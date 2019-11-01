Iowa high school football playoffs: Friday's first round scores, updates, live streams and more

This week’s snowfall has melted or been cleared, just in time for the first round of the 2019 Iowa high school football playoffs Friday night. Stay tuned for live updates.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch live

CLASS 4A

» No. 8 Ankeny at No. 6 Southeast Polk (NFHS $)

CLASS 3A

» No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier at No. 4 North Scott (NFHS $)

» No. 5 Independence at Pella (NFHS $)

» Carlisle at No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

» Oskaloosa at No. 7 Lewis Central

» Glenwood at No. 9 Norwalk (NFHS $)

CLASS 2A

» Tipton at No. 1 Waukon (NFHS $)

» Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at No. 3 Algona

CLASS 1A

» Panorama at No. 1 Dike-New Hartford

» Underwood at No. 5 West Sioux

» No. 6 West Lyon at Osage

CLASS A

» IKM-Manning at No. 1 West Hancock

» No. 10 BGM at No. 5 Earlham

» Westwood at No. 7 Woodbury Central

8-PLAYER

» No. 8 Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Follow our reporters

3A: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier at No. 4 North Scott » @kjpilcher

4A: Fort Dodge at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy » @jtlinder

2A: No. 10 Monroe PCM at No. 6 Benton Community » @jeje66

3A: Iowa City Liberty at No. 3 Solon » @douglasmilesCRG

4A: No. 7 Bettendorf at Linn-Mar » @mikecondon

Live updates