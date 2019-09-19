Prep Football

Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 4 games

The Gazette
Kennedy's Brandtley Koske (7) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter at a high school football game between Cedar Rapids Kennedy and West Des Moines Valley at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Kennedy's Brandtley Koske (7) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter at a high school football game between Cedar Rapids Kennedy and West Des Moines Valley at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

It’s the final week of non-district play in Iowa high school football, but there are a few district games on the Week 4 slate as well.

Join The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson as they preview and pick 10 area games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

Subscribe on YouTubeApple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

This week’s games:

— 4A No. 5 Cedar Falls (3-0) at 4A No. 2 Bettendorf (3-0)

— 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1)

— Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-2) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-3)

— Dubuque Senior (2-1) at Iowa City West (0-3)

— 3A No. 3 North Scott (3-0) at 3A No. 1 Western Dubuque (3-0)

— Davenport Assumption (1-2) at 3A No. 5 Solon (3-0)

— Marion (0-3) at Clear Creek Amana (2-1)

— Williamsburg (1-2) at Iowa City Regina (2-1)

— A No. 3 Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0) at North Linn (3-0)

— 8P No. 3 Turkey Valley at Springville (4-0)

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Off to a 3-0 start, MFL MarMac seeks first winning football season in 26 years

North Cedar football photos

Mount Vernon's Brady Ketchum back after scary baseball injury

Iowa high school football rankings: Showdowns abound this week in Class 4A

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

ISU fan's Busch Light charity drive reaches $225K in donations for UI Children's Hospital

Two 19-year-olds plead to lesser charges in Cedar Rapids burglary that turned fatal

University of Iowa boosts pay for tenure- and clinical-track faculty

Regents project 3 to 5.3 percent tuition hike next fall

Ex-lover in corn rake killing: Woman was afraid of husband

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.