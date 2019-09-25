Iowa high school football Week 5 preview: A closer look at 12 area games

Week 5 capsules for top Cedar Rapids/Marion, Iowa City and area high school football games:

Maquoketa at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Saints Field

Records and rankings: Maquoketa is 2-2 overall, 0-0 Class 3A District 4; No. 2 Xavier is 4-0, 0-0.

Overview: The games have gotten progressively a little closer for Xavier; last week’s 28-12 triumph over West Delaware was its tightest yet. But the Saints were never in much danger, leading 28-6 at halftime, allowing just four first downs and grabbing their 30th consecutive win. Tyler Dupont threw for 183 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Hurkett (21.5 tackles) leads a defense that has surrendered 6.5 points per game. Maquoketa has lost two straight after a 2-0 start and is led by quarterback Kannon Coakley (461 passing yards, 319 rushing and nine total touchdowns).

Clear Creek Amana at Iowa City Liberty

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at North Liberty

Records and rankings: Both teams are 3-1 overall, 0-0 Class 3A District 5.

Overview: Three teams in 3A District 5 got through non-district play at 3-1 — these two and North Scott. With Davenport Assumption at 2-2, this figures to be a crowded race, and thus, this is a pivotal encounter. CCA has bounced back from an opening-week loss with three straight victories, including a 47-7 pounding of Marion last week. Liberty, meanwhile, got back on the winning path with a 33-6 triumph over Mid-Prairie. Max Tafolla ranks in the top 10 in 3A in rushing, with 478 yards (he has scored five touchdowns).

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport West

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Davenport (Brady Street Stadium)

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 7 Kennedy is 3-1 overall, 0-0 District 5; West is 2-2, 0-0.

Overview: Kennedy spotted Cedar Rapids Prairie leads of 14-0 and 21-7 last week, then stormed back with 28 second-half points — capped by a pair of long touchdown runs by Cairron Hendred — to rally for a 35-28 victory. Now the Cougars begin their bid for a district title. Hendred has rushed for 670 yards (10.3 per carry) and nine touchdowns. Cade Parker has collected 39 tackles this season, and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns against Prairie. West followed a 2-0 start with a pair of losses, including a 42-0 setback against Davenport North last week.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Waterloo

Records and rankings: Jefferson is 2-2 overall, 0-0 Class 4A District 3; West is 3-1, 0-0.

Overview: Jefferson is coming off a big rivalry win; the J-Hawks’ triumph over Cedar Rapids Washington was their first since 2001. They trailed 7-3 at halftime, then dominated the second half of a 24-7 victory. The big story of the J-Hawks’ success has been a defense that has allowed 12.0 points per game; only two 4A teams (Fort Dodge and Johnston) have surrendered less. Isaac Tolbert is the focal point for the Wahawks; he has rushed for 775 yards (most in 4A) on 9.6 carries with six touchdowns.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Senior

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Dubuque (Dalzell Field)

Records and rankings: Prairie is 2-2 overall, 0-0 Class 4A District 3; Senior is 3-1, 0-0.

Overview: Prairie can’t afford a letdown after letting a pair of 14-point leads slip away in last week’s 35-28 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. District play begins, and all six of the teams in District 6 are .500 are better (they’re a combined 16-8), so that will help the RPI of all of them. Prairie’s Nick Pearson has pushed his season rushing total to 561 yards; he ran for 137 against Kennedy. Senior has won three games in a row, including a 23-21 conquest of Iowa City West last week. The Rams are a potent offensive unit led by the passing combo of Tommy Casey and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue.

Davenport North at Linn-Mar

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Linn-Mar Stadium

Records and rankings: North is 3-1 overall, 0-0 Class 4A District 4; Linn-Mar is 2-2, 0-0.

Overview: Linn-Mar very nearly pulled off what would have been a key road win in Week 4, but lost on a last-second field goal to Urbandale, 17-16. The advent of the district season resets everything though, and all six of the teams in 4A District 4 can be labeled as contenders. Linn-Mar’s Jeron Senters continues as the 4A leader in interceptions, with six. He’ll be busy against a strong North passing attack — Jack West has thrown for 701 yards, with Quincy Wiseman and Priest Sheedy his primary targets.

Iowa City Regina at East Marshall

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at LeGrand

Records and rankings: Regina is 3-1 overall, 0-0 Class 1A District 6; East Marshall is 1-3, 0-0.

Overview: Regina has assembled a three-game winning streak, though against opponents a combined 1-11. Still, the Regals appear to be much better than their 5-4 counterparts of 2018. Junior quarterback Ashton Cook has completed 61.1 percent of his passes with an 11-to-1 TD-to-INT rate. His 963-yard total ranks No. 2 in Class 1A. Receiver Alec Wick is No. 2 in catches (35) and yards (556). East Marshall is coming off a 21-13 loss to BGM, and this might be the Regals’ softest test in the district.

Muscatine at Iowa City High

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Bates Field

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-3 overall, 0-0 Class 4A District 4.

Overview: As mentioned in the Davenport North/Linn-Mar nugget above, the 4A District 4 race appears to be a six-team free-for-all, so it’s important to get out of the gate fast Friday. A lot of City High’s feel-good vibes from the Ames win were stunted last week when the Little Hawks were blasted by Dubuque Hempstead, 49-13. Still, City has a workhorse back in Tonka Hickman, who has run for 457 yards. Muscatine gave a good account of itself in Week 4 with a very respectable 14-0 loss to Johnston.

Waukon at Monticello

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Monticello

Records and rankings: Both teams are 4-0 overall, 0-0 Class 2A District 4. Waukon is ranked No. 1, Monticello is No. 10.

Overview: Monticello has found a way to win a series of close games; all four of their Panthers’ victories have come by eight points or less, including an overtime win over Dyersville Beckman in Week 2. Jeff Carlson has racked up 1,108 passing yards (second most in 2A), With Devin Kraus (25 catches, 320 yards, 4 TDs) the top receiver. Monticello will be a decided underdog Friday, though. Other than a 26-21 nail-biter against Crestwood in Week 2, the Indians’ other three wins have been comfortable. Waukon has its own prolific attack piloted by Creed Welch (1,039 passing yards, 13 TDs). Sophomore Lincoln Snitker leads the Indians’ defense with 34 tackles.

North Linn at Dike-New Hartford

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Dike

Records and rankings: Both teams are 4-0 overall, 0-0 Class 1A District 6. DNH is ranked No. 2.

Overview: The Lynx are 4-0 for the third time in school history, thanks to a goal-line stand that preserved a 20-16 win over Edgewood-Colesburg last week. Now they face their toughest test of the season against the Wolverines, the 2018 Class 1A state runner-up and winners of 17 straight regular-season games. DNH has weapons by land and air, including Parker Kiewiet, who has 15 receptions for 25.5 yards per catch, with seven touchdowns. North Linn’s Austin Miller has passed for nine touchdowns and run for six, and also leads the Lynx in tackles with 20.

Keokuk at Washington

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Washington

Records and rankings: Keokuk is 4-0 overall, 0-0 Class 3A District 6. Washington is 3-1, 0-0. The Demons are ranked No. 7.

Overview: Until Tuesday, this appeared to be a battle of unbeatens brewing. But Washington’s 42-20 win over West Liberty last week was overturned into a forfeit loss because of an ineligible player. Still, the Demons are one of five teams in 3A-6 that enter district play at 3-1 or better. Keokuk is a surprising 4-0, but the Chiefs have faced — according to the BC Moore computer — the weakest schedule thus far in 3A. Washington quarterback Luke Turner leads 3A in total offense (692 passing yards, 561 rushing) with 16 combined touchdowns, and the Demons are scoring at a 42.3-point clip.

Independence at West Delaware

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Manchester

Records and rankings: Class 3A No. 5 Independence is 4-0 overall, 0-0 District 3; West Delaware is 2-2, 0-0.

Overview: If isn’t often that Independence is a substantial favorite over its Highway 20 archrival, but it’s the case Friday. The Mustangs are No. 1 in 3A in both scoring offense (49.8 points per game) and defense (5.3). The Mustangs handled Center Point-Urbana 42-0 last week behind another big effort from Logan Schmitt, who has compiled 623 passing yards and 587 on the ground through four weeks. West Delaware gave a solid effort last Friday in a 28-12 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier, and preceded that with two straight wins.

Other Metro/Iowa City games

• Class 4A No. 5 Bettendorf (3-1 overall, 0-0 4A District 5) at Cedar Rapids Washington (0-4, 0-0), 7 p.m. Friday (Kingston)

• Center Point-Urbana (1-3 overall, 0-0 Class 3A District 4) at Marion (0-4, 0-0), 7:15 p.m. Friday

• Iowa City West (0-4 overall, 0-0 Class 4A District 4) at Pleasant Valley (1-3, 0-0), 7:15 p.m. Friday

