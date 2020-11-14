Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

The UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls hosts the Iowa high school state football semifinals and championships. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Iowa high school football playoffs continue Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with semifinal games in Class 1A and Class 2A.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

State football coverage

» Feature: Football is a family affair for Waukon’s Lincoln Snitker

» Preview: A closer look at Gazette area semifinal games

» Friday’s roundup: Class A and Class 4A scores, stats and more

» Thursday’s roundup: 8-Player and Class 3A scores, stats and more

Watch state football live

You can watch every semifinal game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.

Watch online: IHSSN.com

Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app

Android

iOS

Watch via TV apps:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Watch on cable TV:

MC22 (Mediacom)

Aureon

Long Lines

Premier Communications

Saturday's state football schedule

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Van Meter (10-0) vs. No. 7 South Central Calhoun (9-1), 9 a.m.

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (10-0) vs. No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (10-0), 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) vs. No. 9 Camanche (9-1), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Waukon (8-1) vs. No. 1 Monroe PCM (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Live updates

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

