Prep Football

Iowa high school football state championships: Our picks for all 6 games

The Gazette
Solon's Seamus Poynton points skyward after scoring the go ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of their class 3A semi-final state football game against the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Solon won 43-36. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Solon's Seamus Poynton points skyward after scoring the go ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of their class 3A semi-final state football game against the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Solon won 43-36. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Linder to preview all six Iowa high school state football championship games.

4A: No. 1 West Des Moines Valley vs. No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling

3A: No. 1 Western Dubuque vs. No. 3 Solon

2A: No. 1 Waukon vs. No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG

1A: No. 2 Van Meter vs. No. 6 West Lyon

A: No. 1 West Hancock vs. No. 5 Grundy Center

8P: No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 4 Audubon

Subscribe on YouTubeApple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Western Dubuque is back in the state football finals, and this time, Ben Bryant is right in the mix

Xavier football season over, but bond remains strong

No. 1 Waukon advances to Class 2A championship game with another Dome win over Williamsburg

Photos: Waukon vs Williamsburg, Iowa Class 2A state football semifinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Chief Justice Mark Cady remembered as kind, devoted to justice

Tempers flare between Hogg, Vanorny and others during Cedar Rapids Council discussion on Cargill rail yard

Eastern Iowa men charged with illegally shooting trumpeter swam

Sen. Chuck Grassley encouraged after ethanol meeting with Trump

10 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays with Loved Ones in Assisted Living

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.