Iowa high school football playoffs: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

The Iowa high school football playoffs continue Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with semifinal games in Class 1A and Class 2A.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

Watch state football live

You can watch every semifinal game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.

Watch online: IHSSN.com

Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app

• Android

• iOS

Watch via TV apps:

• Apple TV

• Amazon Fire TV

• Roku

Watch on cable TV:

• MC22 (Mediacom)

• Aureon

• Long Lines

• Premier Communications

Saturday's state football schedule

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Van Meter (10-0) vs. No. 7 South Central Calhoun (9-1), 9 a.m.

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (10-0) vs. No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (10-0), 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) vs. No. 9 Camanche (9-1), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Waukon (8-1) vs. No. 1 Monroe PCM (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

