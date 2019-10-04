Iowa high school football Week 6: Who the ranked teams face

Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season is set to be a memorable one with top-10 matchups in every class, highlighted by battles of unbeatens in Class 2A and Class A.

Here’s a look at who the ranked teams face in every class Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (5-0) at Urbandale (3-2)

No. 2 Cedar Falls beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 28-0 (Thursday)

No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (4-1) vs. Des Moines Lincoln (2-3)

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (4-1) at No. 5 Southeast Polk (4-1)

No. 6 Bettendorf (4-1) vs. Burlington (1-4)

No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (0-5)

No. 8 Ankeny (2-3) vs. Des Moines Hoover (1-4)

No. 8 Fort Dodge (4-1) at Des Moines Roosevelt (4-1)

No. 10 Johnston (3-2) at Ottumwa (1-4)

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (5-0) at Center Point-Urbana (2-3)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0) at Dubuque Wahlert (2-3)

No. 3 Lewis Central (5-0) vs. Winterset (3-2)

No. 4 Solon (5-0) at No. 8 Washington (4-1)

No. 5 Independence (5-0) at Waterloo East (2-3)

No. 6 North Scott (4-1) vs. Iowa City Liberty (4-1)

No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1) at Le Mars (3-2)

No. 9 Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1) at Humboldt (1-4)

No. 10 Norwalk (4-1) at North Polk (1-4)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (5-0) vs. Oelwein (2-3)

No. 2 Clear Lake (5-0) vs. Crestwood (3-2)

No. 3 Algona (5-0) vs. Clarion CGD (1-4)

No. 4 Greene County (5-0) vs. Carroll Kuemper (1-4)

No. 5 Waterloo Columbus (5-0) at Anamosa (0-5)

No. 6 Benton Community (5-0) at No. 10 Nevada (4-1)

No. 7 Des Moines Christian (5-0) vs. Clarke (3-2)

No. 8 Ida Grove OABCIG (5-0) vs. Atlantic (2-3)

No. 9 Southeast Valley (4-1) at Spirit Lake (3-2)

No. 10 Monroe PCM (4-1) vs. Saydel (0-5)

CLASS 1A

No. 1 West Sioux (5-0) at No. 9 Western Christian (5-0)

No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (5-0) vs. East Marshall (1-4)

No. 3 Van Meter (5-0) vs. West Central Valley (0-5)

No. 4 West Branch (5-0) at North Cedar (4-1)

No. 5 West Lyon (5-0) vs. Unity Christian (3-2)

No. 6 South Central Calhoun (5-0) vs. South Hamilton (3-2)

No. 7 Treynor (5-0) vs. No. 10 Underwood (5-0)

No. 8 Mount Ayr (5-0) at Panorama (5-0)

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (5-0) at North Union (2-3)

No. 2 Saint Ansgar (5-0) vs. Hudson (2-3)

No. 3 North Tama (5-0) at No. 6 Grundy Center (5-0)

No. 4 South O’Brien (5-0) vs. Marcus MMCRU (0-5)

No. 5 Westwood (5-0) vs. Woodbury Central (4-1)

No. 7 MFL MarMac (5-0) at Maquoketa Valley (0-5)

No. 8 BGM (5-0) at Belle Plaine (3-2)

No. 9 Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1) at Lisbon (3-2)

No. 10 South Winneshiek (4-1) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-5)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (5-0) at Northwood-Kensett (4-1)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0) at No. 7 Harris-Lake Park (5-0)

No. 3 Turkey Valley (5-0) vs. Lansing Kee (1-4)

No. 4 Audubon (5-1) vs. No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0)

No. 6 Lenox (6-0) at Southeast Warren (4-2)

No. 8 Anita CAM (5-0) at Woodbine (3-2)

No. 9 Easton Valley (5-0) at Central City (3-2)

No. 9 Fremont-Mills (2-1) at Bedford (3-3)