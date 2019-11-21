Iowa high school state football championships: TV, live stream, predictions for Thursday's games

The first three of six Iowa high school state football championship games are Thursday at the UNI-Dome, featuring 8-Player, Class A and Class 3A.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the state championship games

TV: KFXA 28.2 (Cedar Rapids), WQAD 8.3 (Quad Cities), KDSM 17.1 or 17.3 (Des Moines), KXLT 47.1 or 47.2 (Rochester, Minn., and Mason City), NPTM 42.2 (Omaha, Neb., and Council Bluffs), NPTH 44.2 (Sioux City), Alliance Communications 239 (Lyon County)

Live stream: IHSSN.org

Mobile: IHSSN app

Thursday’s state football championship games

8-PLAYER: No. 1 Don Bosco (12-0) vs. No. 4 Audubon (12-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

How they got here: Audubon beat No. 7 Harris-Lake Park 48-20 in the first round, No. 9 Anita CAM 40-32 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s 39-28 in the semifinals. Don Bosco beat New London 72-12 in the first round, No. 8 Easton Valley 67-28 in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Turkey Valley 50-6 in the semifinals.

State championship history: Audubon was the Class 3A runner-up in 1977. Don Bosco won 8-Player state championships in 2013, 2016 and 2017 and finished runner-up in 2012 and 2015.

Predictions:

K.J. Pilcher — Don Bosco

Jeff Linder — Audubon

Jeff Johnson — Audubon

BC Moore — Don Bosco by 51

CLASS A: No. 5 Grundy Center (11-1) vs. No. 1 West Hancock (12-0)

Time: 1:30 p.m.

How they got here: West Hancock beat IKM-Manning 38-14 in the first round, No. 8 South O’Brien 43-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 7 Woodbury Central 49-20 in the semifinals. Grundy Center beat Belle Plaine 28-14 in the first round, No. 4 MFL MarMac 35-20 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Saint Ansgar 23-21 in the semifinals.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

State championship history: West Hancock won the Class 1A state championship in 1996 and was runner-up twice, in Class 2A in 1993 and in Class A in 2011. Grundy Center won the Class 2A state title in 1984 and back-to-back Class 1A state championships in 1987 and 1988.

Predictions:

K.J. Pilcher — West Hancock

Jeff Linder — West Hancock

Jeff Johnson — West Hancock

BC Moore — West Hancock by 19

CLASS 3A: No. 1 Western Dubuque (12-0) vs. No. 3 Solon (12-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

How they got here: Western Dubuque beat No. 10 Washington 42-10 in the first round, No. 4 North Scott 29-7 in the quarterfinals and No. 7 Lewis Central 48-14 in the semifinals. Solon beat Iowa City Liberty 14-7 in the first round, Pella 24-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43-36 in the semifinals.

State championships history: Western Dubuque won the Class 3A state championship in 2001 and was the runner-up last season. Solon won its first state title in Class 2A in 1988, then won four straight from 2007-10: 2007, 2008 and 2009 in 2A and 2010 in Class 3A. The Spartans were also 2A runners-up in 1992, 2000, 2003 and 2006.

Predictions:

K.J. Pilcher — Western Dubuque

Jeff Linder — Western Dubuque

Jeff Johnson — Western Dubuque

BC Moore — Western Dubuque by 12