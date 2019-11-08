Iowa high school football playoffs: Friday's quarterfinal scores, updates, live streams and more

A trip to the UNI-Dome is on the line for 48 Iowa high school football teams Friday night as the playoffs reach the quarterfinal stage.
Here’s everything you need to know.
CLASS 4A
• No. 9 Waukee at No. 1 West Des Moines Valley ($)
CLASS 3A
• No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes at No. 7 Lewis Central
• No. 9 Norwalk at No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 2A
• West Liberty at No. 1 Waukon ($)
• No. 7 Greene County at No. 3 Algona
• No. 10 Monroe PCM at No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG
CLASS 1A
• No. 4 South Central Calhoun at No. 2 Van Meter ($)
• Iowa City Regina at No. 3 West Branch ($)
• No. 6 Treynor at No. 5 West Sioux
CLASS A
• No. 7 Woodbury Central at No. 3 North Tama
• No. 5 Earlham at No. 2 Saint Ansgar
• No. 8 South O’Brien at No. 1 West Hancock
8-PLAYER
• No. 8 Easton Valley at No. 1 Don Bosco
