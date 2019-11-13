Don Bosco vs. Turkey Valley: Preview, predictions, how to watch 8-Player football semifinal

Matchup: No. 3 Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. No. 1 Don Bosco (11-0), Iowa high school football 8-Player semifinal

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

TV: MC22 [Statewide listings]

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network

How they got here: Both teams recorded dominant quarterfinal performances. Turkey Valley rolled to a 64-14 victory over HLV. Don Bosco handled Easton Valley, 67-28.

Fast facts: Turkey Valley advanced to the semifinals for the first time in its 17 playoff appearances.

Don Bosco is 5-0 in the semifinal round with all since 2012, winning titles in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Don Bosco (707) and Turkey Valley (682) are first and second in 8-player in points.

The Dons lead the class with 3,577 rushing yards. Thomas Even ranks third in 8-P with 1,742 rushing yards and Cael Frost adds 1,077 on the ground and 1,130 yards through the air for the Dons.

Turkey Valley is fifth in 8-P, averaging 3,072 rushing yards and leads the class with 67 TDs. The Trojans spread the ball around with three players getting 84 or more carries this season. Dylan Elsbernd leads Turkey Valley with 946 yards on 137 carries and 18 TDs. Eli Reicks has 86 rushes for 896 yards with 16 scores. Ethan Leibold adds 84, 419 and 15.

Don Bosco’s defense has allowed just 9.1 points per game, while Turkey Valley gives up 14.6 a contest.

Predictions

Jeff Linder — Don Bosco

K.J. Pilcher — Don Bosco

Jeff Johnson — Don Bosco

BC Moore — Don Bosco by 20