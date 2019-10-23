Prep Football

Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 9 games

Cedar Falls' Cael Loecher throws a pass in the second quarter at a high school football game between Jefferson High School and Cedar Falls High School at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Cedar Falls' Cael Loecher throws a pass in the second quarter at a high school football game between Jefferson High School and Cedar Falls High School at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

The final week of the 2019 Iowa high school football regular season is somehow already here.

Join The Gazette’s Jeff Linder and Jeff Johnson as they preview and pick 10 area games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems, plus evaluate key playoff scenarios.

This week’s games:

— 4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, 4-0) at 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls (8-0, 4-0)

— Iowa City West (3-5, 3-1) at Iowa City High (2-6, 1-3)

— Decorah (4-4, 3-1) at 3A No. 5 Independence (8-0, 4-0)

— Mount Pleasant (6-2, 3-1) at 3A No. 10 Washington (6-2, 3-1)

— 2A No. 7 Waterloo Columbus (7-1, 3-1) at Monticello (6-2, 2-2)

— West Liberty (5-3, 3-1) at Tipton (6-2, 4-0)

— 1A No. 10 Iowa City Regina (7-1, 4-0) at 1A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (8-0, 4-0)

— South Hardin (5-3, 2-2) at North Linn (6-2, 2-2)

— Mediapolis (7-1, 4-0) at 1A No. 9 Sigourney-Keota (8-0, 4-0)

— Central City (4-4, 3-3) at Springville (6-3, 3-3)

