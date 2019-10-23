Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 9 games

The final week of the 2019 Iowa high school football regular season is somehow already here.

Join The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson as they preview and pick 10 area games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems, plus evaluate key playoff scenarios.

Subscribe on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

This week’s games:

— 4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, 4-0) at 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls (8-0, 4-0)

— Iowa City West (3-5, 3-1) at Iowa City High (2-6, 1-3)

— Decorah (4-4, 3-1) at 3A No. 5 Independence (8-0, 4-0)

— Mount Pleasant (6-2, 3-1) at 3A No. 10 Washington (6-2, 3-1)

— 2A No. 7 Waterloo Columbus (7-1, 3-1) at Monticello (6-2, 2-2)

— West Liberty (5-3, 3-1) at Tipton (6-2, 4-0)

— 1A No. 10 Iowa City Regina (7-1, 4-0) at 1A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (8-0, 4-0)

— South Hardin (5-3, 2-2) at North Linn (6-2, 2-2)

— Mediapolis (7-1, 4-0) at 1A No. 9 Sigourney-Keota (8-0, 4-0)

— Central City (4-4, 3-3) at Springville (6-3, 3-3)