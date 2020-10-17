Here are the 2020 Iowa high school football second-round playoff matchups

Thirty-two teams remain in each of the six Iowa high school football classes following Friday’s first-round playoff games.

Many of the top teams now begin postseason play in the second round on Friday, Oct. 23.

Here’s a look at the second-round matchups. Winners will be rebracketed into four brackets of four teams apiece, for the third round (Oct. 30) and the quarterfinals (Nov. 7). The IHSAA will release those brackets around noon on Saturday, Oct. 24.

All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Class 4A

Ankeny Centennial (1-5) at Sioux City East (6-1)

Fort Dodge (3-4) at Waterloo West (3-4)

Cedar Rapids Washington (3-4) at No. 10 Cedar Falls (4-2)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-3) at Dubuque Senior (4-3), 8 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty (2-2) at No. 7 Dubuque Hempstead (6-1), 5 p.m.

Davenport North (3-3) at No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2)

Iowa City High (2-3) at No. 5 Iowa City West (4-0)

Muscatine (3-4) at Bettendorf (4-2)

Davenport Central (2-6) at No. 6 Pleasant Valley (7-0)

Linn-Mar (1-4) at No. 4 Waukee (5-2)

Indianola (3-4) at Johnston (3-4)

Ames (2-4) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (6-0)

Marshalltown (3-4) at No. 8 Urbandale (5-1)

Council Bluffs Jefferson (2-5) at No. 3 Ankeny (6-1)

Sioux City North (3-4) at No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling (5-1)

West Des Moines Valley (2-4) at Council Bluffs Lincoln (5-2)

Class 3A

Denison-Schleswig (2-5) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2)

Humboldt (5-3) at Spencer (5-2)

Storm Lake (3-5) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (5-2)

Mason City (3-3) at No. 6 Webster City (7-0)

Dubuque Wahlert (5-2) at Decorah (6-1)

Western Dubuque (5-3) at No. 9 West Delaware (8-1)

Marion (3-4) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0)

DeWitt Central (5-3) vs. No. 5 Davenport Assumption (7-0) (at TBD)

Mount Pleasant (4-3) at No. 8 North Scott (4-1)

Keokuk (4-3) at No. 4 Washington (7-0)

Fort Madison (7-1) at Grinnell (6-2)

Carlisle (5-3) at No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (6-0)

Winterset (6-2) at No. 10 Pella (5-2)

Nevada (6-2) vs. Ballard (7-1) (at Boone)

Bondurant-Farrar (5-3) at No. 2 Harlan (7-0)

Norwalk (2-5) at No. 7 Lewis Central (6-1)

Class 2A

Unity Christian (5-3) at No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0)

Sioux Center (6-2) at No. 5 West Lyon (6-1)

Clear Lake (3-5) at No. 8 Spirit Lake (4-2)

Algona (4-3) at No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (6-1)

Iowa Falls-Alden (5-3) at Independence (5-1)

Forest City (4-2) at No. 4 Waukon (5-1)

Anamosa (3-5) at No. 9 Camanche (6-1)

Crestwood (4-3) at Monticello (5-1)

Oelwein (3-5) at No. 6 Solon (5-2)

West Liberty (4-2) at No. 10 Mount Vernon (7-1)

West Burlington/Notre Dame (4-4) at No. 2 Williamsburg (7-0)

Tipton (4-3) at Mid-Prairie (4-3)

Centerville (5-3) at No. 7 West Marshall (6-1)

Saydel (4-4) at No. 1 Monroe PCM (7-0)

Des Moines Christian (4-2) at Atlantic (6-1)

Clarinda (4-4) at Greene County (6-2)

Class 1A

Sibley-Ocheyedan (5-2) at No. 8 West Sioux (5-2)

Carroll Kuemper (2-6) at No. 9 Emmetsburg (6-1)

Treynor (5-3) at Western Christian (4-3)

Belmond-Klemme (3-4) at No. 6 Southeast Valley (7-0)

South Hardin (6-2) at No. 4 South Hamilton (7-0)

Dike-New Hartford (6-2) at No. 7 South Central Calhoun (6-1)

Osage (3-4) at No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (6-1)

Durant (4-3) at Dyersville Beckman (5-2)

Denver (5-3) at Cascade (6-2)

Mediapolis (6-2) at West Branch (5-2)

Cardinal (5-3) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (7-0)

Panorama (6-2) at Pella Christian (5-3)

Guthrie Center ACGC (4-4) at No. 2 Van Meter (7-0)

Interstate 35 (6-2) at Mount Ayr (6-1)

Woodward-Granger (6-2) at No. 5 Underwood (7-1)

East Sac County (3-5) at No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (7-0)

Class A

Ridge View (5-2) at South O’Brien (5-3)

Le Mars Gehlen (4-3) at Hartley HMS (6-2)

Madrid (3-3) at No. 9 West Hancock (7-1)

Ogden (3-3) at No. 1 Grundy Center (7-0)

West Fork (5-2) at No. 3 Saint Ansgar (7-0)

Lake Mills (5-3) at No. 7 South Winneshiek (7-1)

Mason City Newman (6-2) at No. 8 Wapsie Valley (7-1)

Clayton Ridge (3-5) at No. 4 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)

East Buchanan (3-5) at No. 5 MFL MarMac (7-1)

Maquoketa Valley (2-6) at Lisbon (6-2)

Alburnett (5-2) at Belle Plaine (6-2)

Wapello (4-3) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (6-1)

Nodaway Valley (3-5) at Earlham (4-1)

Woodbury Central (5-3) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (5-2)

No. 10 Oakland Riverside (7-1) at Lawton-Bronson (5-2)

IKM-Manning (3-5) at No. 6 Logan-Magnolia (6-1)

8-Player

West Harrison (4-4) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0)

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at No. 9 Newell-Fonda (7-1)

Harris-Lake Park (5-2) at No. 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-0)

North Iowa (5-2) at Tripoli (6-1)

Lansing Kee (5-3) at No. 10 Janesville (7-1)

Ackley AGWSR (5-3) at No. 1 Don Bosco (6-0)

Springville (6-2) at No. 7 Easton Valley (7-1)

Baxter (4-4) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0)

HLV (5-3) at BGM (7-1)

Lone Tree (4-3) at No. 5 Montezuma (7-0)

New London (6-1) at English Valleys (7-1)

Lamoni (6-2) at Southeast Warren (7-1)

Collins-Maxwell (3-5) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-0)

East Mills (5-3) at No. 3 Audubon (6-0)

Stanton/Essex (4-3) at No. 4 Anita CAM (7-0)

Woodbine (6-1) at No. 8 Fremont-Mills (4-1)