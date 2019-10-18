Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 8: Who the ranked teams face

MFL MarMac hosts Ed-Co in Class A Top-5 battle

Edgewood-Colesburg's Cameron Kirby tries to break the tackle of AHSTW's Jackson Woltmann during the first half of their state semifinal game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
There’s no No. 1-vs.No. 2 game on the agenda this week, but there are plenty of Top-10 matchups across the Iowa high school football landscape in Week 8.

Here’s a look at who the ranked teams face in every class Friday night.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (7-0) at Ames (3-4)

No. 2 Cedar Falls (7-0) at Dubuque Senior (5-2)

No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (6-1) vs. Des Moines Hoover (2-5)

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (6-1) vs. No. 9 Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1)

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1) at Davenport Central (3-4)

No. 6 Southeast Polk (5-2) at Marshalltown (5-2)

No. 7 Bettendorf (5-2) vs. Davenport West (3-4)

No. 8 Ankeny (4-3) at Sioux City North (1-6)

No. 9 Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1) at No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (6-1)

No. 10 Waukee (4-3) vs. Indianola (5-2)

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Western Dubuque (7-0) at Marion (0-7)

No. 2 Solon (7-0) vs. Keokuk (5-2)

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1) vs. Center Point-Urbana (3-4)

No. 4 Independence (7-0) at Waverly-Shell Rock (2-5)

No. 4 North Scott (6-1) vs. Clear Creek Amana (4-3)

No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1) at Denison-Schleswig (4-3)

No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes (6-1) at Webster City (5-2)

No. 8 Lewis Central (6-1) at No. 10 Glenwood (6-1)

No. 9 Norwalk (6-1) vs. Ballard (3-4)

No. 10 Glenwood (6-1) vs. No. 8 Lewis Central (6-1)

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Waukon (7-0) vs. Anamosa (1-6)

No. 2 Clear Lake (7-0) at New Hampton (4-3)

No. 3 Algona (7-0) at Spirit Lake (5-2)

No. 4 Greene County (7-0) vs. Red Oak (0-7)

No. 5 Des Moines Christian (7-0) at Chariton (3-4)

No. 6 Ida Grove OABCIG (7-0) vs. Carroll Kuemper (2-5)

No. 7 Waterloo Columbus (6-1) vs. North Fayette Valley (4-3)

No. 8 Sioux Center (5-2) vs. Central Lyon (3-4)

No. 9 Benton Community (6-1) at No. 10 West Marshall (5-2)

No. 10 West Marshall (5-2) vs. No. 9 Benton Community (6-1)

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (7-0) at South Hardin (5-2)

No. 2 Van Meter (7-0) at Mount Ayr (6-1)

No. 3 Western Christian (7-0) vs. Emmetsburg (3-4)

No. 4 West Branch (7-0) at Cascade (3-4)

No. 5 South Central Calhoun (7-0) vs. Eagle Grove (0-7)

No. 6 Treynor (7-0) at Mapleton MVAOCOU (1-6)

No. 7 West Sioux (6-1) vs. Unity Christian (4-3)

No. 8 West Lyon (6-1) at Sibley-Ocheyedan (3-4)

No. 9 Sigourney-Keota (7-0) at Wapello (4-3)

No. 10 Iowa City Regina (6-1) vs. Jesup (2-5)

 

CLASS A

No. 1 West Hancock (7-0) at Graettinger GTRA (1-6)

No. 2 Saint Ansgar (7-0) vs. Mason City Newman (2-5)

No. 3 North Tama (7-0) at Postville (3-4)

No. 4 MFL MarMac (7-0) vs. No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1)

No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1) at No. 4 MFL MarMac (7-0)

No. 6 Grundy Center (6-1) vs. Hudson (3-4)

No. 7 Earlham (6-1) at Oakland Riverside (1-6)

No. 8 Woodbury Central (6-1) vs. Lawton-Bronson (5-2)

No. 9 Hinton (5-2) at No. 9 Le Mars Gehlen (5-2)

No. 9 Le Mars Gehlen (5-2) vs. No. 9 Hinton (5-2)

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (7-0) at North Iowa (1-6)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0) vs. Newell-Fonda (5-2)

No. 3 Turkey Valley (7-0) vs. No. 6 Easton Valley (7-0)

No. 4 Audubon (7-1) at Glidden-Ralston (3-4)

No. 5 Anita CAM (7-0) vs. No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1)

No. 6 Easton Valley (7-0) at No. 3 Turkey Valley (7-0)

No. 7 Fremont-Mills (4-1) at Sidney (2-5)

No. 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1) at No. 5 Anita CAM (7-0)

No. 9 Harris-Lake Park (6-1) vs. Siouxland Christian (0-6)

No. 10 Ackley AGWSR (6-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-2)

