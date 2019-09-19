Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 4 games

It’s the final week of non-district play in Iowa high school football, but there are a few district games on the Week 4 slate as well.

Join The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson as they preview and pick 10 area games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

This week’s games:

— 4A No. 5 Cedar Falls (3-0) at 4A No. 2 Bettendorf (3-0)

— 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1)

— Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-2) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-3)

— Dubuque Senior (2-1) at Iowa City West (0-3)

— 3A No. 3 North Scott (3-0) at 3A No. 1 Western Dubuque (3-0)

— Davenport Assumption (1-2) at 3A No. 5 Solon (3-0)

— Marion (0-3) at Clear Creek Amana (2-1)

— Williamsburg (1-2) at Iowa City Regina (2-1)

— A No. 3 Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0) at North Linn (3-0)

— 8P No. 3 Turkey Valley at Springville (4-0)