhoun at East Sac County

No. 7 Pella Christian at Oskaloosa

No. 8 Treynor at Logan-Magnolia

No. 9 Interstate 35 vs. Central Decatur

No. 10 Bellevue vs. A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg

No. 10 Osage at 2A No. 2 Clear Lake

 

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock at Garner GHV

No. 2 Hudson vs. Jesup

No. 3 Wapsie Valley vs. Clayton Ridge

No. 4 Saint Ansgar vs. West Fork

No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg at 1A No. 10 Bellevue

No. 6 Alta-Aurelia at Lawton-Bronson

No. 7 North Tama vs. North Mahaska

No. 8 Algona Garrigan vs. Emmetsburg

No. 9 Council Bluffs St. Albert at Carroll Kuemper

No. 10 Avoca AHSTW vs. Underwood

No. 10 Westwood vs. Akron-Westfield

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

No. 2 Fremont-Mills vs. Exira-EHK

No. 3 Audubon (1-0) at No. 7 Remsen St. Mary’s (0-0)

No. 4 Newell-Fonda vs. Collins-Maxwell

No. 5 Turkey Valley at Ackley AGWSR

No. 6 New London (1-0) is idle

No. 7 Remsen St. Mary’s vs. No. 3 Audubon

No. 8 Iowa Valley (1-0) is idle

» Tigers pounce on Collins-Maxwell season-opening in Week 0 win

No. 9 Southeast Warren (0-1) vs. Griswold (0-1)

No. 10 Glidden-Ralston vs. West Bend-Mallard

