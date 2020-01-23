IHSAA makes no decision on 2020 high school football season

CEDAR RAPIDS — You’ll have to wait awhile longer to see how the 2020 Iowa high school football season will look.

The Board of Control of the Iowa High School Athletic Association had its January meeting Thursday but came to no decision on anything football related.

Among other things, it is taking into consideration a proposal from the Iowa Football Coaches Association to play eight regular-season games and expand the playoffs to 32 schools per class, not including Class 4A. Other things being considered, according to sources, are adding a Class 5A.

“The biennial release of football classifications, districts, and schedules is being delayed from its usual January drop,” the IHSAA said in an e-mail. “The Board of Control spent time Thursday discussing the football advisory committee’s recommendations from last month regarding the number of regular season games and playoff qualifiers, as well as ideas shared in a meeting of Class 4A athletic directors at the IHSAA offices on January 16.

“In working with the IHSAA’s Classification Committee and Class 4A athletic directors, executive director Tom Keating and assistant director Jared Chizek shared with the board possible scheduling models to address competitive equity concerns. The IHSAA will seek feedback on the models, and the Board of Control set February 5 as the deadline date for an IHSAA recommendation regarding football districts.”

