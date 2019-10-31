Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: The preview show

The Gazette
Western Dubuque takes the field for their prep football game against Cedar Rapids Xavier at Western Dubuque in Epworth on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Western Dubuque takes the field for their prep football game against Cedar Rapids Xavier at Western Dubuque in Epworth on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Playoffs? Playoffs!

Join The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson as they preview all six classes in the 2019 Iowa high school football playoffs and make their predictions for the UNI-Dome and championship games.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Bracket of Death: Class 3A Iowa high school football powers meet before Dome

Powerful offensive line pushes Cedar Rapids Kennedy's relentless rush attack

Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Previewing all 20 area first-round games

Linn-Mar football returns to playoffs under veteran coach Paul James

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Smash Juice Bar, Stillwater Coffee, Food Factory open

How Iowans in U.S. House voted on impeachment rules

Rita Hart prioritizing rural economic development - and all that it means

Pressure now on Facebook to ban political ads

Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided U.S. Congress

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.