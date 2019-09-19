Iowa high school football Week 4 preview: A closer look at 12 area games

/

Week 4 capsules for Cedar Rapids/Marion and Iowa City high school football games, and top Gazette area games.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at John Wall Field

Records and rankings: Both teams are 2-1. Kennedy is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.

Overview: A little luster slipped off this matchup after both teams lost to Central Iowa foes last week, but only a little. The winner can realistically make claim as “best 4A team in the Metro” for the time being. Kennedy held a 14-7 lead on No. 1 West Des Moines Valley before surrendering three late touchdowns in a 28-14 defeat. Cairron Hendred got loose for 228 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the defeat, upping his season total to 441 yards and seven TDs. Waukee handed Prairie its first loss, 43-7. Nick Pearson and Tariq Amir have combined for nearly 600 rushing yards for the Hawks.

West Delaware at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Saints Field

Records and rankings: West Delaware is 2-1; Class 3A No. 2 Xavier is 3-0.

Overview: Xavier pursues consecutive win No. 30 against a West Delaware squad that has bounced back nicely after a Week 1 loss. The Saints notched their second shutout of the season, 17-0 over Davenport Assumption, and they didn’t permit the Knights to drive inside the 40-yard line. Quarterback Tyler Dupont has passed for 418 yards, along with 204 rushing yards. The Hawks have beaten Marion and Mount Vernon in successive weeks. Jared Voss threw for 197 yards last week, sending his season total to 455. Cael Meyer has rushed for 322 yards.

Iowa City Liberty at Mid-Prairie

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Wellman

Records and rankings: Both teams are 2-1.

Overview: Liberty suffered its first loss of the season last week, a back-and-forth 38-31 decision against Washington (Iowa). The Lightning got a pair of touchdowns from Max Tofolla, who has rushed for 367 yards through three weeks. Mid-Prairie has won two straight lopsided games, including a 40-6 conquest of Wilton last week. Kayden Reinier ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He has 336 yards this season, and Brad Tornow has passed for 401 yards.

Linn-Mar at Urbandale

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Urbandale

Records and rankings: Linn-Mar is 2-1; Urbandale is 1-2.

Overview: It’s another intersectional game between Eastern Iowa and Central Iowa. Urbandale would be well-advised to avoid Linn-Mar’s Jeron Senters, who leads 4A with five interceptions through three weeks. The Lions beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson last Thursday, 14-6, to get back on the plus side of .500, and Bricen White has rushed for 279 yards. Urbandale earned its first victory last week, 53-12, over Des Moines Lincoln.

Williamsburg at Iowa City Regina

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Regina

Records and rankings: Williamsburg is 1-2; Regina is 2-1.

Overview: After getting blanked in its opener, Regina has kicked its offense into high gear, scoring 101 points in the last two weeks behind its pass combo of Ashton Cook and Alec Wick. Cook ranks third in Class 1A in passing yards (706, with seven touchdowns) while Wick is second in receiving yards (407, on 20 catches with five TDs). Williamsburg fell behind West Branch 32-13 at halftime last week, rallied and fell just short, 39-33. The Raiders managed just 116 yards, but got a pair of touchdowns on kickoff returns from Austin Burns.

Marion at Clear Creek Amana

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Tiffin

Records and rankings: Marion is 0-3; CCA is 2-1.

Overview: CCA suffered a somewhat surprising opening-week loss to Mount Pleasant, but bounced back with convincing wins over Fairfield and Fort Madison. The Clippers have exhibited a balanced attack behind quarterback Ryan Navara, who has passed for 414 yards and five touchdowns. Five different receivers have at least five receptions, and three backs have split the carries. Marion has managed just 26 points in three games, the most recent of which was a 44-0 loss to Solon in which the Indians amassed just 84 yards.

Dubuque Senior at Iowa City West

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at West

Records and rankings: Senior is 2-1; West is 0-3.

Overview: West has faced one of the most difficult schedules in the state thus far; its three losses came against teams that are a combined 8-1. The Trojans played their best game to date last week, falling just short at Southeast Polk, 23-21. Junior QB Marcus Morgan ranks second among 4A passers, with 719 yards (he has completed 59 percent of his throws). Grahm Goering has caught 16 passes for 291 yards. Senior has a potent attack as well in Tommy Casey and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue, the latter of whom has caught 17 passes for a 4A-best 371 yards. The Rams have won two straight games.

Iowa City High at Dubuque Hempstead

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Dubuque

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-2.

Overview: City High snapped a seven-game losing streak last week, snagging the Little Cy-Hawk trophy with a 28-25 victory at Ames behind 196 yards and three touchdowns by Tonka Hickman. That ran his season total to 376 yards. Hempstead fell to Bettendorf, 49-7. The schedule is favorable for the Little Hawks now for the next few weeks, and they have the potential for a winning streak.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Cedar Rapids Washington

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Kingston Stadium (Washington is the home team and its fans will sit on the west side)

Records and rankings: Jefferson is 1-2; Washington is 0-3.

Overview: Jefferson’s last victory over Washington was a 27-10 triumph on Oct. 5, 2001. Eighteen straight Warriors triumphs have followed, including a 54-14 verdict last season. But the J-Hawks are favored this time behind a defense that has kept them in all three of their games. Josiah Szabo has collected 19.5 tackles, and the J-Hawks are allowing just 13.7 points per contest. Washington showed some improvement last week in a 28-7 loss to Dubuque Senior. Henry Clymer has completed 61 percent of his passes for 504 yards.

North Scott at Western Dubuque

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Epworth

Records and rankings: Both teams are 3-0. Western Dubuque is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A; North Scott is No. 3.

Overview: North Scott claimed last year’s regular-season encounter, 7-6, then Western Dubuque knocked off the Lancers 45-21 in the second round of the playoffs. The Bobcats went on to reach the state finals, and they’ve picked up this season where they left off. They have three convincing victories, but this is by far their toughest test so far. Calvin Harris has racked up 616 passing yards and seven touchdowns, five to Will Burds (18 catches, 290 yards). North Scott is allowing a mere 7.0 points per game.

Edgewood-Colesburg at North Linn

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Troy Mills

Records and rankings: Both teams are 3-0. Ed-Co is ranked No. 3 in Class A.

Overview: Expect a low-scoring slugfest in this one. Ed-Co has surrendered just 15 points through three games, North Linn 14. After marching to the Class A semifinals last year, the Vikings have reloaded behind a strong junior class led by Keegan Hansel, who has rushed for 399 yards and four touchdowns. Ed-Co doesn’t throw a lot, but when it does, it averages 24.1 yards per completion. North Linn quarterback Austin Miller has thrown for 413 yards, passed for 187 and scored 12 touchdowns total. On defense, he has 13 tackles and an interception.

Turkey Valley at Springville

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Springville

Records and rankings: Turkey Valley (3-0) is the third-ranked team in 8-Player; Springville is 4-0. Both teams are 1-0 in District 3.

Overview: Turkey Valley has been one of the most dominant teams in the 8-player game, averaging 52.0 points per game and allowing just 8.7 (which is second-best in the class). The Trojans rely on balance offensively, rather than on a big-yardage individual. Ethan Leibold has completed 64 percent of his passes, has thrown for four touchdowns and run for six. He also leads the Trojans in tackles. Spencer DeMean has been the man for Springville, rushing for 567 yards and seven touchdowns. QB Kyle Koppes (563 passing yards, 10 TDs) directs the Orioles’ passing attack.

