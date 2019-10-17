Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 8 games

The penultimate week of the Iowa high school football season features a number of key district contests and some marquee small-class matchups in Eastern Iowa

The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson preview Week 8 and make their picks for 10 of Friday’s games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

This week’s games:

Linn-Mar (5-2, 3-0) at Iowa City High (2-5, 1-2)

Davenport Assumption (5-2, 3-0) at Iowa City Liberty (5-2, 2-1)

2A No. 9 Benton Community (6-1, 2-1) at 2A No. 10 West Marshall (5-2, 3-0)

North Fayette Valley (4-3, 2-1) at 2A No. 7 Waterloo Columbus (6-1, 2-1)

Camanche (5-2, 2-1) at West Liberty (4-3, 2-1)

A No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1, 3-0) at A No. 4 MFL MarMac (7-0, 3-0)

Durant (4-3, 2-1) at BGM (6-1, 2-1)

Montezuma (5-2, 3-2) at English Valleys (4-3, 2-3)

Iowa Valley (5-2, 3-2) at New London (5-2, 3-2)

8P No. 6 Easton Valley (7-0, 5-0) at 8P No. 3 Turkey Valley (7-0, 5-0)