Iowa all-state football 2019: Western Dubuque's Calvin Harris named Class 3A captain

Calvin Harris has a bright future in baseball.

After all, he signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Ole Miss and has been invited to participate in showcases across the country.

Western Dubuque’s senior quarterback has had a strong passion for football as well.

“I absolutely love the game of football,” Harris said. “It’s something that is really special for me and the rest of the guys on the team because we grew up playing with and against each other since third grade.

“I know it’s going to be difficult for every single one of us to deal with, but I love football.”

Harris capped his varsity career in fine fashion, tallying 283 total yards and passing for two touchdowns in the Class 3A state final and leading the Bobcats to an unbeaten state championship season. For his efforts, Harris was named captain of the 3A all-state team chosen by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

“It’s a special award but it’s definitely a tribute to my teammates and the community we have at Western Dubque,” Harris said. “I can’t thank my teammates enough, especially our (offensive) line, setting the tone like they did this year playing phenomenally well.”

Harris was impressive all season, throwing for 2,246 yards and 29 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He completed 66.5 percent of his 221 pass attempts and his 193.4 quarterback rating led all full-time 3A quarterbacks.

The dual-threat quarterback rushed for 440 yards and 12 TDs, including a pair of crucial runs for third-down conversions in WD’s 37-17 win over Solon in the title game.

“The biggest thing I take pride in is doing what coach asked me to do to win a football game,” Harris said. “Whether it be run the ball or throw the ball or hand the ball off, whatever I had to do to help the team win, that was what I was going to do.”

The unselfish approach made him a perfect leader on and off the field for Western Dubuque, guiding the Bobcats to two straight state finals. He was respected by teammates and coaches alike.

“Calvin sacrificed so much and put his baseball career on the line for love of his teammates and the desire to complete unfinished business,” Penner said in a message to The Gazette. “He lives with such humility and a daily desire to get better and he handles his success with such grace. He is so loyal and others are loyal to him because of his servant leadership.”

Harris was joined on the first team by Bobcats running back Ben Bryant and Will Burds, who was selected as a defensive back. Western Dubuque’s Dustin Wille was a second-team lineman and Carter Kluesner made third-team linebacker.

Burds was Harris’ top target, leading 3A with 1,021 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches. Burds was second on the team with 64 tackles, trailing Kluesner by five.

“He’s a really tough human being,” Penner said of Burds earlier this season. “It’s a combination that he wants to help the team succeed and he’s just incredibly tough.”

Solon reached its 10th title game, finishing as a runner-up to the Bobcats. Four Spartans were selected for first-team honors.

Solon reached its 10th title game, finishing as a runner-up to the Bobcats. Four Spartans were selected for first-team honors.

Quarterback Cam Miller, a North Dakota State recruit, was an at-large pick, while A.J. Coons was one of three receivers. Offensive lineman Michael Broghammer and defensive end Jace Andregg were also recognized.

Coons ranked third in 3A for receiving yards (961) and receptions (60) and tied for second in the class with 12 TD receptions.

“A.J. is a long, athletic receiver that can challenge a defense vertically,” Solon Coach Kevin Miller said, “and present challenges after the catch with his speed and ability to separate.”

Cedar Rapids Xavier lineman Josh Volk and linebacker Ethan Hurkett, both Iowa commits, were named to the first team.

Independence’s all-around standout Logan Schmitt was named to 3A’s first team as a defensive back.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy produced a banner year, making its third trip to the UNI-Dome and second semifinal appearance since 2015. The Cougars had three defensive players receive first-team accolades and one on the offensive side.

Kennedy’s defense was one of the state’s best, playing an aggressive style. Lineman Nolan Jacobs and Cade Parker helped lead the way as three-year starters. Parker shattered the program’s tackles record and Jacobs was third in 4A with 21 tackles for loss and added seven solo sacks.

“He was a really good player for us on both sides of the ball,” White said of Jacobs. “Defensively, he was a guy that we really counted on to get penetration and wreak havoc in the backfield.

“Parker is just a ball hawk. He gets to the ball, has great speed, great strength and plays with low leverage. The kid just has a nose for the ball. He has been a fantastic linebacker for us.”

Brandtley Koske, an overall playmaker for the Cougars, was named a first-team defensive back. Koske had five interceptions this season. Junior offensive lineman and Iowa commit Connor Colby was Kennedy’s lone first-teamer on offense.

“He’s probably one of the best corners that I’ve been around since I’ve been at Kennedy,” White said of Koske. “He does great in man coverage, fantastic in zone coverage, he’s had quite a few picks in the last couple of years and he is electrifying with the ball in his hand on offense and in the return game.

“Colby’s just a dominant offensive tackle. Every week he puts kids on their back.”

Cedar Rapids Jefferson linebacker Jake Thompson was selected to the 4A first team.

In Class 2A, Williamsburg running back Kaden Wetjen, West Liberty linebacker Will Esmoil, Anamosa lineman Connor Andresen, Benton Community kicker Blake Osborn and defensive backs Creed Welch (Waukon) and Payten Elijah (Tipton) earned first-team honors.

Iowa City Regina placed three on the first team in 1A. Wide receiver Alex Wick, lineman Russell Hingst and kicker Michael Dunn highlighted the Regals’ five overall picks. They were joined by West Branch lineman Jeff Bowie and Sigourney-Keota defensive back Brady Duwa on the first team.

MFL MarMac was unbeaten in the regular season and won a district title with first-teamers Eli Johnson (OL), Zach Howe (DL) and defensive back Ethan Stubbs. North Tama lineman Ryan McLean and Skyler Staker, South Winneshiek receiver Cael Kuboushek, BGM linebacker Jordan Kriegel and defensive backs Parker Rockford (Edgewood-Colesburg) and T.J. Lau (East Buchanan) were first-teamers.

HLV lineman Kody Timm, Central City kicker Marshall Van DeVegte and Turkey Valley’s lineman Ethan Leibold were first-team selections in 8-Player.

Class 4A First Team Offense

Quarterback – Mitch Randall, Waukee, sr.

Running backs – Harrison Bey-Buie, Bettendorf, sr.; Gavin Williams, West Des Moines Dowling, sr.; Creighton Mitchell, West Des Moines Valley, sr.

Receivers/Tight ends – Tysen Kershaw, Fort Dodge, sr.; Brody Brecht, Ankeny, jr.; Sam O’Dell, Waukee, sr.

Linemen – Connor Colby, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, jr.; Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, jr.; Charlie Nank, West Des Moines Dowling, sr.; Logan Mueller, West Des Moines Valley, sr.; Zach Shaner, West Des Moines Valley, sr.; Brady Petersen, Ankeny Centennial, sr.

Kicker – Logan Sunvold, Southeast Polk, sr.

At-large – Jase Bauer, Ankeny, jr.

Class 4A First Team Defense

Linemen – Collin Bohnenkamp, Cedar Falls, sr.; Jackson Filer, West Des Moines Dowling, sr.; Nolan Jacobs, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.; Nick Buttolph, West Des Moines Valley, sr.

Linebackers – Cade Parker, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.; Carsen Shelton, West Des Moines Valley, sr.; Cole Spyksma, Waukee, sr.; Jake Thompson, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, sr.

Defensive backs – Drew Jirak, West Des Moines Valley, sr.; Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk, soph.; Brandtley Koske, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.; Michael Keough, West Des Moines Dowling, sr.

Kick returner – Aaron Smith, Waukee, jr.

Punter – Cael Loecher, Cedar Falls, sr.

At-large – Tucker Langenberg, Urbandale, jr.

Class 4A captain – Michael Keough, West Des Moines Dowling, sr.

Class 4A Second Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Quarterback – Marcus Orr, Linn-Mar, sr.

Running backs – Cairron Hendred, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.

Linemen – Colton Staab, Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.

Kicker – Owen Smith, Iowa City West, jr.

At-large – Max White, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, jr.

Class 4A Second Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linebackers – Jay Oostendorp, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.; Jeron Senters, Linn-Mar, soph.

Punter – Jacob Cross, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, jr.

Class 4A Third Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Quarterback – Marcus Morgan, Iowa City West, jr.

Running backs – Nick Pearson, Cedar Rapids Prairie, jr.

Receivers/Tight end – Will Zahradnik, Linn-Mar, sr.

Linemen – Kolbe Schnoebelen, Iowa City High, sr.; Cleo Gehrls, Linn-Mar, sr.

Class 4A Third Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linebackers – Josiah Szabo, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, jr.

Defensive backs – Jamarre Robinson, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, sr.

Punter – Sam Braksiek, Cedar Rapids Prairie, jr.

At-large – Clayton Muszynski, Linn-Mar, soph.

Class 3A First Team Offense

Quarterback – Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque, sr.

Running backs – Wyatt Hunter, Grinnell, jr.; Ben Bryant, Western Dubuque, sr.; Terrance Weah, Denison-Schleswig, sr.

Receivers/Tight ends – A.J. Coons, Solon, sr.; John Palmer, Glenwood, sr.; Brock Johnson, Winterset, sr.

Linemen – Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, sr.; Josh Volk, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.; Henry Lutovsky, Mount Pleasant, jr.; Tyler Maro, Davenport Assumption, jr.; Dodge Sauser, Grinnell, jr.; Michael Broghammer, Solon, sr.

Kicker – Aaron Blom, Oskaloosa, sr.

At-large – Cam Miller, Solon, sr.

Class 3A First Team Defense

Linemen – Kaden Sutton, Adel ADM, sr.; Allen Fries, Harlan, sr.; Cody Heisman, Pella, jr.; Jace Andregg, Solon, sr.

Linebackers – Ben Clark, Norwalk, sr.; Blake Willey, Dallas Center-Grimes, jr.; Ethan Hurkett, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.; Will McLaughlin, Harlan, soph.

Defensive backs – Tyler Olson, Webster City, jr.; Aaron Downs, Pella, jr.; Logan Schmitt, Independence, sr.; Will Burds, Western Dubuque, sr.

Kick returner – Scott Anderson, Norwalk, sr.

Punter – Tate Stine-Smith, Adel ADM, jr.

At-large – Aisea Toki, Le Mars, sr.

Class 3A captain – Calvin Harris, Western Dubuque, sr.

Class 3A Second Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linemen – Dustin Wille, Western Dubuque, sr.

Linebackers – Trashaun Willis, Washington, jr.

Punter – Drake Woody, Iowa City Liberty, sr.

Class 3A Third Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Running backs – Max Tafolla, Iowa City Liberty, jr.

Receivers/Tight ends – Logan Halverson, Decorah, sr.

Linemen – Ryan Friese, Washington, sr.; Dylan Reuther, Independence, sr.

Kicker – Gabriel Austin, Decorah, sr.

Class 3A Third Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linemen – T.J. Bollers, Clear Creek Amana, jr.; Mitchell Helmkamp, Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.

Linebackers – Carter Kluesner, Western Dubuque, sr.

Kick returner – Luke Turner, Washington, sr.

Class 2A First Team Offense

Quarterback – Cooper DeJean, Ida Grove OABCIG, jr.

Running backs – Wyatt Wegener, Algona, sr.; Tyler Moen, Atlantic, sr.; Kaden Wetjen, Williamsburg, sr.

Receivers/Tight ends – Jake Nieman, Ida Grove OABCIG, sr.; Easton Harms, Ida Grove OABCIG, soph.; Kody Kearns, Clear Lake, sr.

Linemen – Luke Pinnick, West Marshall, jr.; Ryan Thomas, Clear Lake, sr.; Greyson Strum, Monroe PCM, jr.; Andrew Hamilton, Nevada, sr.; Spruceton Buddenhagen, Clarke, soph.; Sam Devitt, Ida Grove OABCIG, sr.

Kicker – Blake Osborn, Benton Community, sr.

At-large – Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake, sr.

Class 2A First Team Defense

Linemen – Seth Greiner, Monroe PCM, sr.; Brayden Evestsen, West Marshall, jr.; Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley, soph.; Connor Andresen, Anamosa, jr.

Linebackers – Cole Lewis, Algona, sr.; Will Esmoil, West Liberty, sr.; Kyler Hadwiger, Iowa Falls-Alden, sr.; Dylan Cain, Chariton, sr.

Defensive backs – Peyton Pope, West Marshall, sr.; Payten Elijah, Tipton, jr.; Jagger Schmitt, Clear Lake, soph.; Creed Welch, Waukon, jr.

Kick returner – Carter Morton, Greene County, sr.

Punter – Damon Walhof, Sioux Center, sr.

At-large – Jack Barragy, Clear Lake, sr.

Class 2A captain – Wyatt Wegener, Algona, sr.

Class 2A Second Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Running back – Dawson Baures, Waukon, sr.

Linemen – Asher Fahey, Waukon, sr.

At-large – Clay Krousie, Benton Community, sr.

Class 2A Second Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linemen – Riley Holt, Williamsburg, jr.; Kobe Simon, West Liberty, jr.

Linebackers – Levi Weldon, Williamsburg, jr.; Ian Rupp, Benton Community, sr.; Gavin Chown, West Liberty, sr.

Defensive backs – Sam Adams, Mount Vernon, sr.; Cameron Palmer, Oelwein, sr.; Avery Rocksvold, Waukon, jr.

Class 2A Third Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Receivers/Tight ends – Turner Schroeder, Benton Community, sr.

Linemen – Nile Schuett, Tipton, jr.

Class 2A Third Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Defensive backs – Tyler Luensman, Monticello, jr.

Class 1A First Team Offense

Quarterback – Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, sr.

Running backs – Kade Bennett, Dike-New Hartford, sr.; Logan Meyer, West Lyon, sr.; Cale Anthony, Pleasantville, sr.

Receivers/Tight ends – Kade Lynott, West Sioux, sr.; Parker Kiewiet, Dike-New Hartford, sr.; Alec Wick, Iowa City Regina, jr.

Linemen – Jordan Ver Meer, West Lyon, jr.; Brett Berg, Van Meter, sr.; Brian King, South Central Calhoun, sr.; Russell Hingst, Iowa City Regina, sr.; Brock Fox, Treynor, sr.; Jordan DeSmet, West Lyon, sr.

Kicker – Michael Dunn, Iowa City Regina, sr.

At-large – Anthony Potthoff, Van Meter, sr.

Class 1A First Team Defense

Linemen – Kristian Martens, Treynor, sr.; Jeff Bowie, West Branch, jr.; Levi VandenBos, Western Christian, jr.; Elliott Mohr, Mediapolis, sr.

Linebackers – Nathan Graves, Dike-New Hartford, sr.; Landon Schliesman, South Central Calhoun, sr.; Parker Fryar, Van Meter, sr.; Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills, jr.

Defensive backs – Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon, sr.; Chase Scheidegger, South Central Calhoun, sr.; Jake Fischer, Treynor, sr.; Brady Duwa, Sigourney-Keota, jr.

Kick returner – Gavin Lorenzen, West Lyon, sr.

Punter – Kody VanEngelenburg, Sumner-Fredericksburg, jr.

At-large – Davion Sterner, West Lyon, sr.

Class 1A captain – Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, sr.

Class 1A Second Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Running backs – Tanner Lukavsky, West Branch, sr.; J.D. Stout, Sigourney-Keota, jr.

Linemen – Dawson Baumert, Sigourney-Keota, sr.; Caden Wendt, West Branch, sr.

At-large – Austin Miller, North Linn, sr.

Class 1A Third Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Quarterback – Ashton Cook, Iowa City Regina, jr.

Receivers/Tight ends – Trey Eagle, West Branch, sr.

Linemen – Rowan Udell, Iowa City Regina, sr.

Kicker – Cael Fiderlein, West Branch, jr.

Class A First Team Offense

Quarterback – Logan Knaack, Grundy Center, soph.

Running backs - Tristan Wilson, South O’Brien, sr.; Tate Hagen, West Hancock, sr.; Caleb Swalla, Earlham, sr.

Receivers/Tight ends - Brendan Anderson, North Union, sr.; Cale Kuboushek, South Winneshiek, sr.; Ethan Copeland, Woodbury Central, sr.

Linemen - Eli Johnson, MFL MarMac, sr.; Joe Lillienthal, Durant, sr.; Ryan McLean, North Tama, sr.; Chandler Redenius, West Hancock, sr.; Alex Hansen, Saint Angsar, jr.; Kolby Muller, Grundy Center, jr.

Kicker - Andrew Messa, Hinton, sr.

At-large - Cole Pederson, Central Decatur, sr.

Class A First Team Defense

Linemen – Tanner Eilts, Hinton, sr.; Zach Howe, MFL MarMac, sr.; Jack Sievert, Saint Angsar, sr.; Wes Willis, Grundy Center, jr.

Linebackers – Wade Mitchell, Woodbury Central, sr.; Jordan Kriegel, BGM, sr.; Skyler Staken, North Tama, sr.; Carter Copple, Sloan Westwood, sr.

Defensive backs - Parker Rockford, Edgewood-Colesburg, jr.; Ethan Stubbs, MFL MarMac, sr.; Sam Miller, Sloan Westwood, sr.; T.J. Lau, East Buchanan, jr.

Kick returner – Josef Smith, West Hancock, sr.

Punter - Skyler Staker, North Tama, sr.

At-large – Trevor Carlson, Tri-Center, sr.

Class A captain – Tate Hagen, West Hancock, sr.

Class A Second Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Quarterback – Jacob Herold, South Winneshiek, jr.

Running backs – Kutter Anderson, MFL MarMac, sr.; Noah Beck, BGM, sr.

Receivers/Tight ends - Spencer Staner, Edgewood-Colesburg, jr.

Linemen – Brant Baltes, Lisbon, jr.; Marshall Roudabush, BGM, sr.

At-large – Trevin Straight, Belle Plaine, sr.

Class A Second Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linemen – Ethan Allie, Belle Plaine, sr.; Isaac Steffans, Postville, sr.

Linebackers – J.T. Stocker, MFL MarMac, sr.

Kicker - Owen Donovan, Highland, jr.

Class A Third Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Receivers/Tight ends – Tate Payne, North Tama, sr.; Mason McFarland, Highland, sr.

Kicker – Omar Corona, BGM, jr.

Class A Third Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linemen – Zack Lasels, Highland, sr.; Xander Bradley, North Tama, jr.

Linebackers – Cole Clark, Lisbon, jr.

8-Player First Team Offense

Quarterback – Cael Frost, Don Bosco, jr.

Running backs – Thomas Even, Don Bosco, sr.; Jeffrey Eagle, Coon Rapids-Bayard, sr.; Shae Summerfield, New London, sr.

Receivers/Tight ends – Lewis Havel, Don Bosco, sr.; Cade Jargo, Easton Valley, sr.

Linemen – Kody Timm, HLV, sr.; Aidan Walters, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, sr.; Zach Ott, Rockford, jr.

Kicker – Marshall Van DeVegte, Central City, jr.

At-large – Skyler Schultes, Audubon, sr.

8-Player First Team Defense

Linemen – Ethan Leibold, Turkey Valley, sr.; Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s, sr.; Ethan Steffensen, Anita CAM, sr.

Linebackers – Noah Schroeder, Remsen St. Mary’s, sr.; Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills, jr.; Braydin Farrell, Easton Valley, sr.

Defensive backs – Jacob Holste, Anita CAM, sr.; Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett, sr.

Punter – Bryce Hall, Southeast Warren, sr.

At-large – Luke Mosinski, Audubon, sr.

8-Player captain – Thomas Even, Don Bosco, sr.

8-Player Second Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Running backs – Dylan Elsbernd, Turkey Valley, sr.

Linemen – Brady Schmitt, Turkey Valley, sr.

At-large – Eddie Burgess, Montezuma, soph.

8-Player Second Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linebackers – Kannon Leuenberger, Turkey Valley, sr.

8-Player Third Team Offense

Gazette-area athletes only

Running backs – Marcus Kolesar, HLV, jr.; Spencer DeMean, Springville, jr.

Receivers/Tight ends – Jensen Dodge, Midland, sr.

Linemen – Hunter Shoaff, Midland, sr.

At-large – Britan Martens, Midland, sr.

8-Player Third Team Defense

Gazette-area athletes only

Linemen – Keegan Kula, Central City, sr.

Linebackers – Cale Yoder, Lone Tree, sr.

At-large – Grant Gloeckner, Springville, jr.

