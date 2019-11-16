Prep Football

Iowa City Regina vs. Van Meter: Preview, predictions, how to watch Class 1A football semifinal

Iowa City Regina Regals vs. Van Meter Bulldogs
Iowa City Regina Regals vs. Van Meter Bulldogs

Matchup: Iowa City Regina (9-2) vs. No. 2 Van Meter (11-0), Iowa high school football Class 1A semifinal

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

How they got here: The Regals knocked off No. 3 West Branch, 30-20. Van Meter won a defensive battle over fourth-ranked South Central Calhoun, 10-6.

Fast facts: Regina returns to the UNI-Dome after a one-year hiatus, making it nine of the last 10 years. The Regals are looking for their 12th finals appearance.

Quarterback Ashton Cook has powered the Regals, ranking third in 1A with 2,234 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Regina will be without wide receiver Alex Wick, who is second in 1A with 1,161 receiving years and was injured in the quarterfinal. Josh Dutchik and Levi Quinlan have combined for 65 catches for 774 yards and four scores.

Regina kicker Michael Dunn leads the class with 10 field goals, including a long of 38 yards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Regina averages 32.8 points and 354 total yards per game. Van Meter has also surpassed 4,000 total yards of offense. Bulldogs quarterback Anthony Potthoff has thrown for 1,385 yards and has 14 TDs without an interception.

Van Meter’s run game is a three-pronged attack. Ian Abrahamson leads with 822 yards and 14 TDs. Potthoff has 753 yards and 12 scores, while Dalten Van Pelt adds 589 and 10.

The Bulldogs defense allows a little more than five points per game, posting five shutouts and giving up double digits in just two games.

Predictions

Jeff Linder — Van Meter

K.J. Pilcher — Van Meter

Jeff Johnson — Van Meter

BC Moore — Van Meter by 15

The Gazette

All articles by K.J.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

It's all West Des Moines in the Class 4A state football championship game

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. West Des Moines Dowling, Iowa Class 4A state football semifinals

Williamsburg football embraces familiar underdog role in path to UNI-Dome

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. West Des Moines Dowling: Preview, predictions, how to watch Class 4A football semifinal

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ride competing with RAGBRAI changes dates, direction

Former Maid-Rite building in Marion to open as new restaurant, Airbnb

Iowa City police looking for information after 7-year-old is struck by vehicle

University of Iowa has paid departed diversity head $145,000

First flu-related deaths of the season reported in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.