Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs 2020: Here are the state quarterfinal matchups

Iowa City West's Fabian Brown (25) and Ben Alden (77) celebrate together after winning their third-round playoff game at
Iowa City West's Fabian Brown (25) and Ben Alden (77) celebrate together after winning their third-round playoff game at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The Trojans defeated the Mustangs 38-24. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Iowa high school football postseason field is down to 48 teams, eight in each class.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released assignments for the Friday, Nov. 7 state quarterfinal games after the third-round games.

Three top-ranked teams will hit the road: Monroe PCM at No. 7 West Marshall in 2A, Grundy Center at No. 9 West Hancock in Class A and Don Bosco at No. 10 Janesville in 8-Player.

Here’s the IHSAA criteria for hosts:

• Head-to-head competition

• District placement

• Least number of district losses

• Last alphabetical

Quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, where they will be rebracketed by the IHSAA again.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

No. 5 Iowa City West (6-0) at No. 6 Pleasant Valley (9-0)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-3) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (8-0)

No. 3 Ankeny (8-1) at No. 4 Waukee (7-2)

West Des Moines Valley (4-4) at No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (7-1)

CLASS 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-2) at No. 6 Webster City (9-0)

No. 7 Lewis Central (8-1) at No. 2 Harlan (9-0)

Grinnell (8-2) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)

No. 9 West Delaware (10-1) at No. 8 North Scott (6-1)

CLASS 2A

No. 5 West Lyon (8-1) at No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)

No. 1 Monroe PCM (9-0) at No. 7 West Marshall (8-1)

West Liberty (6-2) at No. 9 Camanche (8-1)

No. 6 Solon (7-2) at No. 4 Waukon (7-1)

CLASS 1A

No. 8 West Sioux (7-2) at No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0)

No. 7 South Central Calhoun (8-1) at No. 6 Southeast Valley (9-0)

No. 5 Underwood (9-1) at No. 2 Van Meter (9-0)

No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (9-0)

CLASS A

Council Bluffs St. Albert (7-2) at No. 6 Logan-Magnolia (8-1)

No. 1 Grundy Center (9-0) at No. 9 West Hancock (9-1)

No. 8 Wapsie Valley (9-1) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (8-1)

No. 5 MFL MarMac (9-1) at No. 3 Saint Ansgar (9-0)

8-PLAYER

No. 3 Audubon (8-0) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)

No. 4 Anita CAM (9-0) at No. 8 Fremont-Mills (6-1)

No. 1 Don Bosco (8-0) at No. 10 Janesville (9-1)

No. 7 Easton Valley (9-1) at Montezuma (9-0)

