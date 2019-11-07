Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Our area quarterfinal picks

One more win and the UNI-Dome awaits. Which teams will move on?

The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Linder analyze 10 of Friday’s Iowa high school football quarterfinal games and make their picks on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

Subscribe on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

This week’s games:

• 4A: Urbandale (7-3) at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)

• 4A: No. 7 Bettendorf (8-2) at No. 2 Cedar Falls (10-0)

• 3A: Pella (8-2) at No. 3 Solon (10-0)

• 3A: No. 4 North Scott (9-1) at No. 1 Western Dubuque (10-0)

• 2A: West Liberty (7-3) at No. 1 Waukon (10-0)

• 2A: No. 9 Williamsburg (7-3) at No. 2 Clear Lake (10-0)

• 1A: Iowa City Regina (8-2) at No. 3 West Branch (10-0)

• A: Grundy Center (9-1) at No. 4 MFL MarMac (10-0)

• A: No. 7 Woodbury Central (9-1) at No. 3 North Tama (10-0)

• 8P: HLV (8-2) at No. 3 Turkey Valley (10-0)

[Complete brackets: Updated scores and pairings]