Iowa high school football playoffs: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

The Iowa high school football playoffs continue Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with semifinal games in Class 1A and Class 2A.
Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.
State football coverage
» Feature: Football is a family affair for Waukon’s Lincoln Snitker
» Preview: A closer look at Gazette area semifinal games
» Friday’s roundup: Class A and Class 4A scores, stats and more
» Thursday’s roundup: 8-Player and Class 3A scores, stats and more
Watch state football live
You can watch every semifinal game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.
Watch online: IHSSN.com
Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app
• Android
• iOS
Watch via TV apps:
• Apple TV
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
• Roku
Watch on cable TV:
• Aureon
Saturday's state football schedule
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
No. 2 Van Meter (10-0) vs. No. 7 South Central Calhoun (9-1), 9 a.m.
No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (10-0) vs. No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (10-0), 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) vs. No. 9 Camanche (9-1), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Waukon (8-1) vs. No. 1 Monroe PCM (10-0), 7:30 p.m.