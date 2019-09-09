Iowa high school football rankings: Valley climbs to No. 1 ahead of Cedar Rapids Kennedy game

Brian White hadn’t yet left the field at Linn-Mar Stadium last Friday, and already, information had trickled to him.
West Des Moines Valley had knocked off six-time defending Class 4A state champion West Des Moines Dowling. The Tigers probably would be coming to Kingston Stadium on Friday as the new No. 1.
“That’s why we put them on the schedule,” said White, the football coach at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. “Let’s line up and see what we can do.”
And now, it’s official.
Valley has risen to the top in 4A of this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll. The Tigers make the trip from Central Iowa to face the eighth-ranked Cougars, also 2-0.
Ankeny Centennial rises to No. 2 in 4A; Cedar Falls and Dowling are tied for third, with Bettendorf moving up to No. 5.
The Valley-for-Dowling swap is the only change atop any of the six classes. Western Dubuque (3A), Waukon (2A), West Sioux (1A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) retain their No. 1 status.
Western Dubuque earned six first-place votes in 3A after beating Williamsburg, 48-20, last week at Epworth. Cedar Rapids Xavier won its 28th consecutive game, 36-14, at Decorah and holds at No. 2. Then it’s North Scott in third, Lewis Central and Solon tied for fourth.
Waukon held off Crestwood, 26-21, last week and remains a unanimous No. 1 in 2A. Clear Lake, Algona, Spirit Lake and Waterloo Columbus complete the top five.
Little has changed through the first two weeks in 1A, which seems to have a steady, dominant top six. Defending-champion West Sioux is No. 1 behind quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who has passed for 925 yards in two weeks. The Falcons are followed by Dike-New Hartford (No. 2), West Branch and Van Meter (tied for third), West Lyon (No. 5) and South Central Calhoun (No. 6).
West Hancock earned all seven first-place votes in Class A after downing Emmetsburg, 41-13. Wapsie Valley is second, followed by Saint Ansgar, Edgewood-Colesburg and North Tama.
Don Bosco stayed at the top of 8-Player after blitzing Baxter, 87-8. Former No. 2 Fremont-Mills was knocked off by Audubon, allowing Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and defending champ New London to rise a spot to 2, 3 and 4. Audubon and Iowa Valley share the No. 5 spot.
Class 4A
|1.
|
West Des Moines Valley
2-0, 68 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling, 29-22
This week: at No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|2.
|
Ankeny Centennial
2-0, 56 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Urbandale, 41-21
This week: vs. Waterloo West
|3.
|
Cedar Falls
2-0, 55 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Iowa City High, 52-7
This week: vs. No. 6 Ankeny
|3.
|
West Des Moines Dowling
1-1, 55 points
|Last week: No. 1 | Lost to No. 2 West Des Moines Valley, 29-22
This week: vs. Johnston
|5.
|
Bettendorf
2-0, 33 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Iowa City West, 42-15
This week: vs. Dubuque Hempstead
|6.
|
Ankeny
1-1, 29 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Johnston, 20-7
This week: at No. 3 Cedar Falls
|7.
|
Fort Dodge
2-0, 25 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Ames, 42-7
This week: vs. Indianola
|8.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
2-0, 24 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Linn-Mar, 46-7
This week: vs. No. 1 West Des Moines Valley
|9.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
2-0, 19 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Pleasant Valley, 13-7
This week: at Waukee
|10.
|
Southeast Polk
1-1, 15 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 5 Waukee, 38-35
This week: vs. Iowa City West
Dropped out: Waukee (5), Johnston (8)
Others receiving votes: Johnston 3, Waukee 3
Class 3A
|1.
|
Western Dubuque
2-0, 69 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Williamsburg, 48-20
This week: at Decorah
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
2-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Decorah, 36-14
This week: at No. 10 Davenport Assumption (Thursday)
|3.
|
North Scott
2-0, 51 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Davenport Central, 35-14
This week: vs. Pleasant Valley
|4.
|
Lewis Central
2-0, 44 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Carlisle, 13-3
This week: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln
|4.
|
Solon
2-0, 44 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat West Liberty, 48-7
This week: at Marion
|6.
|
Pella
2-0, 35 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Mount Pleasant, 55-20
This week: vs. Norwalk
|7.
|
Independence
2-0, 31 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat South Tama, 61-14
This week: at Maquoketa
|8.
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
1-1, 16 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 8 Harlan, 47-27
This week: at Sioux City East (Thursday)
|9.
|
Iowa City Liberty
2-0, 12 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Waterloo East, 14-0
This week: vs. No. 10 Washington
|10.
|
Davenport Assumption
2-0, 9 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 42-7
This week: vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (Thursday)
|10.
|
Washington
2-0, 9 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Oskaloosa, 62-12
This week: at No. 9 Iowa City Liberty
Dropped out: Harlan (8)
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 6, Creston/O-M 2
Class 2A
|1.
|
Waukon
2-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 8 Crestwood, 26-21
This week: vs. New Hampton
|2.
|
Clear Lake
2-0, 58 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 35-6
This week: at Garner GHV
|3.
|
Algona
2-0, 49 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Hampton-Dumont, 50-6
This week: vs. Emmetsburg
|4.
|
Spirit Lake
2-0, 45 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Forest City, 54-6
This week: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
|5.
|
Waterloo Columbus
2-0, 37 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Hudson, 20-0
This week: at East Marshall
|6.
|
Greene County
2-0, 33 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Nevada, 42-41
This week: vs. Saydel
|7.
|
Benton Community
2-0, 27 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Cascade, 30-0
This week: at Center Point-Urbana
|8.
|
Crestwood
1-1, 20 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Lost to No. 1 Waukon, 26-21
This week: at Waverly-Shell Rock
|8.
|
Southeast Valley
2-0, 20 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Pocahontas Area, 18-7
This week: vs. A No. 10 Belmond-Klemme
|10.
|
Des Moines Christian
2-0, 19 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Madrid, 62-0
This week: at Ogden
Dropped out: Monroe PCM (6)
Others receiving votes: Ida Grove OABCIG 3, Monticello 2, Centerville 1, Williamsburg 1
Class 1A
|1.
|
West Sioux
2-0, 64 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 43-21
This week: vs. Sioux Center
|2.
|
Dike-New Hartford
2-0, 59 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 27-7
This week: vs. North Butler
|3.
|
Van Meter
2-0, 52 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Pella Christian, 40-6
This week: vs. Madrid
|3.
|
West Branch
2-0, 52 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Wapello, 24-7
This week: at Williamsburg
|5.
|
West Lyon
2-0, 44 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Sioux Center, 35-0
This week: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
|6.
|
South Central Calhoun
2-0, 42 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 30-6
This week: vs. IKM-Manning
|7.
|
Treynor
2-0, 25 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Council Bluffs St. Albert, 42-14
This week: vs. Shenandoah
|8.
|
Mount Ayr
2-0, 14 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 8 Interstate 35, 3-0
This week: vs. Central Decatur
|9.
|
Underwood
2-0, 9 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat IKM-Manning, 42-0
This week: at Tri-Center
|10.
|
Mediapolis
2-0, 6 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Central Lee, 82-14
This week: at Pekin
Dropped out: Interstate 35 (8)
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 3, Western Christian 3, Sigourney-Keota 2
Class A
|1.
|
West Hancock
2-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Emmetsburg, 41-13
This week: vs. Osage
|2.
|
Wapsie Valley
2-0, 54 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Denver, 13-6
This week: at No. 5 North Tama
|3.
|
Saint Ansgar
2-0, 51 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Osage, 42-32
This week: vs. Starmont
|4.
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
2-0, 45 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Starmont, 40-0
This week: vs. East Buchanan
|5.
|
North Tama
2-0, 43 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Lisbon, 14-0
This week: vs. No. 2 Wapsie Valley
|6.
|
Westwood
2-0, 38 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Oakland Riverside, 34-0
This week: at Avoca AHSTW
|7.
|
South O'Brien
2-0, 22 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat Sheldon, 34-28
This week: at Alta-Aurelia
|8.
|
BGM
2-0, 14 points
|Last week: NR | Idle
This week: vs. North Mahaska
|9.
|
Grundy Center
2-0, 13 points
|Last week: NR | Beat South Hamilton, 40-6
This week: vs. Conrad BCLUW
|10.
|
Belmond-Klemme
2-0, 10 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 32-6
This week: at 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley
Dropped out: Alta-Aurelia (6), Durant (8), Hinton (9)
Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen 9, Alta-Aurelia 6, Hinton 3, MFL MarMac 3, Cardinal 1, Hartley HMS 1, Highland 1
8-Player
|1.
|
Don Bosco
2-0, 67 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Baxter 87-8
This week: vs. Rockford
|2.
|
Remsen St. Mary's
2-0, 58 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Boyer Valley, 73-14
This week: vs. Kingsley-Pierson
|3.
|
Turkey Valley
2-0, 52 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 48-14
This week: vs. Midland
|4.
|
New London
2-0, 42 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Moravia, 71-12
This week: at WACO
|5.
|
Audubon
2-1, 39 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 2 Fremont-Mills, 23-0
This week: vs. Exira-EHK
|5.
|
Iowa Valley
2-0, 39 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Southeast Warren, 40-21
This week: vs. English Valleys
|7.
|
Lenox
3-0, 15 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Melcher-Dallas, 93-0
This week: vs. Seymour
|8.
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
2-0, 13 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 7 Newell-Fonda, 29-7
This week: vs. Woodbine
|8.
|
Glidden-Ralston
2-0, 13 points
|Last week: NR | Beat River Valley, 36-26
This week: at Anita CAM
|10.
|
Fremont-Mills
1-1, 12 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 8 Audubon, 23-0
This week: Idle
Dropped out: Newell-Fonda (7), Central City (9), Northwood-Kensett (10)
Others receiving votes: Harris-Lake Park 9, Midland 7, Montezuma 6, Springville 5, Anita CAM 3, Newell-Fonda 2, Woodbine 2, Easton Valley 1
