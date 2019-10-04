Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 6: Who the ranked teams face

The Gazette
Washington's Reece Mayer runs in a 2-point conversion in a win over Iowa City Liberty earlier this season. The eighth-ranked Demons host No. 4 Solon on Friday. (Justin Torner/Freelance)
Washington's Reece Mayer runs in a 2-point conversion in a win over Iowa City Liberty earlier this season. The eighth-ranked Demons host No. 4 Solon on Friday. (Justin Torner/Freelance)

Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season is set to be a memorable one with top-10 matchups in every class, highlighted by battles of unbeatens in Class 2A and Class A.

Here’s a look at who the ranked teams face in every class Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (5-0) at Urbandale (3-2)

No. 2 Cedar Falls beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 28-0 (Thursday)

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (4-1) vs. Des Moines Lincoln (2-3)

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (4-1) at No. 5 Southeast Polk (4-1)

No. 5 Southeast Polk (4-1) vs. No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (4-1)

No. 6 Bettendorf (4-1) vs. Burlington (1-4)

No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (0-5)

No. 8 Ankeny (2-3) vs. Des Moines Hoover (1-4)

No. 8 Fort Dodge (4-1) at Des Moines Roosevelt (4-1)

No. 10 Johnston (3-2) at Ottumwa (1-4)

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (5-0) at Center Point-Urbana (2-3)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (2-3)

No. 3 Lewis Central (5-0) vs. Winterset (3-2)

No. 4 Solon (5-0) at No. 8 Washington (4-1)

No. 5 Independence (5-0) at Waterloo East (2-3)

No. 6 North Scott (4-1) vs. Iowa City Liberty (4-1)

No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1) at Le Mars (3-2)

No. 8 Washington (4-1) vs. No. 4 Solon (5-0)

No. 9 Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1) at Humboldt (1-4)

No. 10 Norwalk (4-1) at North Polk (1-4)

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (5-0) vs. Oelwein (2-3)

No. 2 Clear Lake (5-0) vs. Crestwood (3-2)

No. 3 Algona (5-0) vs. Clarion CGD (1-4)

No. 4 Greene County (5-0) vs. Carroll Kuemper (1-4)

No. 5 Waterloo Columbus (5-0) at Anamosa (0-5)

No. 6 Benton Community (5-0) at No. 10 Nevada (4-1)

No. 7 Des Moines Christian (5-0) vs. Clarke (3-2)

No. 8 Ida Grove OABCIG (5-0) vs. Atlantic (2-3)

No. 9 Southeast Valley (4-1) at Spirit Lake (3-2)

No. 10 Monroe PCM (4-1) vs. Saydel (0-5)

No. 10 Nevada (4-1) vs. No. 6 Benton Community (5-0)

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 West Sioux (5-0) at No. 9 Western Christian (5-0)

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (5-0) vs. East Marshall (1-4)

No. 3 Van Meter (5-0) vs. West Central Valley (0-5)

No. 4 West Branch (5-0) at North Cedar (4-1)

No. 5 West Lyon (5-0) vs. Unity Christian (3-2)

No. 6 South Central Calhoun (5-0) vs. South Hamilton (3-2)

No. 7 Treynor (5-0) vs. No. 10 Underwood (5-0)

No. 8 Mount Ayr (5-0) at Panorama (5-0)

No. 9 Western Christian (5-0) vs. No. 1 West Sioux (5-0)

No. 10 Underwood (5-0) at No. 7 Treynor (5-0)

 

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (5-0) at North Union (2-3)

No. 2 Saint Ansgar (5-0) vs. Hudson (2-3)

No. 3 North Tama (5-0) at No. 6 Grundy Center (5-0)

No. 4 South O’Brien (5-0) vs. Marcus MMCRU (0-5)

No. 5 Westwood (5-0) vs. Woodbury Central (4-1)

No. 6 Grundy Center (5-0) vs. No. 3 North Tama (5-0)

No. 7 MFL MarMac (5-0) at Maquoketa Valley (0-5)

No. 8 BGM (5-0) at Belle Plaine (3-2)

No. 9 Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1) at Lisbon (3-2)

No. 10 South Winneshiek (4-1) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-5)

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (5-0) at Northwood-Kensett (4-1)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0) at No. 7 Harris-Lake Park (5-0)

No. 3 Turkey Valley (5-0) vs. Lansing Kee (1-4)

No. 4 Audubon (5-1) vs. No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0)

No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0) at No. 4 Audubon (5-1)

No. 6 Lenox (6-0) at Southeast Warren (4-2)

No. 7 Harris-Lake Park (5-0) vs. No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0)

No. 8 Anita CAM (5-0) at Woodbine (3-2)

No. 9 Easton Valley (5-0) at Central City (3-2)

No. 9 Fremont-Mills (2-1) at Bedford (3-3)

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

No. 2 Cedar Falls dominates Cedar Rapids Jefferson a week after close call

Photos: Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Iowa high school football Week 6

Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 6 games

Iowa high school football Week 6: A closer look at 12 area games

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

McKinley Matters: From its old haunts, school turns to the future

Former Gov. Vilsack challenges Iowans to create a zero-emission farming future

Former Marion AD Corby Laube loses license to coach, teach in Iowa

After death of a co-owner, friends carry on Circle of Ash Haunted Attraction in memory of Ian Austin

Coralville has seen lots of change, but its leadership remains virtually the same

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.