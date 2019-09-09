Iowa high school football rankings: Valley climbs to No. 1 ahead of Cedar Rapids Kennedy game

Brian White hadn’t yet left the field at Linn-Mar Stadium last Friday, and already, information had trickled to him.

West Des Moines Valley had knocked off six-time defending Class 4A state champion West Des Moines Dowling. The Tigers probably would be coming to Kingston Stadium on Friday as the new No. 1.

“That’s why we put them on the schedule,” said White, the football coach at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. “Let’s line up and see what we can do.”

And now, it’s official.

Valley has risen to the top in 4A of this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll. The Tigers make the trip from Central Iowa to face the eighth-ranked Cougars, also 2-0.

Ankeny Centennial rises to No. 2 in 4A; Cedar Falls and Dowling are tied for third, with Bettendorf moving up to No. 5.

The Valley-for-Dowling swap is the only change atop any of the six classes. Western Dubuque (3A), Waukon (2A), West Sioux (1A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) retain their No. 1 status.

Western Dubuque earned six first-place votes in 3A after beating Williamsburg, 48-20, last week at Epworth. Cedar Rapids Xavier won its 28th consecutive game, 36-14, at Decorah and holds at No. 2. Then it’s North Scott in third, Lewis Central and Solon tied for fourth.

Waukon held off Crestwood, 26-21, last week and remains a unanimous No. 1 in 2A. Clear Lake, Algona, Spirit Lake and Waterloo Columbus complete the top five.

Little has changed through the first two weeks in 1A, which seems to have a steady, dominant top six. Defending-champion West Sioux is No. 1 behind quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who has passed for 925 yards in two weeks. The Falcons are followed by Dike-New Hartford (No. 2), West Branch and Van Meter (tied for third), West Lyon (No. 5) and South Central Calhoun (No. 6).

West Hancock earned all seven first-place votes in Class A after downing Emmetsburg, 41-13. Wapsie Valley is second, followed by Saint Ansgar, Edgewood-Colesburg and North Tama.

Don Bosco stayed at the top of 8-Player after blitzing Baxter, 87-8. Former No. 2 Fremont-Mills was knocked off by Audubon, allowing Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley and defending champ New London to rise a spot to 2, 3 and 4. Audubon and Iowa Valley share the No. 5 spot.

Class 4A

1. West Des Moines Valley 2-0, 68 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling, 29-22

This week: at No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2. Ankeny Centennial 2-0, 56 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 4 | Beat Urbandale, 41-21

This week: vs. Waterloo West 3. Cedar Falls 2-0, 55 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Iowa City High, 52-7

This week: vs. No. 6 Ankeny 3. West Des Moines Dowling 1-1, 55 points

This week: vs. Johnston 5. Bettendorf 2-0, 33 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Iowa City West, 42-15

This week: vs. Dubuque Hempstead 6. Ankeny 1-1, 29 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 8 Johnston, 20-7

This week: at No. 3 Cedar Falls 7. Fort Dodge 2-0, 25 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Ames, 42-7

This week: vs. Indianola 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0, 24 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Linn-Mar, 46-7

This week: vs. No. 1 West Des Moines Valley 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0, 19 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Pleasant Valley, 13-7

This week: at Waukee 10. Southeast Polk 1-1, 15 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 5 Waukee, 38-35

This week: vs. Iowa City West

Dropped out: Waukee (5), Johnston (8)

Others receiving votes: Johnston 3, Waukee 3

Class 3A

This week: at Decorah 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0, 61 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Decorah, 36-14

This week: at No. 10 Davenport Assumption (Thursday) 3. North Scott 2-0, 51 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Davenport Central, 35-14

This week: vs. Pleasant Valley 4. Lewis Central 2-0, 44 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Carlisle, 13-3

This week: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln 4. Solon 2-0, 44 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat West Liberty, 48-7

This week: at Marion 6. Pella 2-0, 35 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Mount Pleasant, 55-20

This week: at Maquoketa 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1, 16 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 8 Harlan, 47-27

This week: vs. No. 10 Washington 10. Davenport Assumption 2-0, 9 points Last week: NR | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 42-7

This week: vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (Thursday) 10. Washington 2-0, 9 points Last week: NR | Beat Oskaloosa, 62-12

This week: at No. 9 Iowa City Liberty

Dropped out: Harlan (8)

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 6, Creston/O-M 2

Class 2A

1. Waukon 2-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 8 Crestwood, 26-21

This week: vs. New Hampton 2. Clear Lake 2-0, 58 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 35-6

This week: vs. Emmetsburg 4. Spirit Lake 2-0, 45 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Forest City, 54-6

This week: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 5. Waterloo Columbus 2-0, 37 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 7 | Beat Hudson, 20-0

This week: at East Marshall 6. Greene County 2-0, 33 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Nevada, 42-41

This week: vs. Saydel 7. Benton Community 2-0, 27 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Cascade, 30-0

This week: at Center Point-Urbana 8. Crestwood 1-1, 20 points Last week: No. 8 | Lost to No. 1 Waukon, 26-21

This week: at Waverly-Shell Rock 8. Southeast Valley 2-0, 20 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Pocahontas Area, 18-7

This week: vs. A No. 10 Belmond-Klemme 10. Des Moines Christian 2-0, 19 points Last week: NR | Beat Madrid, 62-0

This week: at Ogden

Dropped out: Monroe PCM (6)

Others receiving votes: Ida Grove OABCIG 3, Monticello 2, Centerville 1, Williamsburg 1

Class 1A

1. West Sioux 2-0, 64 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 43-21

This week: vs. North Butler 3. Van Meter 2-0, 52 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Pella Christian, 40-6

This week: vs. Madrid 3. West Branch 2-0, 52 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat Wapello, 24-7

This week: at Williamsburg 5. West Lyon 2-0, 44 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 5 | Beat Sioux Center, 35-0

This week: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6. South Central Calhoun 2-0, 42 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 30-6

This week: vs. IKM-Manning 7. Treynor 2-0, 25 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Council Bluffs St. Albert, 42-14

This week: vs. Shenandoah 8. Mount Ayr 2-0, 14 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat No. 8 Interstate 35, 3-0

This week: vs. Central Decatur 9. Underwood 2-0, 9 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat IKM-Manning, 42-0

This week: at Pekin

Dropped out: Interstate 35 (8)

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 3, Western Christian 3, Sigourney-Keota 2

Class A

1. West Hancock 2-0, 70 points (7 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Emmetsburg, 41-13

This week: vs. Osage 2. Wapsie Valley 2-0, 54 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Denver, 13-6

This week: at No. 5 North Tama 3. Saint Ansgar 2-0, 51 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Osage, 42-32

This week: vs. Starmont 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0, 45 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Starmont, 40-0

This week: vs. East Buchanan 5. North Tama 2-0, 43 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Lisbon, 14-0

This week: vs. No. 2 Wapsie Valley 6. Westwood 2-0, 38 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Oakland Riverside, 34-0

This week: at Alta-Aurelia 8. BGM 2-0, 14 points Last week: NR | Idle

This week: vs. North Mahaska 9. Grundy Center 2-0, 13 points Last week: NR | Beat South Hamilton, 40-6

This week: vs. Conrad BCLUW 10. Belmond-Klemme 2-0, 10 points Last week: NR | Beat Nashua-Plainfield, 32-6

This week: at 2A No. 8 Southeast Valley

Dropped out: Alta-Aurelia (6), Durant (8), Hinton (9)

Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen 9, Alta-Aurelia 6, Hinton 3, MFL MarMac 3, Cardinal 1, Hartley HMS 1, Highland 1

1. Don Bosco 2-0, 67 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Baxter 87-8

This week: vs. Rockford 2. Remsen St. Mary's 2-0, 58 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat Boyer Valley, 73-14

This week: vs. Kingsley-Pierson 3. Turkey Valley 2-0, 52 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 4 | Beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 48-14

This week: vs. Midland 4. New London 2-0, 42 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 5 | Beat Moravia, 71-12

This week: at WACO 5. Audubon 2-1, 39 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 2 Fremont-Mills, 23-0

This week: vs. Exira-EHK 5. Iowa Valley 2-0, 39 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Southeast Warren, 40-21

This week: vs. English Valleys 7. Lenox 3-0, 15 points Last week: NR | Beat Melcher-Dallas, 93-0

This week: vs. Seymour 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0, 13 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 7 Newell-Fonda, 29-7

This week: vs. Woodbine 8. Glidden-Ralston 2-0, 13 points Last week: NR | Beat River Valley, 36-26

This week: at Anita CAM 10. Fremont-Mills 1-1, 12 points Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 8 Audubon, 23-0

This week: Idle

Dropped out: Newell-Fonda (7), Central City (9), Northwood-Kensett (10)

Others receiving votes: Harris-Lake Park 9, Midland 7, Montezuma 6, Springville 5, Anita CAM 3, Newell-Fonda 2, Woodbine 2, Easton Valley 1

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com