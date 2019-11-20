Iowa high school football state championships: Our picks for all 6 games

Join The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher and Jeff Linder to preview all six Iowa high school state football championship games.
4A: No. 1 West Des Moines Valley vs. No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling
3A: No. 1 Western Dubuque vs. No. 3 Solon
2A: No. 1 Waukon vs. No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG
1A: No. 2 Van Meter vs. No. 6 West Lyon
A: No. 1 West Hancock vs. No. 5 Grundy Center
8P: No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 4 Audubon
