Iowa high school football rankings: Southeast Polk takes over as a unanimous No. 1 in Class 4A

Two events, both somewhat unexpected, changed the landscape in the Class 4A list in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll.
First, Johnston knocked off former No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling, 18-15, leading to a new top-ranked team.
Second, Cedar Rapids Prairie’s 34-21 upset of Cedar Falls further strengthened the monopoly of the Central Iowa suburbs.
Led by new No. 1 Southeast Polk, Central Iowa Metro League teams now inhabit each of the top six spots, and seven of the top eight. The Rams are a unanimous leader after blistering Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-13, Friday at Kingston Stadium.
The other unbeaten in the CIML cluster, Urbandale moves up three spots to No. 2, then it’s Dowling and Waukee in third and fourth, with Ankeny and West Des Moines Valley tied for fifth.
More shuffling is forthcoming this week: Southeast Polk hosts Valley, and Waukee is at Dowling.
The top teams in the other five classes remain the same — Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Monroe PCM (2A), Ida Grove OABCIG (1A), Grundy Center (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player).
Harlan edges Cedar Rapids Xavier by a point for the No. 2 slot in Class 3A. Lewis Central and Washington (Iowa) are fourth and fifth.
Williamsburg is second in 2A, receiving two first-place votes. West Lyon is No. 3, then it’s Central Lyon-GLR and Waukon.
Last year’s 2A state champion, OABCIG has been a unanimous No. 1 in 1A all season and remains that way. South Central Calhoun and Underwood are second and third, followed by Van Meter and Sigourney-Keota.
Grundy Center maintains a slim lead over Iowa City Regina in Class A; it’s a 56-54 advantage this week. Regina picked up three first-place votes, Grundy Center two. Saint Ansgar received the other and is ranked No. 3, followed by Wapsie Valley and South Winneshiek.
Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills. The 8-Player game of the week will be at Springville, where the seventh-ranked Orioles host No. 6 Easton Valley.
Class 4A
|1.
|
Southeast Polk
3-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-13
This week: vs. No. 5 West Des Moines Valley
|2.
|
Urbandale
3-0, 47 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Council Bluffs Lincoln, 36-0
This week: at Indianola
|3.
|
West Des Moines Dowling
2-1, 39 points
|Last week: No. 1 | Lost to Johnston, 18-15
This week: vs. No. 4 Waukee
|4.
|
Waukee
2-1, 38 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Ankeny Centennial, 24-7
This week: at No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling
|5.
|
Ankeny
2-1, 34 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Fort Dodge, 52-18
This week: at Council Bluffs Jefferson
|5.
|
West Des Moines Valley
2-1, 34 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Idle
This week: at No. 1 Southeast Polk
|7.
|
Iowa City West
2-0, 26 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Idle
This week: Shut down due to online classes
|8.
|
Johnston
2-1, 22 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling, 18-15
This week: vs. Ankeny Centennial
|9.
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
3-0, 13 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Marshalltown, 6-0
This week: at Dubuque Senior
|10.
|
Pleasant Valley
3-0, 7 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Muscatine, 21-14
This week: at Davenport Central
Dropped out: Cedar Falls (3)
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1
Class 3A
|1.
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
3-0, 58 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Perry, 48-0
This week: No game scheduled
|2.
|
Harlan
3-0, 46 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Glenwood, 22-13
This week: vs. Denison-Schleswig
|3.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
3-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Clear Creek Amana, 30-7
This week: vs. Newton
|4.
|
Lewis Central
3-0, 43 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Creston/O-M, 34-7
This week: at Carroll
|5.
|
Washington
3-0, 42 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Fort Madison, 29-7
This week: at Mount Pleasant
|6.
|
Davenport Assumption
3-0, 19 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Marion, 42-0
This week: at DeWitt Central
|7.
|
Grinnell
2-1, 14 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Newton, 57-13
This week: vs. Oskaloosa
|8.
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2-1, 13 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 42-35
This week: vs. Le Mars
|9.
|
Decorah
3-0, 11 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 6 West Delaware, 31-27
This week: at Waterloo East
|9.
|
North Scott
2-1, 11 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat DeWitt Central, 7-0
This week: vs. Dubuque Wahlert
|9.
|
Webster City
3-0, 11 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Ballard, 8-7
This week: at Humboldt
Dropped out: West Delaware (6), Ballard (8)
Others receiving votes: West Delaware 8, Pella 4, Western Dubuque 4, Nevada 1
Class 2A
|1.
|
Monroe PCM
3-0, 56 points (4 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Chariton, 60-0
This week: at Saydel
|2.
|
Williamsburg
3-0, 53 points (2 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Davis County, 54-14
This week: vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame
|3.
|
West Lyon
3-0, 49 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 35-0
This week: vs. No. 9 Unity Christian
|4.
|
Central Lyon-GLR
3-0, 37 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat No. 7 Unity Christian, 21-0
This week: at Sheldon
|5.
|
Waukon
2-1, 36 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat New Hampton, 34-14
This week: vs. Oelwein
|6.
|
Sioux Center
3-0, 33 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Sheldon, 41-18
This week: at MOC-Floyd Valley
|7.
|
Estherville Lincoln Central
3-0, 17 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Okoboji, 46-0
This week: vs. Spirit Lake
|7.
|
Mount Vernon
3-0, 17 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 22-8
This week: vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
|9.
|
Des Moines Christian
2-0, 10 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Idle
This week: Shut down due to COVID-19
|9.
|
Monticello
2-0, 7 points
|Last week: NR | Idle
This week: at Maquoketa (Saturday)
|9.
|
Unity Christian
2-1, 7 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 5 Central Lyon-GLR, 21-0
This week: at No. 3 West Lyon
Dropped out: Clear Lake (8)
Others receiving votes: Solon 6, Maquoketa 2, Camanche 1, Spirit Lake 1, West Marshall 1
Class 1A
|1.
|
Ida Grove OABCIG
3-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Missouri Valley, 54-0
This week: vs. East Sac County
|2.
|
South Central Calhoun
3-0, 48 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Clarion CGD, 49-13
This week: at Pocahontas Area
|3.
|
Underwood
3-0, 47 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 51-6
This week: at Treynor
|4.
|
Van Meter
3-0, 46 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 7 Panorama, 30-0
This week: vs. West Central Valley
|5.
|
Sigourney-Keota
3-0, 37 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Louisa-Muscatine, 41-0
This week: vs. Van Buren County
|6.
|
Emmetsburg
3-0, 20 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Hinton, 41-0
This week: at Sioux Central
|7.
|
South Hamilton
3-0, 19 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 9 Dike-New Hartford, 20-0
This week: vs. South Hardin
|8.
|
Woodward-Granger
3-0, 13 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Guthrie Center ACGC, 27-14
This week: vs. Panorama
|9.
|
Interstate 35
3-0, 11 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Colfax-Mingo, 50-0
This week: at Pella Christian
|10.
|
Southeast Valley
3-0, 8 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Belmond-Klemme, 36-20
This week: at Eagle Grove
|10.
|
West Sioux
2-1, 8 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Sioux Central, 49-16
This week: vs. Western Christian
Dropped out: Panorama (7), Dike-New Hartford (9), West Branch (9)
Others receiving votes: South Hardin 6, Durant 3, Dyersville Beckman 2, Pleasantville 2
Class A
|1.
|
Grundy Center
3-0, 56 points (2 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Mahaska, 42-0
This week: at Lynnville-Sully
|2.
|
Iowa City Regina
2-1, 54 points (3 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat North Cedar, 62-0
This week: vs. Wapello
|3.
|
Saint Ansgar
3-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 42-0
This week: vs. West Fork
|4.
|
Wapsie Valley
3-0, 39 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 7 MFL MarMac, 21-20
This week: at Starmont
|5.
|
South Winneshiek
3-0, 36 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 39-7
This week: vs. Postville
|6.
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
3-0, 28 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Alburnett, 7-0
This week: vs. East Buchanan
|7.
|
Logan-Magnolia
3-0, 20 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Westwood, 38-14
This week: at Ridge View
|8.
|
Lisbon
3-0, 18 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Columbus Community, 57-0
This week: at North Cedar
|9.
|
MFL MarMac
2-1, 15 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 4 Wapsie Valley, 21-20
This week: at Clayton Ridge
|10.
|
Southwest Valley
4-0, 8 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Avoca AHSTW, 28-14
This week: at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: West Hancock 3, Woodbury Central 3, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 2
8-Player
|1.
|
Don Bosco
2-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Central City, 74-0
This week: vs. Elkader Central
|2.
|
Remsen St. Mary's
2-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Idle
This week: at West Bend-Mallard
|3.
|
Audubon
3-0, 42 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat West Harrison, 57-9
This week: at Boyer Valley
|4.
|
Anita CAM
3-0, 39 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat East Union, 72-0
This week: at East Mills
|5.
|
Fremont-Mills
3-0, 34 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat East Mills, 50-25
This week: at East Union
|6.
|
Easton Valley
3-0, 21 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Lansing Kee, 54-14
This week: at No. 7 Springville
|7.
|
Springville
3-0, 19 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Clarksville, 82-0
This week: vs. No. 6 Easton Valley
|8.
|
Montezuma
3-0, 16 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat New London, 56-20
This week: at English Valleys
|8.
|
Newell-Fonda
3-0, 16 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Bend-Mallard, 55-0
This week: Idle
|10.
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
3-0, 10 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Boyer Valley, 63-26
This week: vs. West Harrison
Dropped out: None
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Janesville 6, Tripoli 3, Martensdale-St. Marys 2, Southeast Warren 1