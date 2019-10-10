Prep Football

Iowa high school football predictions: Picks for 10 Week 7 games

Western Dubuque quarterback Calvin Harris (4) is tackled by Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ethan Hurkett (49) during last year's regular-season game at Xavier. (The Gazette)
Western Dubuque quarterback Calvin Harris (4) is tackled by Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ethan Hurkett (49) during last year's regular-season game at Xavier. (The Gazette)

The final third of the Iowa high school football season is here, starting with Week 7 this week. And it’s a big week.

The Gazette’s Jeff Linder, K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Johnson preview Week 6 and make their picks for 10 of Friday’s games on Iowa Prep Sports Pick ‘Ems.

This week’s games:

3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0, 2-0) at 3A No. 1 Western Dubuque (6-0, 2-0)

4A No. 5 Bettendorf (5-1, 2-0) at 4A No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-1, 2-0)

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-3, 1-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2, 2-0)

Davenport North (4-2, 1-1) at Iowa City West (1-5, 1-1)

3A No. 4 Solon (6-0, 2-0) at Mount Pleasant (5-1, 2-0)

2A No. 1 Waukon (6-0, 2-0) at 2A No. 5 Waterloo Columbus (6-0, 2-0)

North Fayette Valley (3-3, 1-1) at Oelwein (2-4, 0-2)

North Linn (5-1, 1-1) at 1A No. 10 Iowa City Regina (5-1, 2-0)

Cascade (2-4, 1-1) at Dyersville Beckman (4-2, 1-1)

A No. 2 Saint Ansgar (6-0, 3-0) at A No. 9 South Winneshiek (5-1, 3-0)

