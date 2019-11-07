Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Our area quarterfinal picks

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Max White (5) runs on a quarterback keeper during the second quarter of their playoff game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Max White (5) runs on a quarterback keeper during the second quarter of their playoff game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

One more win and the UNI-Dome awaits. Which teams will move on?

The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Linder analyze 10 of Friday’s Iowa high school football quarterfinal games and make their picks on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

This week’s games:

• 4A: Urbandale (7-3) at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)

• 4A: No. 7 Bettendorf (8-2) at No. 2 Cedar Falls (10-0)

• 3A: Pella (8-2) at No. 3 Solon (10-0)

• 3A: No. 4 North Scott (9-1) at No. 1 Western Dubuque (10-0)

• 2A: West Liberty (7-3) at No. 1 Waukon (10-0)

• 2A: No. 9 Williamsburg (7-3) at No. 2 Clear Lake (10-0)

• 1A: Iowa City Regina (8-2) at No. 3 West Branch (10-0)

• A: Grundy Center (9-1) at No. 4 MFL MarMac (10-0)

• A: No. 7 Woodbury Central (9-1) at No. 3 North Tama (10-0)

• 8P: HLV (8-2) at No. 3 Turkey Valley (10-0)

[Complete brackets: Updated scores and pairings]

