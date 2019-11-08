Iowa high school football playoffs: Friday's quarterfinal scores, updates, live streams and more

A trip to the UNI-Dome is on the line for 48 Iowa high school football teams Friday night as the playoffs reach the quarterfinal stage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking all 24 quarterfinal games

» Brackets: First round scores, updated pairings and schedules

» Preview: A closer look at all 9 Gazette area quarterfinal games

» Feature: Ashton Cook and Alec Wick develop into potent passing combo for Regina

Watch live

CLASS 4A

• No. 9 Waukee at No. 1 West Des Moines Valley ($)

CLASS 3A

• Pella at No. 3 Solon ($)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes at No. 7 Lewis Central

• No. 9 Norwalk at No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 2A

• West Liberty at No. 1 Waukon ($)

• No. 7 Greene County at No. 3 Algona

• No. 10 Monroe PCM at No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG

CLASS 1A

• No. 4 South Central Calhoun at No. 2 Van Meter ($)

• Iowa City Regina at No. 3 West Branch ($)

• No. 6 Treynor at No. 5 West Sioux

CLASS A

• No. 7 Woodbury Central at No. 3 North Tama

• No. 5 Earlham at No. 2 Saint Ansgar

• No. 8 South O’Brien at No. 1 West Hancock

8-PLAYER

• No. 8 Easton Valley at No. 1 Don Bosco

Live coverage

Follow our reporters for updates, or scroll through a statewide feed below.

4A: Urbandale at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy » @kjpilcher

3A: Pella at No. 3 Solon » @ryno_plegge

2A: West Liberty at No. 1 Waukon » @jtlinder

1A: Iowa City Regina at No. 3 West Branch » @jeje66