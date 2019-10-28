Prep Football

Western Dubuque, Waukon, West Hancock, Don Bosco conclude wire-to-wire runs at No. 1

Prep football: West Des Moines Valley, Dike-New Hartford also finish on top

A group of Western Dubuque defenders close in on Cedar Rapids Xavier's Jack Lux (36) in the first half of their prep football game at Western Dubuque in Epworth on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
A group of Western Dubuque defenders close in on Cedar Rapids Xavier's Jack Lux (36) in the first half of their prep football game at Western Dubuque in Epworth on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Four teams have completed wire-to-wire regular-season runs atop the Gazette/KGYM football poll.

The final list was released Monday afternoon. Western Dubuque (Class 3A), Waukon (2A), West Hancock (Class A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) have been on top of their respective classes all season long.

Western Dubuque, Waukon and West Hancock are unanimous No. 1s by the panel of seven voters.

West Des Moines Valley earned six first-place votes in Class 4A. The Tigers have been top-ranked in 4A since knocking off West Des Moines Dowling — the six-time defending state champion — in Week 2.

Dowling and Cedar Falls share the No. 2 slot; Ankeny Centennial is No. 4; Cedar Rapids Kennedy is No. 5.

The 3A state runner-up last year, Western Dubuque has been on top of that class all season, and has been unanimous since ending Cedar Rapids Xavier’s 32-game winning streak, 20-14, in Week 7. Xavier climbed one spot to No. 2 this week and is followed by Solon, North Scott and Independence.

Xavier travels to North Scott for a first-round playoff game Friday.

The top three — Waukon, Clear Lake and Algona — are unchanged this week in 2A. Ida Grove OABCIG and Waterloo Columbus climb a rung apiece to fourth and fifth after OABCIG beat Greene County last Friday.

Class 1A is the deepest of the six classes. Dike-New Hartford strengthened its hold on No. 1 after whipping Iowa City Regina, 42-10. The Wolverines are one of five 1A teams that finished 9-0. Van Meter, West Branch, South Central Calhoun and West Sioux round out the top five.

Change was minimal this week in Class A. West Hancock, Saint Ansgar, North Tama and MFL MarMac are the top four, with Earlham and Grundy Center sharing the No. 5 spot.

Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Turkey Valley, Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard.

THE GAZETTE/KGYM FOOTBALL POLL

Final

(First-place votes in parentheses)

CLASS 4A W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Des Moines Valley (6) 9-0 69 1

2. Cedar Falls (1) 9-0 60 2

(tie) West Des Moines Dowling 8-1 60 2

4. Ankeny Centennial 8-1 48 4

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8-1 40 5

6. Southeast Polk 7-2 32 6

7. Bettendorf 7-2 28 7

8. Ankeny 6-3 23 8

9. Waukee 6-3 18 9

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-3 6 10

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 1.

CLASS 3A W-L Pts Pvs

1. Western Dubuque (7) 9-0 70 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-1 58 3

3. Solon 9-0 57 2

4. North Scott 8-1 45 4

5. Independence 9-0 40 5

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-1 33 6

7. Lewis Central 8-1 27 7

8. Dallas Center-Grimes 8-1 23 8

9. Norwalk 8-1 20 9

10. Washington (Iowa) 7-2 7 10

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 2, Harlan 2, Carlisle 1.

CLASS 2A W-L Pts Pvs

1. Waukon (7) 9-0 70 1

2. Clear Lake 9-0 62 2

3. Algona 9-0 56 3

4. Ida Grove OABCIG 9-0 48 5

5. Waterloo Columbus 8-1 44 6

6. Benton Community 8-1 29 7

(tie) Greene County 8-1 29 4

8. Des Moines Christian 8-1 20 8

9. Williamsburg 6-3 13 9

10. Monroe PCM 7-2 5 —

(tie) Nevada 7-2 5 10

Dropped out: West Marshall (10).

Others receiving votes: West Marshall 3, Spirit Lake 1.

CLASS 1A W-L Pts Pvs

1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 9-0 69 1

2. Van Meter 9-0 60 2

3. West Branch (1) 9-0 48 4

4. South Central Calhoun 9-0 46 5

5. West Sioux 8-1 43 6

6. Treynor 9-0 37 7

(tie) West Lyon 8-1 37 8

8. Western Christian 8-1 21 3

9. Underwood 8-1 10 —

10. Mediapolis 8-1 8 —

Dropped out: Sigourney-Keota (9), Iowa City Regina (10).

Others receiving votes: Panorama 3, Iowa City Regina 2, Sigourney-Keota 1.

CLASS A W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Hancock (7) 9-0 70 1

2. Saint Ansgar 9-0 61 2

3. North Tama 9-0 58 3

4. MFL MarMac 9-0 46 4

5. Earlham 8-1 39 6

(tie) Grundy Center 8-1 39 5

7. Woodbury Central 8-1 27 7

8. South O’Brien 8-1 18 9

9. Edgewood-Colesburg 7-2 12 10

10. BGM 8-1 8 —

Dropped out: Hinton (8).

Others receiving votes: Westwood 3, South Winneshiek 2, Belle Plaine 1, Hinton 1.

8-PLAYER W-L Pts Pvs

1. Don Bosco (6) 9-0 69 1

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (1) 9-0 61 2

3. Turkey Valley 9-0 55 3

4. Audubon 9-1 53 4

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 8-1 37 5

6. Fremont-Mills 6-1 34 6

7. Harris-Lake Park 8-1 28 7

8. Easton Valley 8-1 23 9

9. Anita CAM 7-2 11 8

10. Lamoni 8-1 8 10

Dropped out: Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10).

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6.

