Iowa high school state football championships: TV, live stream, predictions for Friday's games

The final day of the 2019 Iowa high school football season will see state champions crowned Friday in Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 4A at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the state championship games

TV: KFXA 28.2 (Cedar Rapids), WQAD 8.3 (Quad Cities), KDSM 17.1 or 17.3 (Des Moines), KXLT 47.1 or 47.2 (Rochester, Minn., and Mason City), NPTM 42.2 (Omaha, Neb., and Council Bluffs), NPTH 44.2 (Sioux City), Alliance Communications 239 (Lyon County)

Live stream: IHSSN.org

Mobile: IHSSN app

Friday’s state football championship games

CLASS 1A: No. 2 Van Meter (12-0) vs. No. 6 West Lyon (11-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

How they got here: Van Meter beat Pella Christian 38-12 in the first round, No. 4 South Central Calhoun 10-6 in the quarterfinals and Iowa City Regina 49-17 in the semifinals. West Lyon beat Osage 55-14 in the first round, No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 36-14 in the quarterfinals and No. 5 West Sioux 26-21 in the semifinals.

State championship history: Van Meter won the Class 1A state championship in 2017. West Lyon won back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 1998 and 1999, the Class 1A state championship in 2010 and the 2013 Class A state title. It was the runner-up in Class 2A in 1995 and in Class 1A in 2008 and 2014.

Predictions:

K.J. Pilcher — West Lyon

Jeff Linder — West Lyon

Jeff Johnson — West Lyon

BC Moore — West Lyon by 11

CLASS 2A: No. 1 Waukon (12-0) vs. No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG (12-0)

Time: 1 p.m.

How they got here: Waukon beat Tipton 52-16 in the first round, West Liberty 32-12 in the quarterfinals and No. 9 Williamsburg 32-14 in the semifinals. OABCIG beat West Marshall 26-7 in the first round, No. 10 Monroe PCM 48-20 in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Algona 41-32 in the semifinals.

State championship history: Waukon won the 2017 Class 2A state championship and was runner-up in 2013. This is the first championship game appearance for OABCIG, or any of its previous iterations.

Predictions:

K.J. Pilcher — Waukon

Jeff Linder — Waukon

Jeff Johnson — Waukon

BC Moore — OABCIG by 1

CLASS 4A: No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (11-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

How they got here: Valley beat Indianola 42-7 in the first round, No. 9 Waukee 26-10 in the quarterfinals and No. 7 Bettendorf 35-7 in the semifinals. Dowling beat Des Moines Roosevelt 35-7 in the first round, No. 8 Ankeny 42-14 in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42-6 in the semifinals.

State championship history: Valley has claimed five Class 4A state titles: 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2011. It was runner-up in 1979, 1992 and 2004. Dowling is a nine-time Class 4A state champion, including each of the last six years. It also won it all in 2000, 2001 and 2010. The Maroons were runners-up seven times before winning their first title: 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1987, 1995 and 1998.

Predictions:

K.J. Pilcher — West Des Moines Valley

Jeff Linder — West Des Moines Dowling

Jeff Johnson — West Des Moines Dowling

BC Moore — West Des Moines Valley by 6