Iowa high school football playoffs: Friday's quarterfinal scores, updates, live streams and more

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Nolan Jacobs (55) holds the team’s ‘family’ block before walking down the handshake line after winning their playoff game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
A trip to the UNI-Dome is on the line for 48 Iowa high school football teams Friday night as the playoffs reach the quarterfinal stage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking all 24 quarterfinal games

» Brackets: First round scores, updated pairings and schedules

» Preview: A closer look at all 9 Gazette area quarterfinal games

» Feature: Ashton Cook and Alec Wick develop into potent passing combo for Regina

Watch live

CLASS 4A

No. 9 Waukee at No. 1 West Des Moines Valley ($)

CLASS 3A

Pella at No. 3 Solon ($)

No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes at No. 7 Lewis Central

No. 9 Norwalk at No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 2A

West Liberty at No. 1 Waukon ($)

No. 7 Greene County at No. 3 Algona

No. 10 Monroe PCM at No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG

CLASS 1A

No. 4 South Central Calhoun at No. 2 Van Meter ($)

Iowa City Regina at No. 3 West Branch ($)

No. 6 Treynor at No. 5 West Sioux

CLASS A

No. 7 Woodbury Central at No. 3 North Tama

No. 5 Earlham at No. 2 Saint Ansgar

No. 8 South O’Brien at No. 1 West Hancock

8-PLAYER

No. 8 Easton Valley at No. 1 Don Bosco

Live coverage

Follow our reporters for updates, or scroll through a statewide feed below.

4A: Urbandale at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy » @kjpilcher

3A: Pella at No. 3 Solon » @ryno_plegge

2A: West Liberty at No. 1 Waukon » @jtlinder

1A: Iowa City Regina at No. 3 West Branch » @jeje66

