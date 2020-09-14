Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: Southeast Polk takes over as a unanimous No. 1 in Class 4A

Central Iowa suburban teams make up a top-six monopoly in Gazette/KGYM poll

Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (5) avoids hits by Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Jacob Cross (25) and Tavian Cook (3) on a ru
Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (5) avoids hits by Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Jacob Cross (25) and Tavian Cook (3) on a run during their game Friday at Kingston Stadium. The Rams won, 69-13 to lay claim to the Class 4A No. 1 spot in this week's Gazette/KGYM football poll. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Two events, both somewhat unexpected, changed the landscape in the Class 4A list in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll.

First, Johnston knocked off former No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling, 18-15, leading to a new top-ranked team.

Second, Cedar Rapids Prairie’s 34-21 upset of Cedar Falls further strengthened the monopoly of the Central Iowa suburbs.

Led by new No. 1 Southeast Polk, Central Iowa Metro League teams now inhabit each of the top six spots, and seven of the top eight. The Rams are a unanimous leader after blistering Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-13, Friday at Kingston Stadium.

The other unbeaten in the CIML cluster, Urbandale moves up three spots to No. 2, then it’s Dowling and Waukee in third and fourth, with Ankeny and West Des Moines Valley tied for fifth.

More shuffling is forthcoming this week: Southeast Polk hosts Valley, and Waukee is at Dowling.

The top teams in the other five classes remain the same — Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Monroe PCM (2A), Ida Grove OABCIG (1A), Grundy Center (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player).

Harlan edges Cedar Rapids Xavier by a point for the No. 2 slot in Class 3A. Lewis Central and Washington (Iowa) are fourth and fifth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Williamsburg is second in 2A, receiving two first-place votes. West Lyon is No. 3, then it’s Central Lyon-GLR and Waukon.

Last year’s 2A state champion, OABCIG has been a unanimous No. 1 in 1A all season and remains that way. South Central Calhoun and Underwood are second and third, followed by Van Meter and Sigourney-Keota.

Grundy Center maintains a slim lead over Iowa City Regina in Class A; it’s a 56-54 advantage this week. Regina picked up three first-place votes, Grundy Center two. Saint Ansgar received the other and is ranked No. 3, followed by Wapsie Valley and South Winneshiek.

Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills. The 8-Player game of the week will be at Springville, where the seventh-ranked Orioles host No. 6 Easton Valley.

Class 4A

1.

Southeast Polk

3-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-13
This week: vs. No. 5 West Des Moines Valley
 
2.

Urbandale

3-0, 47 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Council Bluffs Lincoln, 36-0
This week: at Indianola
 
3.

West Des Moines Dowling

2-1, 39 points
Last week: No. 1 | Lost to Johnston, 18-15
This week: vs. No. 4 Waukee
 
4.

Waukee

2-1, 38 points

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Derecho Relief Business Marketing Grant

Assisting locally owned businesses impacted by the storm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

Last week: No. 5 | Beat Ankeny Centennial, 24-7
This week: at No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling
 
5.

Ankeny

2-1, 34 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Fort Dodge, 52-18
This week: at Council Bluffs Jefferson
 
5.

West Des Moines Valley

2-1, 34 points
Last week: No. 4 | Idle
This week: at No. 1 Southeast Polk
 
7.

Iowa City West

2-0, 26 points
Last week: No. 8 | Idle
This week: Shut down due to online classes
 
8.

Johnston

2-1, 22 points
Last week: NR | Beat No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling, 18-15
This week: vs. Ankeny Centennial
 
9.

Cedar Rapids Washington

3-0, 13 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Marshalltown, 6-0
This week: at Dubuque Senior
 
10.

Pleasant Valley

3-0, 7 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Muscatine, 21-14
This week: at Davenport Central
 

 

Dropped out: Cedar Falls (3)

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

 

Class 3A

1.

Dallas Center-Grimes

3-0, 58 points (5 No. 1 votes)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Perry, 48-0
This week: No game scheduled
 
2.

Harlan

3-0, 46 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Glenwood, 22-13
This week: vs. Denison-Schleswig
 
3.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

3-0, 45 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Clear Creek Amana, 30-7
This week: vs. Newton
 
4.

Lewis Central

3-0, 43 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Creston/O-M, 34-7
This week: at Carroll
 
5.

Washington

3-0, 42 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Fort Madison, 29-7
This week: at Mount Pleasant
 
6.

Davenport Assumption

3-0, 19 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Marion, 42-0
This week: at DeWitt Central
 
7.

Grinnell

2-1, 14 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Newton, 57-13
This week: vs. Oskaloosa
 
8.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2-1, 13 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 42-35
This week: vs. Le Mars
 
9.

Decorah

3-0, 11 points

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Last week: NR | Beat No. 6 West Delaware, 31-27
This week: at Waterloo East
 
9.

North Scott

2-1, 11 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat DeWitt Central, 7-0
This week: vs. Dubuque Wahlert
 
9.

Webster City

3-0, 11 points
Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Ballard, 8-7
This week: at Humboldt
 

 

Dropped out: West Delaware (6), Ballard (8)

Others receiving votes: West Delaware 8, Pella 4, Western Dubuque 4, Nevada 1

 

Class 2A

1.

Monroe PCM

3-0, 56 points (4 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Chariton, 60-0
This week: at Saydel
 
2.

Williamsburg

3-0, 53 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Davis County, 54-14
This week: vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame
 
3.

West Lyon

3-0, 49 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 35-0
This week: vs. No. 9 Unity Christian
 
4.

Central Lyon-GLR

3-0, 37 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat No. 7 Unity Christian, 21-0
This week: at Sheldon
 
5.

Waukon

2-1, 36 points

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Last week: No. 4 | Beat New Hampton, 34-14
This week: vs. Oelwein
 
6.

Sioux Center

3-0, 33 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Sheldon, 41-18
This week: at MOC-Floyd Valley
 
7.

Estherville Lincoln Central

3-0, 17 points
Last week: NR | Beat Okoboji, 46-0
This week: vs. Spirit Lake
 
7.

Mount Vernon

3-0, 17 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 22-8
This week: vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
 
9.

Des Moines Christian

2-0, 10 points
Last week: No. 10 | Idle
This week: Shut down due to COVID-19
 
9.

Monticello

2-0, 7 points
Last week: NR | Idle
This week: at Maquoketa (Saturday)
 
9.

Unity Christian

2-1, 7 points
Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 5 Central Lyon-GLR, 21-0
This week: at No. 3 West Lyon
 

 

Dropped out: Clear Lake (8)

Others receiving votes: Solon 6, Maquoketa 2, Camanche 1, Spirit Lake 1, West Marshall 1

 

Class 1A

1.

Ida Grove OABCIG

3-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Missouri Valley, 54-0
This week: vs. East Sac County
 
2.

South Central Calhoun

3-0, 48 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Clarion CGD, 49-13
This week: at Pocahontas Area
 
3.

Underwood

3-0, 47 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Mapleton MVAOCOU, 51-6
This week: at Treynor
 
4.

Van Meter

3-0, 46 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 7 Panorama, 30-0
This week: vs. West Central Valley
 
5.

Sigourney-Keota

3-0, 37 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Louisa-Muscatine, 41-0
This week: vs. Van Buren County
 
6.

Emmetsburg

3-0, 20 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Hinton, 41-0
This week: at Sioux Central
 
7.

South Hamilton

3-0, 19 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 9 Dike-New Hartford, 20-0
This week: vs. South Hardin
 
8.

Woodward-Granger

3-0, 13 points
Last week: NR | Beat Guthrie Center ACGC, 27-14
This week: vs. Panorama
 
9.

Interstate 35

3-0, 11 points

ADVERTISEMENT
Last week: NR | Beat Colfax-Mingo, 50-0
This week: at Pella Christian
 
10.

Southeast Valley

3-0, 8 points
Last week: NR | Beat Belmond-Klemme, 36-20
This week: at Eagle Grove
 
10.

West Sioux

2-1, 8 points
Last week: NR | Beat Sioux Central, 49-16
This week: vs. Western Christian
 

 

Dropped out: Panorama (7), Dike-New Hartford (9), West Branch (9)

Others receiving votes: South Hardin 6, Durant 3, Dyersville Beckman 2, Pleasantville 2

 

Class A

1.

Grundy Center

3-0, 56 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Mahaska, 42-0
This week: at Lynnville-Sully
 
2.

Iowa City Regina

2-1, 54 points (3 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat North Cedar, 62-0
This week: vs. Wapello
 
3.

Saint Ansgar

3-0, 48 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 42-0
This week: vs. West Fork
 
4.

Wapsie Valley

3-0, 39 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 7 MFL MarMac, 21-20
This week: at Starmont
 
5.

South Winneshiek

3-0, 36 points

ADVERTISEMENT
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 39-7
This week: vs. Postville
 
6.

Edgewood-Colesburg

3-0, 28 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Alburnett, 7-0
This week: vs. East Buchanan
 
7.

Logan-Magnolia

3-0, 20 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Westwood, 38-14
This week: at Ridge View
 
8.

Lisbon

3-0, 18 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Columbus Community, 57-0
This week: at North Cedar
 
9.

MFL MarMac

2-1, 15 points
Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 4 Wapsie Valley, 21-20
This week: at Clayton Ridge
 
10.

Southwest Valley

4-0, 8 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Avoca AHSTW, 28-14
This week: at Council Bluffs St. Albert
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: West Hancock 3, Woodbury Central 3, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 2

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

2-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Central City, 74-0
This week: vs. Elkader Central
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

2-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last week: No. 2 | Idle
This week: at West Bend-Mallard
 
3.

Audubon

3-0, 42 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat West Harrison, 57-9
This week: at Boyer Valley
 
4.

Anita CAM

3-0, 39 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat East Union, 72-0
This week: at East Mills
 
5.

Fremont-Mills

3-0, 34 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat East Mills, 50-25
This week: at East Union
 
6.

Easton Valley

3-0, 21 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Lansing Kee, 54-14
This week: at No. 7 Springville
 
7.

Springville

3-0, 19 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Clarksville, 82-0
This week: vs. No. 6 Easton Valley
 
8.

Montezuma

3-0, 16 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat New London, 56-20
This week: at English Valleys
 
8.

Newell-Fonda

3-0, 16 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Bend-Mallard, 55-0
This week: Idle
 
10.

Coon Rapids-Bayard

3-0, 10 points

ADVERTISEMENT
Last week: No. 10 | Beat Boyer Valley, 63-26
This week: vs. West Harrison
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Janesville 6, Tripoli 3, Martensdale-St. Marys 2, Southeast Warren 1

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Enjoying a little normal football in these abnormal times

Iowa high school football rewind: Springville keeps scoring and scoring and scoring

Southeast Polk football team brings derecho relief funds to Cedar Rapids before game

Cedar Rapids Prairie stuns No. 3 Cedar Falls

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Judge again sides with GOP, ruling prefilled Johnson County absentee ballot request forms not allowed

Terry Branstad to step down next month as U.S. ambassador to China

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substation

Monday's Dateline NBC episode on Michelle Martinko features Gazette reporter Trish Mehaffey

University of Iowa and Northern Iowa nix spring break, maintain hybrid learning next semester

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.