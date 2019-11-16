Iowa City Regina vs. Van Meter: Preview, predictions, how to watch Class 1A football semifinal

Matchup: Iowa City Regina (9-2) vs. No. 2 Van Meter (11-0), Iowa high school football Class 1A semifinal

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

How they got here: The Regals knocked off No. 3 West Branch, 30-20. Van Meter won a defensive battle over fourth-ranked South Central Calhoun, 10-6.

Fast facts: Regina returns to the UNI-Dome after a one-year hiatus, making it nine of the last 10 years. The Regals are looking for their 12th finals appearance.

Quarterback Ashton Cook has powered the Regals, ranking third in 1A with 2,234 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Regina will be without wide receiver Alex Wick, who is second in 1A with 1,161 receiving years and was injured in the quarterfinal. Josh Dutchik and Levi Quinlan have combined for 65 catches for 774 yards and four scores.

Regina kicker Michael Dunn leads the class with 10 field goals, including a long of 38 yards.

Regina averages 32.8 points and 354 total yards per game. Van Meter has also surpassed 4,000 total yards of offense. Bulldogs quarterback Anthony Potthoff has thrown for 1,385 yards and has 14 TDs without an interception.

Van Meter’s run game is a three-pronged attack. Ian Abrahamson leads with 822 yards and 14 TDs. Potthoff has 753 yards and 12 scores, while Dalten Van Pelt adds 589 and 10.

The Bulldogs defense allows a little more than five points per game, posting five shutouts and giving up double digits in just two games.

Predictions

Jeff Linder — Van Meter

K.J. Pilcher — Van Meter

Jeff Johnson — Van Meter

BC Moore — Van Meter by 15