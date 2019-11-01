Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs: Friday's first round scores, updates, live streams and more

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Max White (5) sprints towards the end zone during a football game between Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Bettendorf at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Max White (5) sprints towards the end zone during a football game between Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Bettendorf at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (David Harmantas/Freelance)
The Gazette

This week’s snowfall has melted or been cleared, just in time for the first round of the 2019 Iowa high school football playoffs Friday night. Stay tuned for live updates.

Here’s everything you need to know.

» LIVE SCOREBOARD: Tracking every game in every class

» Picks: Our writers predict the semifinals and championships for every class

» Updated brackets: Schedules and scores for every class

» Preview: A closer look at all 20 area first round games

» Bracket of Death: Class 3A powers meet before Dome

» Powerful offensive line pushes Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s relentless rush attack

» Linn-Mar football returns to playoffs under veteran coach Paul James

» Commitment of first full Iowa City Liberty senior class leads to playoff reward

» Levi Weldon, Kaden Wetjen lead surging Williamsburg into playoff opener

 

Watch live

CLASS 4A

» No. 8 Ankeny at No. 6 Southeast Polk (NFHS $)

CLASS 3A

» No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier at No. 4 North Scott (NFHS $)

» No. 5 Independence at Pella (NFHS $)

» Carlisle at No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

» Oskaloosa at No. 7 Lewis Central

» Glenwood at No. 9 Norwalk (NFHS $)

CLASS 2A

» Tipton at No. 1 Waukon (NFHS $)

» Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at No. 3 Algona

CLASS 1A

» Panorama at No. 1 Dike-New Hartford

» Underwood at No. 5 West Sioux

» No. 6 West Lyon at Osage

CLASS A

» IKM-Manning at No. 1 West Hancock

» No. 10 BGM at No. 5 Earlham

» Westwood at No. 7 Woodbury Central

8-PLAYER

» No. 8 Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

 

Follow our reporters

3A: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier at No. 4 North Scott » @kjpilcher

4A: Fort Dodge at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy » @jtlinder

2A: No. 10 Monroe PCM at No. 6 Benton Community » @jeje66

3A: Iowa City Liberty at No. 3 Solon » @douglasmilesCRG

4A: No. 7 Bettendorf at Linn-Mar » @mikecondon

 

Live updates

The Gazette

