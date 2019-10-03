Prep Football

Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 6 games

Linn-Mar’s Dan Ho (2) dives on a squib kick during a game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar Stadium in Marion on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
Fall is finally in the air and that can only mean the Iowa high school football season is in the middle of district play. It’s another big week of games, with some potentially determining playoff berths when we look back at the season.

The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson preview Week 6 and make their picks for 10 of Friday’s games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

This week’s games:

4A-4: Linn-Mar (3-2, 1-0) at Iowa City West (1-4, 1-0)

4A-3: Dubuque Hempstead (2-3, 0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2, 1-0)

4A-5: Cedar Rapids Washington (0-5, 0-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1, 1-0)

3A-6: No. 4 Solon (5-0, 1-0) at No. 8 Washington (4-1, 1-0)

3A-5: Iowa City Liberty (4-1, 1-0) at No. 6 North Scott (4-1, 1-0)

2A-7: No. 6 Benton Community (5-0, 1-0) at No. 10 Nevada (4-1, 1-0)

2A-5: Mount Vernon (2-3, 1-0) at Tipton (3-2, 1-0)

1A-4: No. 4 West Branch (5-0, 1-0) at North Cedar (4-1, 1-0)

A-7: No. 3 North Tama (5-0, 3-0) at No. 6 Grundy Center (5-0, 3-0)

A-5: No. 9 Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1, 1-0) at Lisbon (3-2, 1-0)

