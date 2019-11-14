Prep Football

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Solon: Preview, predictions, how to watch Class 3A football semifinal

Matchup: No. 3 Solon (11-0) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), Iowa high school football Class 3A semifinal

Time: 8:30 p.m. Thursday

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

How they got here: Solon blanked Pella, 24-0. Sergeant Bluff-Luton bounced Norwalk, 54-28, to reach the semifinals two years in a row.

Fast facts: The Spartans are looking to earn their 10th trip to the state finals and first since winning the 3A title in 2010.

Senior quarterback Cam Miller powers Solon, amassing 2,671 total yards including 1,960 through the air. Miller has accounted for 33 TDs.

Transfer Jace Andregg leads the Spartans with 96 points with nine rushing TDs and seven receiving. A.J. Coons is a big-play threat with 797 receiving yards, averaging 15.9 yards per catch, and nine TDs.

Jax Flynn leads the Spartans with 77.5 tackles and five interceptions, which is tied for sixth in 3A.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton quarterback Daniel Wright leads 3A with 2,681 passing yards and 30 TDs, completing almost 70 percent of his attempts. The Warriors receiving duo of Deric Fitzgerald (69-846) and Carter Schumacher (46-750) rank among class leaders.

David Clausen has hit 46 of 48 extra-point attempts and all four field goals, including a long of 36 yards.

Predictions

Jeff Linder — Sergeant Bluff-Luton

K.J. Pilcher — Solon

Jeff Johnson — Solon

BC Moore — Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 4

K.J.

